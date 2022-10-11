Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Rob Lowe Reveals His Secret to a Long-Lasting Marriage With Wife Sheryl Berkoff
Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff are couple goals. In an exclusive interview with Parade, the actor opened up about his marriage with his wife of 31 years and offered all the best advice–including his secret to a long-lasting marriage. "Well, it starts at the very beginning. I married my...
Russell Crowe slams claim that he fumbled the audition for 'My Best Friend's Wedding': 'Pure imagination'
"I did not audition for this film," Crowe tweeted Friday. "I have never done a table read with the actress mentioned."
Kerrang
Gojira share new single, Our Time Is Now, for “all the fighters out there sparking a light in a dark world”
After EA Sports unveiled the title last week, Gojira have just shared their brand-new single Our Time Is Now – which is taken from the NHL 23 soundtrack. Says frontman Joe Duplantier of the track: “This song goes out to all the fighters out there sparking a light in a dark world.
BTS’s Jin Teases Upcoming Solo Music With Mystery Collaborator
Jin will be the next BTS member to release solo music, the singer announced during the band’s free-of-charge “Yet to Come” concert in South Korea on Saturday. Jin made sure to spare the details on names and dates, but he did state there was a single he made in collaboration “with someone that I’d always really liked,” according to a translation by Soompi. “It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single,” he confirmed. “I’ve filmed a lot different things recently, and there’s still a lot left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it.” The collaboration will...
Dune subreddit group bans AI-generated art for being ‘low effort’
In the world of Frank Herbert’s Dune, the “Butlerian Jihad” led to the destruction of “thinking machines” across the known universe, and the birth of a civilisation that focused on enhancing human intellect. In the online community on the subreddit of r/Dune, the birth of...
'Halloween Ends' starts strong, topping N.America box office
Universal scarefest "Halloween Ends" scored a strong start this weekend, topping the North American box office with an estimated take of $41.3 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The weeks before Halloween always smile on horror films -- and this weekend another gruesome film, Paramount's "Smile," placed second at $12.4 million.
Julia Fox Discussed Not Needing To Be Liked By Men, And I'm Into It
"I don't need men to like me, and that is a luxury that I earned by making men like me and find me desirable, or interesting, or attractive for so many years."
Kerrang
Album review: We Came As Romans – Darkbloom
The road We Came As Romans have had to travel over the past four has been the hardest that any band can ever have the misfortune to take. On August 25, 2018, the band's co-singer Kyle Pavone passed away from what was later revealed to have been an accidental overdose, aged just 28. The band continued, going on tour barely a month later, as a way of honouring their friend and the thing he'd spent his adult life building, having made the decision not to seek a replacement.
‘Halloween Ends’ #1 in Theaters While on Peacock: This Is What Win-Win Looks Like
With $41.25 million, “Halloween Ends” (Universal) from Blumhouse Prods. provided the biggest opening weekend since July with “Nope” (another Universal release). Budgeted at $30 million pre-marketing, David Gordon Green’s final film in his “Halloween” trilogy is the 16th Blumhouse title to take the #1 spot. Tracking pegged this as a potential $50 million+ opener and last year’s “Halloween Kills” on the same weekend came in just below that number. However, that entry dropped 71 percent in its second weekend and received a B- Cinemascore; this one got a C+ from Thursday and Friday viewers, which suggests immediate bad word of mouth. “Kills”...
Sources Allege Ezra Miller ‘Weaponizes’ Their Gender Identity When Someone ‘Pisses Them Off’
With allegations of groomer and abuse surrounding the actor, many sources also allege that Ezra Miller his self-described 'queer' identity at others.
Kerrang
Watch the video for FIDLAR’s new single Sand On The Beach
Following August comeback single FSU, FIDLAR have just unveiled another new track: Sand On The Beach. With a suitably fun accompanying video (watch it below), Sand On The Beach is taken from the trio’s upcoming EP, which is due out early next year. Teasing what’s to come from their next chapter, FIDLAR previously said that their new material “is leaning into the extremes. Loud, louder, loud. Three chords and the truth. Catchy and obnoxious. Lyrics are very thought mouth. It’s speaking to the FIDIOTS of the world.”
Kerrang
Album review: Witch Fever – Congregation
There is a dark magic at the heart of Witch Fever. It flickered beneath the surface of last year’s excellent Reincarnate EP, leaking in fits and bursts around that record’s patchwork of acerbic riot grrrl attitude and lurching metallic heft. On debut full-length Congregation, however, it is in full flow. Tapping deep into both traumatic personal experience and their crackling interpersonal chemistry, these 13 tracks see the Manchester-based quartet stagger and spellbind, tackling all in front of them with unique creativity and righteous wrath.
Kerrang
“The whole concert is a mosh-pit!” Turnstile share incredible tour footage
Turnstile have started sharing some brilliant tour footage from their current TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION U.S. run, and, quite frankly, it’ll thaw even the coldest of hearts. Documenting fans turning up in their thousands to see the Baltimore hardcore heroes decimate some pretty massive venues, the wonderfully-titled TURNSTILE LOVE CHANNEL is so far showing what went down in New York, Toronto and New Jersey.
Kerrang
Album review: Alter Bridge – Pawns & Kings
It's oft remarked upon how surprisingly hefty a right hook Alter Bridge have. Being comfortably the modern champions of Big Rock Music of a very classic and classy stripe, there's also something of a Trojan horse about them, particularly lately, where they wheel in a massive, heavy bit in a move that continues to come as a surprise no matter how often they do it. And not just slightly louder than normal bits, but proper, balls-out-of-the-bath moments of metal that speak to guitarist Mark Tremonti's youth spent banging his head to Metallica and Black Sabbath.
Kerrang
See one of Taylor Hawkins’ final filmed interviews in new Let There Be Drums! doc
The star-studded new trailer for Let There Be Drums! has been released. Featuring everyone from Ringo Starr to Chad Smith, the upcoming documentary, according to director Justin Kreutzmann, “examines the essential role drumming plays in great bands and how music passes from generation to generation.”. “The idea of doing...
