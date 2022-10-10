Read full article on original website
guitar.com
Blur’s Graham Coxon says he would encourage an Oasis reunion: “Knock those brothers’ heads together”
Blur guitarist Graham Coxon has said he would encourage an Oasis reunion, arguing that the Gallagher brothers should put their differences aside. With the live return of bands like Pulp, fans of Britpop may well be fantasising about reunions from both Blur and Oasis, and Coxon has cleared up his views on both situations.
Stevie Nicks Said She Would Have Left Fleetwood Mac to Join This Band
Stevie Nicks once said she would have quit Fleetwood Mac to join another rock and roll band.
Sharon Osbourne Says Her "Heart Breaks" for Husband Ozzy Osbourne Amid Parkinson's Battle
Watch: Sharon Osbourne's "Heart Breaks" for Husband Ozzy Osbourne. Sharon Osbourne is getting candid about husband Ozzy Osbourne's health battles. The former Talk host, 69, shared how the rocker's Parkinson's disease has affected her since the family revealed his diagnosis in January 2020. "I just think of my husband, who...
Graham Nash, David Crosby Releasing Album Together Despite Ongoing Feud
Nash says his issues with Crosby have not diminished his pride in the work they've done together.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Was Asked if Keith Richards Overshadowed Him as a Musician
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger one discussed how Keith Richards played the guitar compared to other musicians like Eric Clapton.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Star Adam Lambert Performs on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’
Talent show worlds collided over the weekend, as American Idol star Adam Lambert performed on Strictly Come Dancing. Lambert performed the song “Mad About the Boy,” written by Noël Coward. Adam Lambert Performs on Strictly Come Dancing. Lambert was accompanied by a group of musicians on strings...
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Widow Alison Requested Their Wedding Song From Queen’s Brian May at Tribute Concert
Paying tribute to a legend. Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters took the stage in California to honor the band’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, with friends and family – including Queen’s Brian May. May, 75, was one of many stars who contributed to The Taylor Hawkins Tribute...
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
Review: Roger Daltrey's voice, Pete Townshend's guitar-playing spot-on in Columbus concert
“I hope I die before I get old,” Roger Daltrey famously declared nearly 60 years ago in The Who’s defiant anthem “My Generation.” But he and guitarist Pete Townshend, who penned that lyric, likely disagree with that sentiment. The Who Hits Back! is exactly what it says: a return to (most of) their biggest hits, along with a few other favorites. And, judging from the near-capacity crowd at Value City Arena last night, that’s exactly what their...
musictimes.com
Gerard Pique Introduces Kids To New Girlfriend After Shakira Teases Heartbreak Song About Him
A few months ago, news of Shakira's ex-husband Gerard Pique dating someone new hit headlines, which frustrated the Colombian singer, who claimed that the two made a pact not to be seen in public with a new partner for a least a year following their divorce, reports say. Devastated, Shakira...
Lindsey Buckingham’s Ex-Girlfriend Said 1 Song Captures the ‘Spirit’ of Fleetwood Mac
Lindsey Buckingham's ex-girlfriend commented on one song that was the 'alma mater' song of Fleetwood Mac. Here's what we know about the 'Rumours' original.
Jackie Evancho on Songwriting and Rediscovering Joni Mitchell with Covers Album ‘Carousel of Time’
Joni Mitchell was always part of Jackie Evancho’s musical memory. Named after Joni Mitchell and James Taylor’s 1970 live album, Jackie Evancho’s Carousel of Time, a rendition of 10 Mitchell classics, moves back and forth, spanning the earlier chapters within Mitchell’s songbook. “I’ve heard her since...
Sade Makes New Music at Brad Pitt and Damien Quintard’s Relaunched Miraval Studios
Sade has been recording new music at the newly reopened Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” French producer and composer Damien Quintard, Miraval co-owner and operator, said of Sade and her band, the first artists to record in the iconic studio since its reopening after being shuttered for more than 20 years.
Joe Satriani hails Wolfgang Van Halen's Taylor Hawkins tribute gig performances as "the most natural, beautiful thing I’d seen in a long time"
Joe Satriani salutes Wolfgang Van Halen for his guest spot at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and LA
musictimes.com
Camila Cabello Makes Major TV Blunder on 'The Voice,' Fans Question If She's Even A Credible Coach After This
Is Camila Cabello even a competent "The Voice" coach?. Following the previous episode of "The Voice," viewers of the famous reality singing competition were taken aback by the new coach. The NBC show is currently on the stage when competitors go through fights after the successful competitiveness of the blind...
talentrecap.com
Kelly Clarkson Duets Her Song ‘Breakaway’ with Sam Smith
Former The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson performed a very special version of Kellyoke on a recent episode of her talk show. Instead of singing a cover song like she usually does, Clarkson joined forces with Sam Smith to perform a duet of her very own song, “Breakaway.”. Kelly Clarkson...
Ozzy Osbourne Beauty Collection Includes Bat-Shaped Makeup Palette
Ozzy Osbourne has launched a signature makeup collection to bring "dark glamour" to cosmetics users. In partnership with the brand Rock & Roll Beauty, the limited edition Ozzy Osbourne Rock and Roll Beauty Collection is available now. The line includes a bat-shaped eyeshadow palette, clearly inspired by the metal singer's...
musictimes.com
Kelly Clarkson, Sam Smith Amazes Fans by Belting Out THIS Classic Song by the Pop Star
Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith recently collaborated together to sing one of the former's classic hits and it appears that fans like their duet rendition as they commended the pair on social media. The "Unholy" hitmaker recently appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" where they joined the host in her...
