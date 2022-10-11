ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IA

Longtime Dubuque business to reopen at new location

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Contact: 563-582-8671 or mcgovernhardwarecorp@gmail.com. Online: facebook.com/mcgovernhardware. A longtime Dubuque outdoor power equipment store soon will reopen at a new location with a new owner. McGovern Hardware will open Monday, Oct. 17, at 3131 Cedar Crest...
DUBUQUE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022

For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Music & Food Meet At New Waterloo Restaurant

Another new restaurant is opening in the Cedar Valley, but this time it's going to be right in the heart of Waterloo. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared with you that a new spot called Big Açaí is opening in Downtown Cedar Falls sometime this month.
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

New Unique Eatery To Open In Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls is adding a new food joint to the roster of businesses in the downtown area. Quite a few businesses in Cedar Falls have had to close down over the past month. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid September "temporarily." A week later David's Taphouse & Dumplings shut down as well.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Government
98.1 KHAK

Waterloo Business Lays Off About 100 Employees

On Monday, one major manufacturing company announced that there would be some changes within the company. Some of those changes are affecting Waterloo residents. A Waterloo manufacturer will be laying off employees whilst facing a major low in consumer demand. Omega Cabinetry, located at 1205 Peters Drive, is getting rid of approximately a fifth of their staff members, according to a report.
WATERLOO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Women’s Clothing Store to Open Two Eastern Iowa Locations

A fast-growing women's clothing retailer will be opening two locations in eastern Iowa, before the holidays. Daily Thread, which already has 50 locations open across the country, has announced they'll soon open 23 more stores, including in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. The women's clothing store, whose motto is "Affordable. Clothing. Everyday.", announced on September 11 that they would soon open a Cedar Rapids store.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Wilson’s Orchard And Farm To Open Second Iowa Location

This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Johnson County to create village in the western part of the county

The Johnson County Planning, Development, and Sustainability Department are in the midst of turning the unincorporated community of Windham into a village. The location of Windham Village, according to a proposal released by the department on Sept. 29, is to the West of Iowa City, “about halfway between the villages of Cosgrove to the north and Frytown to the south.”
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Fire Department temporarily closes Northside station

The Iowa City Fire Department’s fourth Northside station, located at 2008 N. Dubuque Road, will be temporarily closed for construction on First Avenue and Scott Boulevard intersection. The closure will result in slightly longer wait times for emergency calls in the fourth district. Iowa City Public Safety announced Oct....
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again

(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Collins Community Credit Union Announces Layoffs

Collins Community Credit Union is the latest employer to eliminate jobs in the city of Cedar Rapids. According to a WARN, or Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification Act, the layoffs happened on October 6th. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 38 positions in all, were eliminated. Collins Community Credit Union, whose headquarters are located at 1005 Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids, provides financial services to people living in Black Hawk, Dubuque, Linn, Johnson, Polk, and surrounding counties.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Waterloo cabinet manufacturer says it will lay off 'under 100' employees

WATERLOO — A Waterloo cabinet manufacturer has announced layoffs because of a recent downturn in demand. Omega Cabinetry will be cutting its workforce, according to officials with Jasper, Ind.-based MasterBrand, which owns Omega. An exact number wasn’t available, but a spokeswoman said “under 100” employees were being let go.
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Man Pulls 2 Winners Out of 3 Lottery Tickets

Sometimes it seems like other people have all the luck. I can't remember ever finding a winning lottery ticket, a scratch-off, or a pull tab, that was of a significant amount. One Eastern Iowa man had 2 winners after only buying 3 tickets. According to IA Lottery, about 3 weeks...
98.1 KHAK

Student Stabbed at Vinton-Shellsburg High School

A stabbing at Vinton-Shellsburg High School in Vinton has left a student hospitalized. According to the Vinton Police Department, officers were called to the high school a few minutes after 7:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found a male student helping another male student outside the school. Witnesses...
VINTON, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Have You Tried Northeast Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloins?

The featured image is not from the restaurants mentioned in this story. After almost 5,000 votes for 449 establishments, the Iowa Pork Producers kicked off the start of National Pork Month by releasing the top five tenderloin restaurants in Iowa. To determine the top five, Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and...
IOWA STATE
Cedar Rapids, IA
