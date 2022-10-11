ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Riot plans to add victory and defeat post-game screens to VALORANT soon

With the “future of VALORANT” in mind, the developers at Riot Games are planning to roll out a series of upcoming user experience and user interface changes starting with Patch 5.08, including a huge overhaul to the post-game screens showing victory and defeat. The new victory and defeat...
Obstinate Oner makes T1 win a cakewalk in late game at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. T1 avenged an earlier surprise loss to Fnatic at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
Solo removed from NAVI Dota 2 roster following TI11 LCQ loss, rumors of internal issues

The International 2022 Last Chance Qualifiers recently wrapped up, and despite thriving during the group stage, NAVI bombed out of the Dota 2 tournament after losing to T1 and Xtreme Gaming. And shortly after their elimination, NAVI announced that it is parting ways with team captain Alexey “Solo” Berezin, leaving four players on NAVI’s Dota 2 team ahead of the new season.
#Team Liquid#Vici Gaming#Team Secret#The Boys#Video Game#Dota 2#Lcq#T1#Xtreme Gaming#Virtus Pro
How does the Shield Bubble work in Fortnite?

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now due to its ever-evolving nature. Epic Games is frequently adding and re-introducing new items into the game to change the way players experience it. The loot pool is constantly changing, with Epic recently unvaulting the Shield Bubbles for competitive and casual play.
When is the Hyperluxe Oversight Apex Season One Playoffs?

The Hyperluxe Oversight circuit is one of the biggest third-party Apex Legends tournaments to exist since the days of GLL’s seasonal tournaments. Staged in a similar manner to the Apex Legends Global Series, the regular season is divided into splits, with teams qualifying for the playoffs with their results during the splits.
The best agents to play alongside Harbor in VALORANT

VALORANT’s latest agent as of Episode Five, Act Three is the water-bending India-born controller Harbor, and his kit gives him the opportunity to be a very impactful agent in the game’s meta. Harbor’s signature ability is one of his most valuable, a wall of water that’s direction can...
What is ALGS in Apex Legends? The Apex Legends Global Series explained

Esports is often the best advertisement for a competitive game, and the same is true for Apex Legends. EA and Respawn first revealed the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) in 2019, a move that expanded its competitive scene and sought to create a stable esports structure for the battle royale.
What is the ‘Error Starting Game’ bug in Overwatch 2 and how to fix it

Overwatch 2 has had a series of unfortunate bugs that have absolutely ruined the title’s launch. The sequel to Blizzard’s beloved Overwatch is drowning in a collection of extreme queues, game crashes, and locked heroes. The devs have given fans updates and even cosmetics to help ease the...
Grubby refuses to enter Dota 2 MMR hell

Warcraft III sensation and professional player Manuel Schenkhuizen, better known as Grubby, made the decision to start playing Dota 2 a few months ago. After mainly playing other RTS games like the Age of Empires series and Starcraft, he decided to take on the new challenge of playing one of the most complicated MOBAs. And now, he calls it one of the best decisions he’s ever made, going so far as to say that he regrets not starting the game earlier in life.
How to get the golden ticket in Apex Legends

If you’ve dropped into Apex Legends recently and felt like something was just a little bit different, it’s not just you. The crafting replicators have gone gold, and you might notice a bunch of people online talking about golden tickets. No, you haven’t entered a Willy Wonka X...
How to collect Overwatch 2 apology rewards Blizzard is handing out after launch struggles

Overwatch 2’s has been a rollercoaster of emotions, with furious anger headed toward the developers, and the game actually being pretty fun. The launch, however, understandably deserved a bit of backlash. The title struggled in almost all aspects, with players being stuck in 40,000 player queues, locked heroes that were already unlocked, DDoS attacks, and little to no quick fixes.
When does VALORANT Episode 5, Act 3 start?

It’s time for another VALORANT Act to rotate out. Episode five, Act two is going to conclude in the upcoming week. With the final act of the episode approaching, most players are looking to finish their battle passes before the new rolls out. A new act doesn’t only come...
Astralis benches CS:GO coach, promises more ‘changes’ and ‘upgrades’ soon

Astralis’ CS:GO division has made yet another change to the team after failing to qualify for the IEM Rio Major. The organization has benched Martin “trace” Heldt, the main coach of the team, with Peter Toftbo “casle” Ardenskjold becoming the interim coach. Astralis also confirmed more “organizational changes and upgrades” will be coming soon.
