Read full article on original website
Related
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
NFL・
William H Macy says he now realises co-star Philip Seymour Hoffman was ‘in pain’
William H Macy has reflected on his late co-star Philip Seymour Hoffman eight years after his death.Hoffman died of a drug overdose in 2014.Speaking to Vulture in a recent interview about Paul Thomas Anderson’s modern classic Boogie Nights, Macy said that, looking back, he now realises that Hoffman was “in pain”.“He was the best of us; he was never bad,” Macy said of Hoffman. “And I don’t know if it’s just looking back, but I now see that he was in pain. I think the weight of living was heavier on Phil than it is on other people.”Macy recalled...
The Talk’s Natalie Morales competes against her ex Today show co-hosts as she announces new on-air gig
NATALIE Morales has announced a new hosting role in direct competition with her ex-Today Show castmates. The journalist will move forward as a correspondent for CBS News alongside her position at The Talk. Natalie, 50, has pursued a new role at the network including the duty of hosting the true...
NFL・
'For Me, Chris Rock Is Done!' Ex-'RHONY' Star Eboni K. Williams SLAMS Comedian For 'Shucking & Jiving' At Gig, Says He Should Be 'Slapped One More Time'
TV personality Eboni K. Williams didn't mince words while sounding off about her recent experience at Chris Rock's show, accusing the comedian of "shucking and jiving" for "white claps" after attending the event solo. Williams said she had been a "lifelong" fan of his comedy — up until now.
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Lizzo Addresses Criticism She Makes Music for White People: 'I Am Making Music From My Black Experience'
Lizzo regularly faces criticism targeting her body, sense of style and everything else under the sun, but the perception that disturbs her "the most" is that she makes music for a white audience. In a new cover story for Vanity Fair, the "About Damn Time" singer addressed the oft-repeated judgment...
Chicago P.D. Star Jesse Lee Soffer Shares Message with Fans After Series Exit: 'I'm Just Grateful'
"Thank you for going on this journey with me," Jesse Lee Soffer tweeted following his final episode Wednesday night Jesse Lee Soffer is paying tribute to loyal Chicago P.D. viewers after his final episode aired Wednesday night. Millions of fans tuned in as he handed in his badge and headed to the airport. In August, the 38-year-old Chicago P.D. star — who plays Detective Jay Halstead on the NBC cop drama — announced that he will be leaving the series early in season 10. On Wednesday, Soffer tweeted, "For anyone that's ever been...
Popculture
'America's Got Talent' Spinoff With Host Terry Crews Coming to NBC
Terry Crews' hosting gig on America's Got Talent will continue. NBC has announced a brand new spinoff of the popular reality competition series, with executive producers Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel tapped for the judging panel. America's Got Talent: All-Stars production will begin Oct. 2022, TV Line reports. Per an official description, the show is "a new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America's Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world." The most popular and memorable contestants who are considered to be the best of the best "will return to the stage to showcase their talent in hopes of being crowned the first-ever winner of "AGT: All-Stars,"" a press release notes.
EW.com
CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i
CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s Relationship Timeline: From Dance Partners to Fake Proposals and Beyond
Dancing is their love language! Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert began captivating audiences with their stage chemistry well before they started dating. The former Dancing With the Stars pro first connected with Erbert after she was cast as one of the dancers in his and sister Julianne Hough’s Move Live Tour in 2014. By July […]
John Stamos & Katelynn Tarver To Star In Amazon Freevee’s ‘Open Book’ Pilot Inspired By Jessica Simpson Memoir
John Stamos and Katelynn Tarver are set as the leads in Open Book, Amazon Freevee’s half-hour scripted pilot, inspired by Jessica Simpson’s bestselling memoir, from Tom Kapinos (Californication), Patrick Moran’s PKM Productions and Amazon Studios. Adam Bernstein (Billions) directs and also serves as executive producer. Described as a propulsive, music-soaked coming-of-age story, Open Book, written by Kapinos, follows pop star Sadie Sparrow’s (Tarver) rise from ingenue to mogul, introducing us to the family, friends, and lovers she collects along the way. Touching on themes of love, friendship, family and sisterhood, relationships, soul connections, Hollywood and the music business, Sadie ultimately...
‘The Real’ Host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Strikes Talent & Development Deal With NBCUniversal
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, who was one of the hosts of the recently canceled daytime series The Real, is moving into primetime television with a talent and development deal at NBCUniversal. Bailon-Houghton, the first Latina daytime talk show host on English-language television, has struck the deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming and it includes unscripted opportunities across its networks and streaming service Peacock to serve as host and/or producer. NBCUniversal has struck similar talent deals with the likes of Miley Cyrus and Meghan Trainor. In addition to hosting The Real, Bailon-Houghton has her own YouTube channel, All Things Adrienne, hosts design show House to Home on...
‘Ozark’ Co-Creator Bill Dubuque Strikes Overall Deal With Fifth Season
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Dubuque, the co-creator of Netflix’s Ozark, has signed an overall deal with Fifth Season. The company formerly known as Endeavor Content will work with the writer and producer to develop his own slate of original series. It builds on Dubuque’s first-look deal with the studio. Dubuque has already been building out a development slate including teaming with The Act creator Michelle Dean and The L Word: Generation Q exec producer Kristen Campo on an adaptation of Matthew McGough’s book The Lazarus Files: A Cold Case Investigation that Fifth Season is producing with Anonymous Content. Dubuque is also collaborating with the likes of Fifth Season-based producers Lynette...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Ringer
Jill Chin Talks Romeo and Kira Drama, the Biggest Surprise Castmate of ‘BIP,’ and the Rhode Island Contingency
Juliet is joined by Bachelor in Paradise contestant Jill Chin to dive into her journey on the show. They begin by discussing where relationships stand with Romeo and Kira (6:33), touch on her biggest BIP surprise castmate—as well as the reunion with former castmate Shanae (13:17)—and then weigh in on the Rhode Island contingency of The Bachelor, including couple Ashley and Jared (20:00).
CBS News
561K+
Followers
68K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0