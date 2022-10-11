ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 119 Erasmus Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a 17-story mixed-use building at 119 Erasmus Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Located between Lloyd Street and Rogers Avenue, the lot is one block from the Church Avenue subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Walid Shehadeh is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 1298 Inwood Avenue in Highbridge, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a 15-story mixed-use building at 1298 Inwood Avenue in Highbridge, The Bronx. Located between West 169th Street and Clarke Place West, the lot is near the 170th Street subway station, serviced by the 4 train. David Sjauw under the 1298 Inwood Developers LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 340 Bradford Street in East New York, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 340 Bradford Street in East New York, Brooklyn. Located between Sutter Avenue and Belmont Avenue, the lot is near the Van Siclen Avenue subway station, serviced by the A and C trains. Joel Phagoo under the 340 Bradford LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Units Still Available at 29-19 Newtown Avenue in Astoria, Queens

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 29-19 Newtown Avenue, an eight-story residential building in Astoria, Queens. Designed by CE Architect and developed by L&A Group Holdings LLC, the structure yields 44 residences and 59 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $60,000 to $187,330.
QUEENS, NY
New York YIMBY

YIMBY Scopes Views From Central Park Tower’s $250 Million Penthouse in Midtown, Manhattan

YIMBY recently had the opportunity to check out the views from the penthouse of Central Park Tower, a 131-story supertall residential skyscraper at 217 West 57th Street on Billionaires’ Row in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill and developed by Gary Barnett of Extell, the 1,550-foot-tall tower yields 179 units including the triplex penthouse, spanning nearly 17,500 square feet. Ryan Serhant of SERHANT is marketing this coveted unit, which hit the market on September 19 for $250 million, the most expensive home ever listed in the United States.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 224 West 124th Street in Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 224 West 124th Street, an 18-story mixed-use building in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Carthage Advisors, the structure yields 168 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 51 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $73,715 to $187,330.
MANHATTAN, NY

