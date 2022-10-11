Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Top seed curse: Cloud9 fall out of Worlds 2022 after dropping essential game to EDG
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. For the first time in their history, Cloud9 came into the League of Legends World Championship...
dotesports.com
Riot plans to add victory and defeat post-game screens to VALORANT soon
With the “future of VALORANT” in mind, the developers at Riot Games are planning to roll out a series of upcoming user experience and user interface changes starting with Patch 5.08, including a huge overhaul to the post-game screens showing victory and defeat. The new victory and defeat...
dotesports.com
Obstinate Oner makes T1 win a cakewalk in late game at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. T1 avenged an earlier surprise loss to Fnatic at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
dotesports.com
Solo removed from NAVI Dota 2 roster following TI11 LCQ loss, rumors of internal issues
The International 2022 Last Chance Qualifiers recently wrapped up, and despite thriving during the group stage, NAVI bombed out of the Dota 2 tournament after losing to T1 and Xtreme Gaming. And shortly after their elimination, NAVI announced that it is parting ways with team captain Alexey “Solo” Berezin, leaving four players on NAVI’s Dota 2 team ahead of the new season.
dotesports.com
EDG claim another Worlds scalp after dumping Fnatic out of groups, help T1 with quarterfinals quest
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After butchering and eliminating Cloud9 just an hour before, EDward Gaming carved up Fnatic in an...
dotesports.com
How does the Shield Bubble work in Fortnite?
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now due to its ever-evolving nature. Epic Games is frequently adding and re-introducing new items into the game to change the way players experience it. The loot pool is constantly changing, with Epic recently unvaulting the Shield Bubbles for competitive and casual play.
dotesports.com
‘It’s no wonder why they are bad’: CloudTemplar explains why the LCS is struggling at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Current Riot Games Korea caster and former Azubu Frost jungler CloudTemplar believes the LCS is struggling...
dotesports.com
When is the Hyperluxe Oversight Apex Season One Playoffs?
The Hyperluxe Oversight circuit is one of the biggest third-party Apex Legends tournaments to exist since the days of GLL’s seasonal tournaments. Staged in a similar manner to the Apex Legends Global Series, the regular season is divided into splits, with teams qualifying for the playoffs with their results during the splits.
dotesports.com
The best agents to play alongside Harbor in VALORANT
VALORANT’s latest agent as of Episode Five, Act Three is the water-bending India-born controller Harbor, and his kit gives him the opportunity to be a very impactful agent in the game’s meta. Harbor’s signature ability is one of his most valuable, a wall of water that’s direction can...
dotesports.com
Rogue stole the show in Group C of Worlds 2022. Can any of their opponents fight back in the second round-robin?
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Every group at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship main event has had some surprises...
dotesports.com
What is ALGS in Apex Legends? The Apex Legends Global Series explained
Esports is often the best advertisement for a competitive game, and the same is true for Apex Legends. EA and Respawn first revealed the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) in 2019, a move that expanded its competitive scene and sought to create a stable esports structure for the battle royale.
dotesports.com
What is the ‘Error Starting Game’ bug in Overwatch 2 and how to fix it
Overwatch 2 has had a series of unfortunate bugs that have absolutely ruined the title’s launch. The sequel to Blizzard’s beloved Overwatch is drowning in a collection of extreme queues, game crashes, and locked heroes. The devs have given fans updates and even cosmetics to help ease the...
dotesports.com
Grubby refuses to enter Dota 2 MMR hell
Warcraft III sensation and professional player Manuel Schenkhuizen, better known as Grubby, made the decision to start playing Dota 2 a few months ago. After mainly playing other RTS games like the Age of Empires series and Starcraft, he decided to take on the new challenge of playing one of the most complicated MOBAs. And now, he calls it one of the best decisions he’s ever made, going so far as to say that he regrets not starting the game earlier in life.
dotesports.com
What we know about VALORANT’s new Tournaments mode and when it’s going live
Watching the professionals play best of threes or fives makes the competitive dynamic of esports thrilling to watch and now fans will get to experience that for themselves with Riot’s new VALORANT in-game tournament system. This system is rumored to be surfacing either during or at the end of...
dotesports.com
How to get the golden ticket in Apex Legends
If you’ve dropped into Apex Legends recently and felt like something was just a little bit different, it’s not just you. The crafting replicators have gone gold, and you might notice a bunch of people online talking about golden tickets. No, you haven’t entered a Willy Wonka X...
dotesports.com
How to collect Overwatch 2 apology rewards Blizzard is handing out after launch struggles
Overwatch 2’s has been a rollercoaster of emotions, with furious anger headed toward the developers, and the game actually being pretty fun. The launch, however, understandably deserved a bit of backlash. The title struggled in almost all aspects, with players being stuck in 40,000 player queues, locked heroes that were already unlocked, DDoS attacks, and little to no quick fixes.
dotesports.com
When does VALORANT Episode 5, Act 3 start?
It’s time for another VALORANT Act to rotate out. Episode five, Act two is going to conclude in the upcoming week. With the final act of the episode approaching, most players are looking to finish their battle passes before the new rolls out. A new act doesn’t only come...
dotesports.com
Team Liquid speedrun the LCQ lower bracket to give MATUMBAMAN his last ride at TI11 before retirement
If this is to be MATUMBAMAN’s last ride, Team Liquid are making sure the veteran player is going out with one final appearance on Dota 2’s biggest stage as they sped through the lower bracket and claimed the final ticket for The International 2022. In a bounce-back performance,...
dotesports.com
Alliance nearly signed some of OG’s current players, skipped Creepwave deal in 2021
Alliance scrapped its entire Dota 2 roster ahead of another rebuild in late September. But Entity’s Fishman recently revealed on OG’s Monkey Business podcast that Alliance’s fate could have been different. According to Fishman, Jonathan “Loda” Berg, former TI winner and Alliance’s co-founder, was in talks with...
dotesports.com
Astralis benches CS:GO coach, promises more ‘changes’ and ‘upgrades’ soon
Astralis’ CS:GO division has made yet another change to the team after failing to qualify for the IEM Rio Major. The organization has benched Martin “trace” Heldt, the main coach of the team, with Peter Toftbo “casle” Ardenskjold becoming the interim coach. Astralis also confirmed more “organizational changes and upgrades” will be coming soon.
