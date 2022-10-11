Read full article on original website
(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
Back in the ’80s, pop music was ignited through new wave, romantics, and other formulations, just as rock began diverging across assorted paths—from raging Back in Black metal and songs that slipped into iconic movie soundtracks to more stadium-filling anthems. The 1980s fueled some of the biggest rock songs in history.
The Cure played their first live show in close to three years last night in Latvia, and they brought a couple of new songs along with them. The group opened their set with the world premiere of "Alone." "This is the end of every song that we sing / The fire burned out in ash and the stars grown dim with tears," frontman Robert Smith began as he delivered the soaring, dramatic track.
Bruce Springsteen has released “Nightshift,” the latest song from his upcoming album of soul covers titled Only the Strong Survive. The tune was originally released by the Commodores in 1985 and was dedicated to singers Jackie Wilson and Marvin Gaye, who had both died the year prior. “Nightshift” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the Commodores’ first hit following the departure of Lionel Richie.
No small feat following up Jane's Addiction's ferocious set at Sunday night's Spirits on Fire Tour kickoff, but the Smashing Pumpkins rose to the occasion with a dynamic headlining performance that blended massive hits, old-school deep cuts and a sprinkling of brand-new, unreleased songs. The Billy Corgan-fronted outfit opened its...
(October 6, 2022) Although Brownstone’s time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of the trio’s musical output from the mid-1990s has been long-lasting. Sporting a distinctive sound which melded gospel influences with sassy soul-diva fire, original members Nicci Gilbert, Charmayne Maxwell, and Mimi Doby appealed to R&B and pop listeners alike with tunes released on Michael Jackson’s MJJ label ranging from the passionate “If You Love Me” to a sultry rendition of The Eagles’ “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
Before his untimely death in 1964 at the age of 33, Sam Cooke released his final album, Ain’t That Good News, which included a song that still reverberates in the present day nearly 60 years later. Added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in 2006, “A Change Is Gonna Come” was Cooke’s protest song for the ongoing civil right movement and just one piece of his continuously expanding book of songs.
The Cult has always defied easy categorization. For nearly 40 years, the West Yorkshire band's driving creative force has been the push and pull of singer Ian Astbury's post-punk spiritualism and guitarist Billy Duffy's arena-rock histrionics. This musical yin and yang resulted in a triptych of classic albums — 1985's Love, 1987's Electric and 1989's Sonic Temple — that ran the gamut from goth rock to quasi-glam metal, and it showed the Cult’s ability to adapt to changing musical trends without becoming beholden to them, keeping fans on their toes all the while.
Focusing on a decade in which classic rock came into its own, the below list of the Top 200 '70s Songs spans the gamut of cornerstone bands. Some were on their way out. But former members of the Beatles and Simon & Garfunkel began crafting solo gems for the ages. The stalwart Rolling Stones, meanwhile, showed they weren't going anywhere – fighting through addiction only to emerge right in the middle of the disco zeitgeist.
Alanis Morissette is in the ranks of musical icons that stand as paradigms of their eras. Few artists are as evocative of the mid-’90s as Morissette and her grungy musicality. With her distinctive voice as the lifeforce, Morissette has clinched a number of hits that range from somber ballads to seething rock anthems.
The Beatles have released a new video for the classic Revolver song “Taxman.”. The clip, directed by Danny Sangra, colorfully displays the song’s lyrics, with constantly changing text and movement throughout the piece. This is the first video release associated with the upcoming remixed and expanded version of Revolver, which arrives on Oct. 28. Audio of the updated rendition of “Taxman” was released in September.
