Up North Voice
Phyllis Hoy, 97, of Fairview
Phyllis Louise Hoy, age 97, maiden name Lease, peacefully passed away October 11, 2022 at Wellspring Lutheran Services, Fairview Campus, with family present. She was born near Howard, South Dakota on March 15, 1925 and was graduated from Littlefield High School in Alanson, Michigan. Phyllis married Gordon Hoy on February...
Up North Voice
Clara Bancroft, 90, of Roscommon
Clara Bancroft, age 90, of Roscommon, died on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Roscommon, in the presence and comfort of her family. Clara was born November 3, 1931, in Jackson, Michigan, to John and Sophie (Tocyna) Lattas. She grew up in the company of her six loving siblings. She married...
Up North Voice
Thomas Ficek, 50, of Beaverton
Thomas R. Ficek, 50, passed away at My Michigan Medical Center Midland, MI surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Thomas was born August 27, 1972 the son of Thomas and Jacqueline (Bierschbach) Ficek in Dearborn, MI. After graduating High School Thomas went on to serve his...
Up North Voice
Stanley Stopczynski, 88, of Mio
Stanley Stopczynski, age 88 of Mio, Michigan, passed away at Ascension St. Mary’s hospital in Saginaw on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Stanley was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 29, 1934 to Stephen and Cassie (Dzienciolowski) Stopczynski. He went to Sacred Heart Seminary High, attended St. Mary’s College, and attended American Institute of Banking.
Making pasties
Making pasties
HOUGHTON LAKE – Carolyn Holland looks up from making stuffing for pasties during the second day of pasty pickup at the United Methodist Church in Houghton Lake. A good group of church members, working for a good cause. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco,...
Up North Voice
Janna Dunn, 65, of Prudenville
Janna Lee Dunn, age 65, of Prudenville passed away on Saturday October 1, 2022 at home. Janna was born on March 11, 1957 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Roger and Helen (Sullivan) Jenkins. She graduated from Forest Hills Central High School in Grand Rapids. Janna grew up in the Grand Rapids area and spent most of her life there.
Up North Voice
Alan Galloner, 77, of Rose City
Alan David Galloner, age 77, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at The Villa at Rose City. He was born on January 8, 1945 in Detroit, MI to Edward and Dorothy (Compue) Galloner. Alan is survived by his siblings, Barbara (Gerald) Cook and Mark Galloner; several nieces and nephews;...
Up North Voice
Ann Marie McCleary, 83, of Grayling
Mrs. Ann Marie McCleary, 83 of Grayling, Michigan died peacefully on the morning of October 9, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 23, 1939 to the late, Ernest “Irish” and Mary (Cleary) Marlow. She resided in Grayling for the last 20+ years and was very active in the Warblers Hideaway Homeowners Association.
wbkb11.com
Power Outage Stops the Lunch Rush
At noon Thursday, there was a power outage affecting most people near the Bagley Street and M. –32 intersection. The Alpena Power Company was able to figure out quickly why the electrical grid had an outage. The reason for the outage was a power distribution wire failing close to the...
Cold arrives with rain, even snow over next several days
If you’re a fan of sunny, fall days when a warm breeze is ruffling those colorful leaves - check your rearview mirror. Those beauty days are behind us, at least for now. Back-to-back cold fronts sweeping across Michigan have taken us from sweater weather at the beginning of this week to need-a-coat days as we hit the end of it. We’ve got a few windows for rain in the next several days. Next Monday, we’ve even got some snow and slush creeping into the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
Up North Voice
Ogemaw Heights High School varsity teams
(l-r) Karlie Schlaire, Jenna Distelrath, Li’lee Scott, Jade Mather, Madison David, Jenise Lavdar, Savannah Oswald, Annabelle David, Brooklynn Schwannecke, Kacee Haggadone, and Pamela Venable. Varsity Football. Back (l-r): TJ Bailey, Jack Fachting, Ty Neubecker, Coach Kyle Kartes, Conner Kopytek, Andrew Christner, Joseph Bak, Coach Ken McClusky, Gavin Raymond, Nik...
Police identify woman killed walking on US-10 in Bay County
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saint Helen woman recently killed while walking on US-10 in Bay County, days before her birthday. Around 6:05 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 24-year-old Crystal L. Beaston was walking in expressway’s eastbound lanes in Williams Township when she was struck by a Ford F-550 and killed, said Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The truck, containing two men heading to a worksite downstate, had merged onto US-10 from M-47 when it struck Beaston.
Up North Voice
St. Helen man dies in side-by side accident
ST. HELEN – Shortly after midnight during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, Roscommon County deputies were dispatched to the scene of a rollover accident at Windywood Dr. and Artesia Beach Rd. in Saint Helen. Deputies arrived to find Richfield Township paramedics and fire personnel rendering...
WNEM
Bay Co. crash kills woman days before birthday
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 24-year-old woman has died following a crash that happened Monday morning in Bay County according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a truck versus pedestrian crash around 6:08 a.m. The truck was merging from M-47 to 10. The woman was walking in the merge lane when she was struck.
Frankenmuth woman, 91, dies after vehicle goes airborne, strikes tree in Bay County
FRASER TWP, MI — A 91-year-old Frankenmuth woman has died following a one-vehicle crash in Bay County. About 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash scene on North Huron Road/M-13 just north of East Kitchen Road in Fraser Township. They determined a black 2019 Buick Encore had been heading north when it veered across the southbound lanes and drifted off the road, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
WNEM
9-year-old Harrison boy found safe after being reported missing
HARRISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Harrison boy was found safe after being reported missing Wednesday morning. The Clare County Sheriff’s Office searched for the boy Wednesday morning, but later reported he was found safe.
Michigan man arrested after allegedly detaining school bus for 20 minutes while impersonating police officer
GOODAR TWP, MI — A South Branch man was arrested after allegedly detaining a school bus while falsely claiming he was a police officer. About 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 28, a Hale Community Schools bus was taking students to the South Branch Fire Department in Goodar Township. A student began experiencing a bloody nose, prompting the bus driver to pull into the parking lot to determine whether the student needed medical attention and if an assault had occurred.
