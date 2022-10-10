ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

‘You’ve Single Handedly Ruined Your Career’: Spice Girls Star Mel B’s Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Rips Singer In Explosive Email Leaked In Divorce War

An explosive email sent to Mel B by her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has been exposed as part of their ongoing divorce war, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com obtained a series of messages exchanged between Mel and Stephen in May 2021. The exes are currently in court fighting over caretakers for their 11-year-old daughter Madison.Mel recently accused Stephen of keeping her in the dark about their daughter’s whereabouts at times. The singer’s lawyer said Stephen has “largely left Melanie in the dark – failing to provide her with even basic information.” She pleaded for the court to order that any caretaker outside...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Independent

Eddie Murphy to ‘pay $35,000 in monthly child support’ to ex-partner Melanie B

Eddie Murphy has reportedly agreed to pay his former partner and Spice Girl Melanie Brown US$35,000 (approximately £31,569) each month in child support for their 15-year-old daughter.Brown, also known as Mel B, gave birth to daughter Angel Iris in November 2007 during a romance with the comedian. Murphy initially claimed he did not know who the father was, but Brown’s representatives later said that paternity tests confirmed the father was Murphy.According to the Daily Mail, court documents seen by the publication show that the pair agreed to a new child support arrangement two years after Brown requested additional financial...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Seen In 1st Photos Since Angelina Jolie’s Allegations Of Violent Acts

UPDATE: 10/5/2022 AT 4:34 PM EST: A representative for Brad Pitt denied Angelina Jolie’s allegations in a statement to CNN on Tuesday, October 4. “(Jolie’s) story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims. Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel B
Person
Paige Butcher
Person
Eddie Murphy
SheKnows

Julia Roberts Reveals the Secret Behind Her 'Dream Come True' Marriage to Danny Moder

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder prefer to keep a low-profile when it comes to their Hollywood marriage. However, now that the 54-year-old actress is promoting her latest film, Ticket to Paradise, fans are getting an inside look at what makes their 20-year union so strong. Calling her marriage and family, which includes twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry, 15, her “dream come true,” Roberts is sharing with Janey Pauley on this weekend’s episode of CBS Sunday Morning, via People, why her off-screen life is so valuable to her compared to her Hollywood career. “The life that I’ve built with...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Murphy Brown#Spice Girls#Paternity#English#The Daily Mail#Essence Magazine
The Independent

Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours

Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Johnny Depp Dating Attorney Joelle Rich: Look Back at His Romantic History

Watch: Johnny Depp DATING His Former Lawyer Joelle Rich. Johnny Depp has found an appealing new partner. After all, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is now dating Joelle Rich, a London-based attorney who was part of his legal team in his 2018 libel lawsuit against British tabloid The Sun, a source confirmed to E! News. And while Depp lost that court battle, it seems he still walked away a victor in the romance department.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Newsweek

Brad Pitt Allegations Won't Ruin Career: 'Zero Chance'—Reputation Expert

Brad Pitt's career likely won't be affected in the wake of allegations from ex-wife Angelina Jolie that he was abusive toward her and their children during a 2016 flight. In court documents first obtained by The New York Times earlier this month, the Maleficent actress, 47, claimed the Bullet Train star, 58, was "physically and emotionally abusive" during the lengthy trip from Paris to Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Spice Girls Member Melanie C Says She Could’ve Done More on ‘DWTS’

Sporty Spice, Melanie C, recently talked to the Bella twins on The Bellas Podcast about confidence, empowerment, and having overall girl power. The Spice Girls member also opened up about her experience competing in Dancing With The Stars and her book. Mel C Feels Like She Could Have Done More...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

‘Glee’ Docuseries: Fans Excited To See Show's Dirty Laundries, Most Kept-Secrets?

Since everyone is raving for a reunion show or even an episode, this might be the closest one Gleeks could get from it. Discovery Plus is creating a three-part documentary series about "Glee." Well, not more of its impact on pop culture, but largely on its rather unspoken and very much public controversies and issues behind the curtain.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy