Public Safety

Wintermute Offers Bounty For $160M DeFi Hack

Wintermute’s CEO, Evgeny Gaevoy, shared additional details via Twitter after encountering a $160M DeFi hack yesterday. Gaevoy is also offering a 10% bounty to hackers in exchange for stolen funds. After encountering a massive $160M DeFi hack yesterday, Wintermute’s CEO, Evgeny Gaevoy, took to Twitter to share more details...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Luna Foundation Guard Denies Moving Assets Linked to Luna’s Do Kwon

Luna Foundation Guard has denied that it has moved any cryptocurrencies linked to Terra or Do Kwon. South Korean prosecutors have asked OKX and KuCoin to freeze over 3,300 BTC linked to Kwon. Meanwhile, the location of Kwon is unknown. The Luna Foundation Guard has denied all allegations that it...
WORLD
Terraform CEO Do Kwon Debunks $39.6 Million Crypto Freeze

Terra chief Do Kwon says he doesn’t trade crypto and none of his funds were frozen by South Korean prosecutors. Authorities confiscated some of Kwon’s crypto holdings worth $39.6 million, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday citing local Korean media. Previous reports also claimed that investigators froze 3,313 Bitcoin on...
STOCKS
DogeCoin Surges 8% On News That Elon Musk Will Buy Twitter

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk is proposing to buy Twitter Inc. for $25 billion, or $54.20 a share, Bloomberg and other media outlets have reported. The proposal was submitted in a letter to Twitter’s board of directors, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.
STOCKS
Mango Token (MNGO) Down by 40% Following $100M Attack

Solana-based DEX Mango Markets was exploited for approximately $112 million. The MNGO token has fallen by 40% to a price of $0.023. The attacker manipulated their Mango collateral and took massive loans from the treasury to carry out the exploit. The attacker also used his 32 million MNGO tokens in...
MARKETS
Bitcoin
Public Safety
Twitter
OpenSea’s CFO Brian Roberts Parts Ways With The NFT Marketplace

OpenSea’s CFO Brian Roberts has parted ways with the firm. Roberts took to Facebook to announce his resignation from NFT marketplace OpenSea. Brian Roberts, the chief financial officer of leading NFT marketplace OpenSea took to Facebook to announce his resignation from the firm. Opensea have confirmed for EWN that the parties mutually agreed to part ways.
BUSINESS
