Milford, CT

Register Citizen

Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse

MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
MILFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Discount Office Solutions planning to move into former CT Bike & Skate location

BRISTOL – An office furniture business, Discount Office Solutions, is planning to move into the former CT Bike & Skate location on 80 South St., relocating from Waterbury. Al LaPorta, owner of Discount Office Solutions, spoke in September at an Economic and Community Development meeting to announce his intentions to relocate his family business to Bristol. According to the city records, LaPorta said at that meeting that he “anticipates growth including job creation.”
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Shelton's Old Mill Road deal in 'limbo,' says Mayor Mark Lauretti

SHELTON — The city’s purchase of 26 acres of open space off Old Mill Road is in “limbo,” according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. The Board of Aldermen, at a meeting in February, approved the purchase of the parcel from Wells Holdings, LLC, for $1.29 million. But...
SHELTON, CT
Pizza Marketplace

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana to open 1st Florida location

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana will open its first Florida location on Oct. 24 in Plantation, Florida, according to a press release. The company is a legacy brand in New Haven, Connecticut and was founded by Frank Pepe in 1925, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1909 at the age of 16. Pepe's Pizza is the originator of New Have-style "apizza," characterized by its crispy yet chewy, slightly charred crust.
PLANTATION, FL
Milford, CT
DoingItLocal

Shelton News: Downed Tree Blocks Road

2022-10-13@10:00pm–#Shelton CT — A downed tree blocks the road at Booth Hill and Hurd Road taking wires with it. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
SHELTON, CT
ctexaminer.com

Defending the CAVE people of Stamford

Recently, I wrote and submitted an op-ed to the Stamford Advocate (9/25) in full support of the people who wanted the Glenbrook Community Center to remain a full-fledged community center, and not just the mere 3,000 maybe 4,000 square feet of “public space” promised in the proposed sales contract. (An Op-Ed which by the way was NOT printed by the Stamford Advocate) Apparently, someone at the Advocate didn’t think my opinion was worth printing. Instead, today they chose to print an op-ed titled “STAMFORD IS A CULTURAL HELLHOLE”, that was full of arrogance, negativity, name calling, and slanderous comments about the people of Stamford and the city itself.
STAMFORD, CT
bhsrng.com

Queen of the lot

Jane Hoffman is a Berlin High School junior. She is excited to continue her last years of high school writing for the Red ‘n’ Green. She is also a...
BERLIN, CT
105.5 The Wolf

A Mini ‘World’s Biggest Toy Store’ Has Returned to Danbury

Even at 53 years of age, the words Toys "R" Us makes me smile, and want to go check out the Star Wars toy aisle. Well Danbury, we can again. It may be a lot smaller with a lot less product, and it may be located inside Macy's, but Toys "R" Us is officially resurrected. As of right now, you can shop at Toys "R" Us inside Macy's locations across the US, online, and in Connecticut at Macy's in Danbury Fair, Westfarms, Post Mall, Trumbull Mall, Buckland Hills, and Stamford.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

15 Fairfield businesses fail August, September health inspections

FAIRFIELD — Fifteen businesses in town failed health inspections in August and September, though most have either since passed or are rectifying the issues, according to the health department. Since the original inspection, nine of the 11 businesses that failed in August have passed their follow up inspections. Two...
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Reported fire at Middletown plant

Crews are at the scene of a reported fire at the Kleen Energy Systems facility on River Road in Middletown. According to a post from the city of Middletown Professional Firefighters Local 1073 Facebook account, units are working a structure fire.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
ctbites.com

Strega Restaurant Owners Open Strega Market In Milford

Chef Danilo Mongillo continues to bring his vision of Italy to Milford with the newly opened Strega Market. On the same block as the Strega restaurant he opened after the pandemic had closed his original location in Branford, the Market showcases the same sauces and ingredients used just two doors down, as well as sought-after tastes of home for Italian expats, like Mongillo himself.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Humane Society Welcomes 21 Adoptable Dogs From Florida After Hurricane Ian

Dozens of adoptable animals were unloaded from a plane Wednesday afternoon, flown to Connecticut from hurricane-ravaged Florida. “These dogs were either in shelters during the hurricane or in homes that may have been uprooted during the hurricane," said James Bias, executive director of the Connecticut Humane Society. "Now, what I’m hoping is that this will become a distant memory for them and they are going to have wagging tails, licking people in the face, and a really good future.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut

- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
CONNECTICUT STATE

