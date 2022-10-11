ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Opinion of Jara key difference between trustee and the former state legislator challenging her

By April Corbin Girnus
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LKUiG_0iUNlYrh00

Incumbent Danielle Ford (left) and Irene Bustamante Adams are competing to represent District F on the Clark County School Board (Ford photo courtesy CCSD, Bustamante Adams photo courtesy of candidate)

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

If anyone thought Clark County School Board Trustee Danielle Ford would back down from public criticism of Superintendent Jesus Jara now that his contract has been extended until 2026, they would be wrong.

The outspoken trustee, who represents the southwest part of the Las Vegas Valley, doesn’t hesitate when offering her opinion that the contract extension, which secures the superintendent a $395,000 annual salary with the possibility of bonuses, was pushed through earlier this month out of concerns that the upcoming election may shift the balance of power away from his supporters. (School Board President Irene Cepeda, who is also up for reelection this year, has denied that accusation, saying the timing came down to meeting scheduling and wanting to have enough time to secure a successor superintendent if board members voted not to renew the contract.)

Ford says the contract extension “changes the narrative” from being about whether Jara is an effective leader to being about money.

“They will say it would waste money (to get rid of him),” she says, “but oh well.”

Whatever the district would pay for Jara to leave would be worth it, Ford says.

Ford says she believes there may be “alternative routes” that don’t involve simply paying out the contract and letting Jara walk away with “bags of money like the Monopoly Guy.” Whether she has the ability to pursue any of those, however, relies in part on her retaining her seat against a formidable challenger — Irene Bustamante Adams.

Bustamante Adams is a former state legislator who says she has no problem with the decision to extend Jara’s contract or the process that was used.

“It’s alway easy to be a Monday morning quarterback when you’re on the sidelines,” she adds. “I don’t make it a practice to think I know what has happened on the inside.”

In a crowded field of 10 candidates during the June primary, Ford placed second, receiving 18% of votes. Bustamante Adams received 22%.

Since then, Bustamante Adams has raised significantly more than Ford, according to campaign reports filed with the state. She brought in $23,058 in cash and in-kind contributions, as of June 30. Ford meanwhile raised $3,793 from just three individual donors.

(Third quarter campaign reports, which cover candidate contributions and spending between July 1 and Sept. 30, are due to the state on Oct. 15.)

Ford says she doesn’t take much stock in those numbers, pointing out that in 2018 she defeated Kali Fox Miller, who had raised more than $53,000 — three and a half times what she had as a mostly self-funded candidate. Ford this year has also received endorsements from several prominent groups, including the Nevada State Education Association, Culinary Union, SEIU and PLAN.

Bustamante Adams’s campaign reports show donations from both groups and individuals. The largest amount — $5,000 — came from the Clark County Education Association. Other notable contributors include Laborers Local 872, Vegas Chamber, Golden Gaming and Boyd Gaming.

Bustamante Adams is the deputy director and chief strategy officer of Workforce Connections, which is Southern Nevada’s Local Workforce Development Board. She says Jara has brought the district in better alignment with the business community.

“The things I deal with the superintendent and school district from workforce development are moving forward at a good pace,” she says.

One example she cites is a career center attached to a new vocational school — “the first of its kind,” she says. Another example: the recent launch of a “ workforce blueprint for kids ” — an activity book for elementary-aged kids that teaches them about potential careers in areas like advanced manufacturing, healthcare and software development that are expected to be in high demand in the decades to come. That effort builds off a larger workforce blueprint created by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance.

Bustamante Adams, a Democrat who served eight years in the Nevada State Assembly, says she wants to help rebuild the community’s faith in the school board. She thinks trustees could do that by focusing on student success and being transparent with data.

That lack of faith in the board has boosted calls to move away from a fully elected board and instead adopt an appointed or hybrid appointed/elected board similar to the State Board of Education. Bustamate Adams says she knows those concerns come out of frustrations with the district and board, and she’s open to rethinking the board structure, noting that several options exist.

“I don’t know what model is best for Southern Nevada,” she said, “but we need to increase communication and transparency and accountability. That’s what the public wants to see. We need to work on that.”

The post Opinion of Jara key difference between trustee and the former state legislator challenging her appeared first on Nevada Current .

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Current

Former assemblywoman and former councilman compete in LV City Council Ward 4

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Two veteran politicians Francis Allen-Palenske and Bob Beers, are seeking to replace term-limited Stavros Anthony in the Las Vegas City Council’s Ward 4. Anthony is term limited out of the council, and is now running as the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. Francis Allen-Palenske  Former two-term Republican state assemblywoman Francis Allen-Palenske said she would bring […] The post Former assemblywoman and former councilman compete in LV City Council Ward 4 appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Two political newcomers running for LV City Council Ward 6

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Term limits for an incumbent on the Las Vegas City Council have opened the race for political newcomers looking to score a four-year term on the board. Nancy Brune and Ray Spencer are seeking to replace term-limited Michele Fiore, who is running as the Republican nominee for Nevada State Treasurer. Nancy Brune As the founder […] The post Two political newcomers running for LV City Council Ward 6 appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Former rural superintendent challenges incumbent in School Board District G

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In Clark County School Board District G, incumbent Linda Cavazos seeks her second full term. Challenging her is Greg Wieman, a longtime educator and former rural superintendent. In a crowded seven-person primary, Cavazos received 37.3% of votes — the best showing of the three School Board incumbents up for reelection this year but still well […] The post Former rural superintendent challenges incumbent in School Board District G appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Chio winning money race against Bonaventure in LV Justice Court

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Longtime Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe M. Bonaventure is seeking a fourth term in Justice Court Dept. 9. He captured 49.3% of the vote in the June three-way primary election. Danielle Piper Chio, a Clark County prosecutor, came in second with 31.1%. Bonaventure, who raised $37,530 through June and spent $25,905, is losing […] The post Chio winning money race against Bonaventure in LV Justice Court  appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
Clark County, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Elections
Clark County, NV
Elections
Local
Nevada Government
Clark County, NV
Education
Nevada Current

School Board president faces challenge from community organizer in District D

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Clark County School Board trustee once seen as the swing vote between two deeply divided factions faces her first reelection attempt this November. Incumbent Irene Cepeda is being challenged by Brenda Zamora, a mother of three with a background in community organizing and civic engagement. Cepeda is probably best known as the trustee who […] The post School Board president faces challenge from community organizer in District D appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Four of five statewide appeals court races unopposed

Of the five statewide appellate court races on the ballot in Nevada, only one remains to be decided – Dept. 1 on the Court of Appeals, where longtime Clark County chief deputy public defender Deborah Westbrook faces Clark County Family Court Judge Rhonda Forsberg for a seat being vacated by Judge Jerome Tao.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Appointed judge and private attorney vie for District Court seat

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Newly appointed Clark County Judge Ellie Roohani faces attorney Anna Albertson in the  November general election. Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed Roohani to fill the Dept. 11 vacancy left last year by Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez’s departure. Albertson also applied for the appointment.   Roohani is a graduate of UNLV’s Boyd Law School. She worked as a law […] The post Appointed judge and private attorney vie for District Court seat  appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Leftist teachers union? As if.

Policy, politics and progressive commentary “Radical socialist leftist teachers unions” is a thing Republicans and the right like to say.  Alas, if only t’were true. The Clark County Education Association, the largest teachers union in the state, is just cold refusing to endorse anyone for governor, evidently because Democrat Steve Sisolak didn’t do exactly what he was told. Fortunately for […] The post Leftist teachers union? As if. appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Vocational School#Board Of Education#State Legislator#Politics State#District F#Ccsd#Ford#The Las Vegas Valley
Nevada Current

At Nevada rally, Trump brags about size of crowd on January 6

Policy, politics and progressive commentary During a visit to rural Nevada on Saturday, former President Donald Trump painted a picture of Las Vegas and other American cities as “drenched in the blood of innocent victims,” and boasted that “the largest crowd I’ve ever seen” was January 6. With less than five weeks to go before the 2022 midterm elections, Trump […] The post At Nevada rally, Trump brags about size of crowd on January 6 appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

‘Gender factor’ could decide LV Justice court race

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Attorney Jessica Goodey received 42,396 votes in the June primary race for Las Vegas Justice Court Dept. 6, just a few hundred more than her closest opponent, former Family Court Judge William Gonzalez.  But the two candidates eliminated in the primary, Augusta Massey and Tracy Hibbets, received more than 67,000 votes combined. Goodey is hoping […] The post ‘Gender factor’ could decide LV Justice court race  appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Nevada Board of Regents is a 13-member nonpartisan board that approves budgets and policies for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), which consists of four community colleges, two universities, one research institute and one state college. This November, there are five open seats — three districts (6, 7 and 13) in Southern Nevada […] The post A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Wilson gives Berkley a run for his money in Justice Court race

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Max Berkley, candidate for Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Dept. 7, spent $180,000 in the June primary election to win 62,295 votes. “I spent $35,000 and we nearly tied,” says Amy Wilson, who came in about 3,300 votes shy of Berkley and will face him in the general election. “It was very close. I […] The post Wilson gives Berkley a run for his money in Justice Court race appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Nevada Current

Public defender, prosecutor, and civil attorney vie in three-way special election

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Judge Michael Villani’s resignation in July created an opening in Clark County Department 17, which will be filled in a three-way special election race among attorney Adam Ganz, prosecutor Lindsey Moors and public defender Jennifer Schwartz. The winning candidate must receive only a plurality, not a majority.   Ganz, a civil litigator for 25 years who […] The post Public defender, prosecutor, and civil attorney vie in three-way special election  appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Sisolak, Lombardo trade barbs over abortion rights and who loves Nevada businesses more

Policy, politics and progressive commentary At what is likely to be the only gubernatorial debate, Republican Joe Lombardo on Sunday stumbled to clarify his seemingly in-conflict positions on abortion rights, saying they are not at risk in Nevada but expressing support for certain restrictions that do not currently exist. The outgoing Clark County sheriff, who is challenging first-term Democratic Gov. […] The post Sisolak, Lombardo trade barbs over abortion rights and who loves Nevada businesses more appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Lombardo folds for Trump

Policy, politics and progressive commentary During his debate with Gov. Steve Sisolak last weekend, Republican challenger Joe Lombardo was asked if he thought Donald Trump was a great president. “I wouldn’t use that adjective. I wouldn’t say great,” Lombardo responded. “I’d say he was a sound president.” Later that day, Lombardo’s campaign decided to use that adjective after all. The […] The post Lombardo folds for Trump appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Dolphins born at Mirage survive a fraction of expected lifespan

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Of the fifteen dolphins born at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip since 1991, 11 are dead, having lived an average of just under eight years, well below the 30-year life expectancy of bottlenose dolphins. The dolphin exhibit closed this week after the third death in less than six months. Maverick, 19, and K2, […] The post Dolphins born at Mirage survive a fraction of expected lifespan  appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Report: Animal Foundation ‘on the brink of a crisis’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A report authored by the chief operating officer of The Animal Foundation just days before he parted ways with the government-funded shelter paints a picture of dysfunction.  The report, obtained by the Current, details problems that include unpaid bills leading to dog food deliveries being cut off, injured animals left untreated and without pain management, […] The post Report: Animal Foundation ‘on the brink of a crisis’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Southern Nevada Water Authority runs what is likely the longest-running program to motivate homeowners to replace water-thirsty grass with desert landscaping, but a new study says that while the move may save water, the price could be a superheated city. In a new study, a team of researchers investigated the microclimate effects of three […] The post Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Federal legislation would regulate anti-abortion centers

The first crisis pregnancy center (CPC) opened its doors in 1967 in Hawaii, after the state legalized abortion. Now there are at least 2,550 operating in the U.S., including at least seven in Nevada. The centers, which are usually operated by or affiliated with religious non-profits, have long avoided regulatory...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada Current

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy