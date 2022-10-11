Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 119 Erasmus Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a 17-story mixed-use building at 119 Erasmus Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Located between Lloyd Street and Rogers Avenue, the lot is one block from the Church Avenue subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Walid Shehadeh is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Renderings Reveal Affordable Housing Property at 1727 Amsterdam Avenue in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan
Renderings from Think! Architecture & Design are the first to depict a new, nine-story mixed-use building at 1727 Amsterdam Avenue in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan. Located between West 145th and 146th Streets, the property will comprise multiple volumes standing seven and nine stories above ground. Bowery Residents’ Committee, known as BRC,...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1298 Inwood Avenue in Highbridge, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a 15-story mixed-use building at 1298 Inwood Avenue in Highbridge, The Bronx. Located between West 169th Street and Clarke Place West, the lot is near the 170th Street subway station, serviced by the 4 train. David Sjauw under the 1298 Inwood Developers LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 340 Bradford Street in East New York, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 340 Bradford Street in East New York, Brooklyn. Located between Sutter Avenue and Belmont Avenue, the lot is near the Van Siclen Avenue subway station, serviced by the A and C trains. Joel Phagoo under the 340 Bradford LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Units Still Available at 29-19 Newtown Avenue in Astoria, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 29-19 Newtown Avenue, an eight-story residential building in Astoria, Queens. Designed by CE Architect and developed by L&A Group Holdings LLC, the structure yields 44 residences and 59 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $60,000 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
YIMBY Scopes Views From Central Park Tower’s $250 Million Penthouse in Midtown, Manhattan
YIMBY recently had the opportunity to check out the views from the penthouse of Central Park Tower, a 131-story supertall residential skyscraper at 217 West 57th Street on Billionaires’ Row in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill and developed by Gary Barnett of Extell, the 1,550-foot-tall tower yields 179 units including the triplex penthouse, spanning nearly 17,500 square feet. Ryan Serhant of SERHANT is marketing this coveted unit, which hit the market on September 19 for $250 million, the most expensive home ever listed in the United States.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 224 West 124th Street in Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 224 West 124th Street, an 18-story mixed-use building in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Carthage Advisors, the structure yields 168 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 51 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $73,715 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
MTA Completes Elmont-UBS Arena LIRR Station in Nassau County, Long Island
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has completed the Elmont-UBS Arena train station, the first new station to debut in almost 50 years. Located on the border of Elmont and Bellrose Terrace in Nassau County, Long Island, riders can expect full service by the end of 2022. The Elmont Station originally opened...
