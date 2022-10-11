Read full article on original website
Breaks falls WVU's way
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — No one will ever confuse West Virginia football coach Neal Brown with Samuel Clemens, who is far better known by his pen name of Mark Twain. It was Clemens, aka Twain, who once said, “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.”
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Baylor Bears
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More images from a thoroughly entertaining, and just as nerve-wracking, 43-40 West Virginia win over Baylor in Big 12 football action. The Mountaineers forced three turnovers and scored twice on defense, including a fumble recovery and a two-pointer on a blocked extra point.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Casey Legg Baylor Postgame 10/13/22
West Virginia kicker Casey Legg details the pre-kick process prior to his game-winner against Baylor and the ways he keeps it light during the game.
On the Mark: The ratings game
Time is slowly winding down on the high school football season in West Virginia. Tonight (Friday) marks Week 8 of the 2022 season.
Sophia Saurino Preston.JPG
PRESTON W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County senior Slate Swiger wasn’t sure if he would be able t…
Ravenswood set for meeting with powerful Doddridge
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) – For Ravenswood football, it doesn’t get any easier. One week after taking on undefeated Wahama, Eric Hupp’s Red Devils will get on the road and face off with Doddridge County tonight (Friday) in West Union.
Mountaineers roll past Lewis County, 8-1
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty came into Lewis County with a zero in the win column. Eighty minutes later, powered by a four-goal performance from defender-turned striker Kayleigh Ryan and a dominant showing in the midfield by Emma Elliott, it left with an 8-1 victory.
Baylor vs West Virginia | 2022 College Football Highlights
Baylor vs West Virginia highlights from week 7 of the 2022 College Football Season.
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers — Baylor Bears
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As the season nears the halfway point, it's not as if improvement is tossed away as an improvement goal, but it's also unrealistic to believe that most teams can make major gains in multiple areas. There are refinements and mistake-reduction hopes, to be sure, and the incremental gains from experience of seeing more and more reps can also help with overall play, but at this point it's as much about identifying what you do well, emphasizing those areas, and using them to attack your opponent.
BHS #6 defends UHS #12.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It took less than 10 minutes for Bridgeport girls soccer to br…
Emergency communications in western Monongalia County (West Virginia) improving, officials say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Emergency communication issues in the western end of Monongalia County are improving, according to officials. County Commissioner Sean Sikora, MECCA 911 Director Jimmy Smith, and the chiefs of the Blacksville and Wadestown volunteer fire departments, met last week to discuss communication complaints in the area.
LC's Swiger, B-U's Falkenstein win Big 10 titles
PRESTON W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County senior Slate Swiger wasn’t sure if he would be able to compete in the Big 10 Championships on Thursday. Recently, while playing pickup basketball, he took a knee to his leg and suffered a deep muscle bruise. He wasn’t able to walk the first three hours after it happened. His chiropractor wasn’t optimistic at first.
Latest Biz @ Breakfast event provides info on West Virginia's proposed amendments
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the local business community received legal insight and background information Friday morning on the four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution. Josh Jarrell, a member of the legal firm Spilman Thomas & Battle, provided a concise and informative overview of the...
Betty (McVicker) Shuman
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Betty (McVicker) Shuman, 78, of Fairmont, WV, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She was born on August 10, 1944, in Grafton, WV, a daughter of the late Fay McVicker and Bonnie (Watson) McVicker. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Robert Shuman.
Connie Gail Knicely
WESTON- Connie Gail Knicely, 72, of Buckhannon, WV passed away on Tuesday, October 11th , 2022 in WV Caring Hospice Center in Elkins, WV. She was born in Dille, WV on April 7 th , 1950: daughter of the late Everett Rush and Alma (Ramsey) Rush. On May 21 st , 2004, she married James Knicely, who preceded her in death in June of 2021.
