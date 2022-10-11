Clara Bancroft, age 90, of Roscommon, died on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Roscommon, in the presence and comfort of her family. Clara was born November 3, 1931, in Jackson, Michigan, to John and Sophie (Tocyna) Lattas. She grew up in the company of her six loving siblings. She married...

ROSCOMMON, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO