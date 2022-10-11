ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

New York Governor Signs Law to Promote State-produced Textiles

New York State is doing its part to protect the domestic textile industry. On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation to support the state’s textile manufacturing industry through economic development programs that include expanding annual farm recognition awards, training for small businesses and a jobs program for related New York products and processes.
POLITICS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy