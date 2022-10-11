Read full article on original website
How 3 DeFi Hackers Allegedly Stole Over $450,000 In Digital Assets Via Beeple’s Twitter
DeFi hackers exploited digital artist Beeple’s Twitter account back in May. The attackers deployed phishing links to unsuspecting users and stole over $450,000 in non fungible tokens and other crypto assets. The exploit from Beeple’s Twitter account alone was around 225 Ether. On-Chain investigator ZachXBT opined on the...
Wintermute Offers Bounty For $160M DeFi Hack
Wintermute’s CEO, Evgeny Gaevoy, shared additional details via Twitter after encountering a $160M DeFi hack yesterday. Gaevoy is also offering a 10% bounty to hackers in exchange for stolen funds. After encountering a massive $160M DeFi hack yesterday, Wintermute’s CEO, Evgeny Gaevoy, took to Twitter to share more details...
Luna Foundation Guard Denies Moving Assets Linked to Luna’s Do Kwon
Luna Foundation Guard has denied that it has moved any cryptocurrencies linked to Terra or Do Kwon. South Korean prosecutors have asked OKX and KuCoin to freeze over 3,300 BTC linked to Kwon. Meanwhile, the location of Kwon is unknown. The Luna Foundation Guard has denied all allegations that it...
Terraform CEO Do Kwon Debunks $39.6 Million Crypto Freeze
Terra chief Do Kwon says he doesn’t trade crypto and none of his funds were frozen by South Korean prosecutors. Authorities confiscated some of Kwon’s crypto holdings worth $39.6 million, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday citing local Korean media. Previous reports also claimed that investigators froze 3,313 Bitcoin on...
DogeCoin Surges 8% On News That Elon Musk Will Buy Twitter
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk is proposing to buy Twitter Inc. for $25 billion, or $54.20 a share, Bloomberg and other media outlets have reported. The proposal was submitted in a letter to Twitter’s board of directors, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.
Cardano’s Founder Charles Hoskinson Picks On Solana’s Recent Network Outage On Twitter
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson was seen making fun of Solana’s recent network outage. Solana went through another crypto network meltdown today, leading Hoskinson to mock its recent network performance. The founder of Cardano cryptocurrency, Charles Hoskinson, took to Twitter to share a funny crypto meme that mocked Solana’s recent...
Mango Token (MNGO) Down by 40% Following $100M Attack
Solana-based DEX Mango Markets was exploited for approximately $112 million. The MNGO token has fallen by 40% to a price of $0.023. The attacker manipulated their Mango collateral and took massive loans from the treasury to carry out the exploit. The attacker also used his 32 million MNGO tokens in...
Crypto Payments On Twitter Under Elon Musk Could Soon Be A Reality: Crypto Rand Investment Group
Crypto Rand Investment Group shares a list of potential changes that Musk could integrate after Twitter’s acquisition. The group shared that Elon Musk could also incorporate a crypto payment feature on Twitter in a bid to transform the microblogging social network. The crypto market is ablaze with new assumptions...
OpenSea’s CFO Brian Roberts Parts Ways With The NFT Marketplace
OpenSea’s CFO Brian Roberts has parted ways with the firm. Roberts took to Facebook to announce his resignation from NFT marketplace OpenSea. Brian Roberts, the chief financial officer of leading NFT marketplace OpenSea took to Facebook to announce his resignation from the firm. Opensea have confirmed for EWN that the parties mutually agreed to part ways.
