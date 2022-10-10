Read full article on original website
Ohio Towns with the Best Downtown Areas
Ohio is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of the Buckeye State.
Record-Herald
‘This will change our world’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
2 Academy Award-eligible films for 2023 shot in Ohio, including locally
Two films eligible for the Academy Awards' 2023 ceremony were shot in Ohio: "Bones and All" and "White Noise."
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Man’s mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ 3,000 women at Ohio college could mean life in prison
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 22-year-old faces life in prison after he pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” women at an Ohio university, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Ohio, has been in custody since his arrest in...
Peak week 2022: When Ohio’s trees will show off their colors
You may not enjoy some signs of fall like the cooler temps, shorter days or even pumpkin-spice-flavored... everything, but the beautiful colors of the changing leaves are hard not to love.
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway
LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
Honda to invest more than $3 billion on new Southern Ohio plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new motor vehicle plant is coming to Southern Ohio. Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo announced Wednesday that Honda Motors plans to invest $3.5 billion in a new electrical vehicle battery plant. “Honda’s decisions to once again recognize Ohio as a world-class partner only solidifies...
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
Ohio builders took $174,000 in pay without finishing work, attorney general says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Attorney General David Yost is suing a central Ohio construction company for accepting more than $174,000 from consumers without completing services. The lawsuit filed Tuesday said pole barn and garage builder, Clear View Construction, and owner Ryan Needels violated the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act, Ohio Home Solicitation Sales Act and […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
ODNR seizes boat, trailer of man accused in fishing tournament scandal
According to Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker, a boat and trailer belonging to one of the men allegedly involved in the Walleye fishing tournament cheating scandal have been seized.
27 Investigates: 4 years of medical marijuana in Ohio
Ohio's medical marijuana program is four years old, and a recent survey along with interviews with people in the industry show there are still problems to overcome.
DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts
And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
