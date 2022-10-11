ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

imore.com

All the best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals LIVE: how to save the most money on an iPad in 2022

Prime Day iPad deals are usually super solid, and this time looks to be no different. This time, we've got some new lowest prices on some of the latest iPads, as well as some big savings on the biggest and most powerful models. If you're looking for the best time to buy an iPad of any shape and size, you might have just found it - the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99

If you’re a student on a tight budget, Chromebooks offer a great alternative to laptops that often cost hundreds of dollars more while still offering the same features. For example, this 14-inch Asus Chromebook not only has a big screen, but it’s currently going for only $99 at Best Buy as part of the Best Buy Prime Day deals that we’ve seen in the past couple of days.
COMPUTERS
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Apple's Entire iPad Family Is Discounted on Amazon

With four models and five screen sizes to pick from, Apple's iPad line is meant to have a device fit for everyone. Whether that be a device for streaming, some work and play, or a full on computer replacement. And making the popular tablets even more appealing is that they're...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Prime Day Deals Under $25: Last Chance to Save Big

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is well underway, bringing with it thousands of deals. We're tracking all of the biggest and best deals in our October Prime Day live blog, but there are a lot of smaller deals to be found, too. Whether you're looking for some deal inspiration during this fall's Prime Early Access Sale event, you aim to make the most of a limited budget or you just want to save on some everyday essentials, we've got you covered. We are in the last stretch so now is the time to grab these bargains while you can.
SHOPPING
Autoblog

Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 whole house and portable generator deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is finally here and it's offering tons of great savings! If you missed out on a new generator during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
SHOPPING
imore.com

Black Friday won't beat the best TV deal on Amazon

LG C2 OLED (55-inch) | $1,799 $1,347 at Amazon (opens in new tab) There's simply no better TV on the market for any application. Movies, TV, gaming — it does it all. Take advantage of this incredible deal to massively upgrade your home theater. OLED TVs have the most...
ELECTRONICS
1390 Granite City Sports

New iPhone Feature Having Unexpected/Unwanted Results

The iPhone is always coming out with some new and upgraded features. We all know that person who always has to get the newest and latest edition of whatever the technology is. Sometimes I think some of this technology gets out of hand...and isn't as well thought out as it probably should be. But, who would have thought that this would happen?
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Buy refurbished Studio Display from Apple and save big

Seven months after its launch, Apple has started selling refurbished Studio Display units through its Certified Refurbished Store in the U.S. The company announced the standalone monitor in March this year. Apple’s Refurbished Store provides a great way to save money on Apple products. Prices for refurbished units are usually...
ELECTRONICS

