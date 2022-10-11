YIMBY recently had the opportunity to check out the views from the penthouse of Central Park Tower, a 131-story supertall residential skyscraper at 217 West 57th Street on Billionaires’ Row in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill and developed by Gary Barnett of Extell, the 1,550-foot-tall tower yields 179 units including the triplex penthouse, spanning nearly 17,500 square feet. Ryan Serhant of SERHANT is marketing this coveted unit, which hit the market on September 19 for $250 million, the most expensive home ever listed in the United States.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO