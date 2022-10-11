ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hale, MI

Up North Voice

Making pasties

HOUGHTON LAKE – Carolyn Holland looks up from making stuffing for pasties during the second day of pasty pickup at the United Methodist Church in Houghton Lake. A good group of church members, working for a good cause. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco,...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Up North Voice

Clara Bancroft, 90, of Roscommon

Clara Bancroft, age 90, of Roscommon, died on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Roscommon, in the presence and comfort of her family. Clara was born November 3, 1931, in Jackson, Michigan, to John and Sophie (Tocyna) Lattas. She grew up in the company of her six loving siblings. She married...
ROSCOMMON, MI
Up North Voice

Phyllis Hoy, 97, of Fairview

Phyllis Louise Hoy, age 97, maiden name Lease, peacefully passed away October 11, 2022 at Wellspring Lutheran Services, Fairview Campus, with family present. She was born near Howard, South Dakota on March 15, 1925 and was graduated from Littlefield High School in Alanson, Michigan. Phyllis married Gordon Hoy on February...
FAIRVIEW, MI
Up North Voice

Stanley Stopczynski, 88, of Mio

Stanley Stopczynski, age 88 of Mio, Michigan, passed away at Ascension St. Mary’s hospital in Saginaw on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Stanley was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 29, 1934 to Stephen and Cassie (Dzienciolowski) Stopczynski. He went to Sacred Heart Seminary High, attended St. Mary’s College, and attended American Institute of Banking.
MIO, MI
Up North Voice

Crystal Beaston, 24, of St. Helen

Crystal LilyAnn Beaston, age 24, passed away unexpectedly in an accident in Bay County, MI on Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born on October 14, 1997 in Portland, OR to Everett Beaston and Shasta (Lodholz) Stewart. She lived in Michigan since 2008. Crystal was a fighter and a resilient,...
BAY COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Jeffrey Goins, Sr., 72 of Gladwin

Jeffrey Lee Goins Sr., peacefully passed Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in the comfort of his home in Gladwin, MI. After a 4 year battle with cancer, he may now rest peacefully and pain free. Jeffrey was born August 10, 1950, in Letcher County, KY, to the late Howard and Pearl...
GLADWIN, MI
Up North Voice

Thomas Ficek, 50, of Beaverton

Thomas R. Ficek, 50, passed away at My Michigan Medical Center Midland, MI surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Thomas was born August 27, 1972 the son of Thomas and Jacqueline (Bierschbach) Ficek in Dearborn, MI. After graduating High School Thomas went on to serve his...
BEAVERTON, MI
Up North Voice

Janna Dunn, 65, of Prudenville

Janna Lee Dunn, age 65, of Prudenville passed away on Saturday October 1, 2022 at home. Janna was born on March 11, 1957 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Roger and Helen (Sullivan) Jenkins. She graduated from Forest Hills Central High School in Grand Rapids. Janna grew up in the Grand Rapids area and spent most of her life there.
PRUDENVILLE, MI
Up North Voice

Michael Hampton, 58, of Mio

Michael August Hampton, age 58 of Mio, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept 20, 2022. Michael was born in Bay City, Michigan on June 17, 1964 to Roy and Susan (Graber) Hampton. He started his career as a small engine mechanic shortly after high school and has been the...
MIO, MI
Up North Voice

Alan Galloner, 77, of Rose City

Alan David Galloner, age 77, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at The Villa at Rose City. He was born on January 8, 1945 in Detroit, MI to Edward and Dorothy (Compue) Galloner. Alan is survived by his siblings, Barbara (Gerald) Cook and Mark Galloner; several nieces and nephews;...
ROSE CITY, MI
Up North Voice

St. Helen man dies in side-by side accident

ST. HELEN – Shortly after midnight during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, Roscommon County deputies were dispatched to the scene of a rollover accident at Windywood Dr. and Artesia Beach Rd. in Saint Helen. Deputies arrived to find Richfield Township paramedics and fire personnel rendering...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Ogemaw Heights High School varsity teams

(l-r) Karlie Schlaire, Jenna Distelrath, Li’lee Scott, Jade Mather, Madison David, Jenise Lavdar, Savannah Oswald, Annabelle David, Brooklynn Schwannecke, Kacee Haggadone, and Pamela Venable. Varsity Football. Back (l-r): TJ Bailey, Jack Fachting, Ty Neubecker, Coach Kyle Kartes, Conner Kopytek, Andrew Christner, Joseph Bak, Coach Ken McClusky, Gavin Raymond, Nik...
WEST BRANCH, MI

