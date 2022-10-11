Read full article on original website
Listen to blink-182’s first new single with Tom DeLonge in 10 years, Edging
It’s here! Just four days after breaking the internet and announcing Tom DeLonge’s return, blink-182 have unleashed their new pop-punk banger Edging. Its release marks the first time Tom has been back in the studio with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker in almost a decade, and is the first taste of a brand-new blink album due out next year.
blink-182 have already added a second London show to their 2023 UK tour
Because the one massive arena show in London next year wasn’t already enough, blink-182 have added a second night at The O2 – before general sale has even gone out. Pre-sale demand to see Tom DeLonge back with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker has clearly gone wild, so the pop-punk icons have added another show in the capital. They’ll now be playing two nights at The O2 with The Story So Far on Wednesday, October 11 and Thursday, October 12.
Tom DeLonge thanks Matt Skiba for keeping blink-182 “alive and thriving in my absence”
Now the dust has ever-so-slightly (but not really) settled on the announcement of the reunion of blink-182 and Tom DeLonge, the frontman has taken to social media to thank Matt Skiba for filling in for two albums. Though the Alkaline Trio vocalist/guitarist is yet to publicly address the situation and...
Gojira share new single, Our Time Is Now, for “all the fighters out there sparking a light in a dark world”
After EA Sports unveiled the title last week, Gojira have just shared their brand-new single Our Time Is Now – which is taken from the NHL 23 soundtrack. Says frontman Joe Duplantier of the track: “This song goes out to all the fighters out there sparking a light in a dark world.
Watch the video for FIDLAR’s new single Sand On The Beach
Following August comeback single FSU, FIDLAR have just unveiled another new track: Sand On The Beach. With a suitably fun accompanying video (watch it below), Sand On The Beach is taken from the trio’s upcoming EP, which is due out early next year. Teasing what’s to come from their next chapter, FIDLAR previously said that their new material “is leaning into the extremes. Loud, louder, loud. Three chords and the truth. Catchy and obnoxious. Lyrics are very thought mouth. It’s speaking to the FIDIOTS of the world.”
Witch Fever drop empowering new single, Beauty And Grace
Ahead of the release of debut album Congregation in just a couple of weeks’ time, Witch Fever have unveiled a brand new single, Beauty And Grace. Vocalist Amy Walpole shares that the track “ended up being the dark horse of the record. Before we went into the studio it wasn’t one of our faves but Sam really brought it out of its shell!
“The whole concert is a mosh-pit!” Turnstile share incredible tour footage
Turnstile have started sharing some brilliant tour footage from their current TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION U.S. run, and, quite frankly, it’ll thaw even the coldest of hearts. Documenting fans turning up in their thousands to see the Baltimore hardcore heroes decimate some pretty massive venues, the wonderfully-titled TURNSTILE LOVE CHANNEL is so far showing what went down in New York, Toronto and New Jersey.
Album review: Lorna Shore – Pain Remains
The rapid ascent of Lorna Shore has been joyful to behold. Back in 2019, Kerrang! mused ‘Is deathcore dead?’ And in a somewhat shocking turn of events, it has come back harder, heavier and more powerful than ever. Since the New Jersey natives went viral on TikTok with squillions of people losing their collective shit to Will Ramos’ mind-boggling pig squeals, they have become metal’s most wanted band, having their spring UK tour venues constantly upgraded due to demand and pulling one of the largest crowds at this year’s Bloodstock. But can their much-anticipated fourth album live up to the hype?
PUP share fan footage in live video for PUPTHEBAND Inc Is Filing For Bankruptcy
PUP are celebrating the start of their UK headline tour this week with a brand-new live video for PUPTHEBAND Inc Is Filing For Bankruptcy. Filmed in Toronto and with plenty of fan footage, the video accompanies the final song from the band’s latest album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, which was released earlier this year and was awarded 4/5 in our review.
Sick Love: The anti-mainstream art zine raging against vapid creative media
If you want something to exist, sometimes you have to make it yourself. That’s what 24-year-old Izzy Gorman-Buckley realised in her first year at Central Saint Martins art college in London, where she found herself writing for a fashion magazine and it was “the driest thing ever”. Speaking to Kerrang! during a visit to London from her new home of Leipzig, Izzy has a vivid memory of writing a news story about a Craig Green shoe release and absolutely hating it.
