Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Larry Brown Sports

More details emerge on Aroldis Chapman's issue with Yankees

Aroldis Chapman was left off the New York Yankees' ALDS roster, and now we have some more information about the matter. On Sunday, we learned that the Yankees had left Chapman off their roster because he missed a mandatory team workout. USA Today's Bob Nightengale says Chapman wouldn't bother going to the mandatory workout unless he were guaranteed he would be on the postseason roster. Since the Yankees could not give Chapman that guarantee, the reliever decided to stay home.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Red Sox claim ex-Mets reliever off waivers

Jake Reed is packing his bags. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Boston Red Sox claimed the Baltimore Orioles reliever Thursday off waivers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reed split the 2022 season between the Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, going a combined 2-0 with...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Ravens Announce Significant News On 2022 Draft Pick

The Baltimore Ravens' pass rush appears to be getting healthy as we enter Week 6. According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, Baltimore is expecting outside linebacker Tyus Bowser at practice today and fellow outside linebacker David Ojabo at practice this week, perhaps as early as today. Bowser led the team...
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road

Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday's American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins

As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023. Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/13/22

After an annoyingly scheduled offday yesterday with perfect weather, rain might threaten the Yankees/Guardians ALDS Game 2 matchup tonight. If it does get banged, we could get as many as four games in four days depending on how long this series goes. Wonderful! Way to go, MLB. Today on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News for October 12, 2022

Mike Puma looks at the biggest questions facing the Mets this offseason, while also writing that retaining Edwin Diaz is the biggest offseason priority. Tim Britton ponders what the team should focus on this winter while Tim Healey looks at some of the players from the team who are set to hit free agency.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox DFA Hard-Throwing Reliever; Add Crafty Pitcher From AL East Rival

The Boston Red Sox are starting to get active in the waiver wire market as they prepare for a roster overhaul this offseason. Boston designated right-hander Eduard Bazardo for assignment Thursday while claiming former Baltimore Orioles right-hander Jake Reed in a corresponding move. Bazardo was a September call-up and posted...
BOSTON, MA
batterypower.com

Braves News: Game Three starter still unknown, ALDS update, more

The Atlanta Braves have landed in Philadelphia and are set to take on the Phillies for Game Three of the National League Division Series today at 4:37 ET. The Phillies are sending out righty Aaron Nola, who owned a 3.25 ERA during the 2022 regular season. Brian Snitker has yet...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WOWK 13 News

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 6

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week's Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss the Steelers upcoming game against the Buccaneers after being in Buffalo for last week's game. The Steelers have now lost four straight games. So how can the team salvage this season and get back on […]
PITTSBURGH, PA

