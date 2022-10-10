ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera

Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
MUSIC
The Columbus Dispatch

Review: Roger Daltrey's voice, Pete Townshend's guitar-playing spot-on in Columbus concert

“I hope I die before I get old,” Roger Daltrey famously declared nearly 60 years ago in The Who’s defiant anthem “My Generation.” But he and guitarist Pete Townshend, who penned that lyric, likely disagree with that sentiment. The Who Hits Back! is exactly what it says: a return to (most of) their biggest hits, along with a few other favorites. And, judging from the near-capacity crowd at Value City Arena last night, that’s exactly what their...
COLUMBUS, OH
American Songwriter

Sade Makes New Music at Brad Pitt and Damien Quintard’s Relaunched Miraval Studios

Sade has been recording new music at the newly reopened Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” French producer and composer Damien Quintard, Miraval co-owner and operator, said of Sade and her band, the first artists to record in the iconic studio since its reopening after being shuttered for more than 20 years.
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

Kelly Clarkson Duets Her Song ‘Breakaway’ with Sam Smith

Former The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson performed a very special version of Kellyoke on a recent episode of her talk show. Instead of singing a cover song like she usually does, Clarkson joined forces with Sam Smith to perform a duet of her very own song, “Breakaway.”. Kelly Clarkson...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Ozzy Osbourne Beauty Collection Includes Bat-Shaped Makeup Palette

Ozzy Osbourne has launched a signature makeup collection to bring "dark glamour" to cosmetics users. In partnership with the brand Rock & Roll Beauty, the limited edition Ozzy Osbourne Rock and Roll Beauty Collection is available now. The line includes a bat-shaped eyeshadow palette, clearly inspired by the metal singer's...
MAKEUP

