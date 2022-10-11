The road We Came As Romans have had to travel over the past four has been the hardest that any band can ever have the misfortune to take. On August 25, 2018, the band's co-singer Kyle Pavone passed away from what was later revealed to have been an accidental overdose, aged just 28. The band continued, going on tour barely a month later, as a way of honouring their friend and the thing he'd spent his adult life building, having made the decision not to seek a replacement.

