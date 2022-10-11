How can it even be close, this country has never been in this bad of shape since the 1930s and the great depression followed by WW II , this Democrat party is going to have us in another depression and WW III at the same time , I can't believe at least 75 to 80 percent of the people are not voting against them, NOTHING has gotten any better since they have been in office, and they can't even spin it because it is in your face every time you go food shopping , get gas , pay rent , pay electric bill , oil for heat , every part of peoples lives are worse, crime , illegals taking people's jobs , drugs coming across the border ruining life's and family's, people better wake up your vote matter's , if you voted Democrat in 2020 because they lied and said how bad Trump was don't make the same mistake look around and see what happens when you listen to the Democrat lies 🤔🤔🤔
Comments / 4