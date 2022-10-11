Read full article on original website
AdventHealth University, Full Sail University open health care technology lab
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A new technology lab will help advance health care with virtual reality at Full Sail University. AdventHealth University and Full Sail University held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the lab’s opening. The facility will be located on Full Sail’s campus, where students...
KevinMD.com
Practicing great medicine got a lot simpler. It’s health care that’s getting in the way.
We pay more than any other nation for health care, yet we have suffered the single biggest decline in life expectancy since WWII. Something went wrong. At a time of record inflation and rising taxes, isn’t it time we stopped to ask where the money is going, what exactly we are paying for, and why?
