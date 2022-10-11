ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet of the Week: Raya

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Raya. - Adoption Fee: $10 through October 31st thanks to our “Fall in Love” adoption promo!. Meet Raya! Raya is an absolutely gorgeous girl who can’t wait to meet her new family. A patient environment with respectful and compassionate humans would be best for this shy sweetheart. Raya is not the biggest fan of other dogs and would do best as the only dog in a small household. Everyone in the home is required to come and meet her in person if you are interested in making her a part of your family. If you give Raya the time and space that she needs to adjust to her new surroundings, her goofy side will shine! Raya loves zooming around in the yard and playing with any toys she can get her paws on! If you think Raya is the right pup for you, visit our Oceanside campus today!
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego Channel

One killed in Bonsall-area freeway crash

BONSALL, Calif. (CNS) - A young man from Baldwin Park was killed and another badly injured Thursday when the sedan they were in crashed into a broken-down tractor-trailer alongside Interstate 15 in northern San Diego County. The 19-year-old driver of the southbound Honda Civic lost control of the car for...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Channel

Tuberculosis case reported at Learn4Life Workforce Innovation High School

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A person recently diagnosed with Tuberculosis possibly exposed staff and students at the Learn4Life Workforce Innovation High School in Lemon Grove, according to the County of San Diego Health and Human Services on Wednesday. The potential exposure happened from Feb. 15 to Aug. 15,...
LEMON GROVE, CA
San Diego Channel

Digital Literacy Classes

San Diego Futures Foundation provides free digital literacy classes to the San Diego County Community. Click Here for more information.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

