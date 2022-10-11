Read full article on original website
Patricia Majewski — PENDING
Patricia Majewski, 84, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Janet L. Murphy — UPDATED
Janet L. Murphy, 65, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Janet was born April 9, 1957, in Warsaw, the daughter of Ivan and Glenna (Witmer) Werstler. She was united in marriage to Michael L. Murphy on Jan. 15, 1977, in Warsaw. He preceded her in death July 1, 1997.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Jonathan L. Harness and Norma J. Harness, $9,240.23. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael P. Hackworth, $7,594.13. Lisa G. Hall, $5,957.74. Angeline A. Keene, $4,731.30.
Marjorie Ellen Troutman
Marjorie E. Troutman, 96, Fort Wayne, formerly of Lake Wawasee, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, died her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 1, 1926. Marge married Robert F. Troutman on Jan. 22, 1949; he preceded her in death. Marge is survived by daughters, Julie Gore, Powell, Ohio, Barbara...
David Foyle England Jr.
David Foyle England Jr., 67, Fort Wayne, formerly of Wabash, died at 11:09 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at his home in Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 24, 1955. He is survived by three sons, David (Christy) England III, Wabash, Austin (Brianna) England and Brandon (Sophie Tippmann) England, both of Fort Wayne; and a sister, Patricia (Donald) Frost, Suwanee, Ga.
Linda P. Wilson
Linda P. Wilson, 77, Syracuse, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in her home in Syracuse. She was born April 12, 1945. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jacob A. Miller
Jacob A. Miller, 98, Nappanee, died at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at his residence in Nappanee. He was born Nov. 8, 1923. On Nov. 9, 1944, Jacob married Marry Ann Miller. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his 12 children, Simon (Lydia) Miller, Milford, Ida...
Danny Damron — PENDING
Danny Damron, 73, Warsaw, died Oct. 11, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Olean M. Sheets
Olean M. Sheets, 96, rural Columbia City, died at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Columbia City. She was born Nov. 18, 1925. On May 13, 1945, she married Dale L. Sheets; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons, Lloyd Wayne (Jennifer) Sheets, Columbia...
Myracle Jade Manns — PENDING
Myracle Jade Manns, 7, Argos, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at her home in Argos. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Michael John Wais — UPDATED
Michael “Mike” John Wais, 76, died Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Warsaw Hospital, Warsaw. He was born June 7, 1946. He married Nancy; she survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Amy (Jim) Selle, Carolyn (Jim) Mathis and Brenda Wais (Jeff Mathefs); and two grandchildren. Titus Funeral...
Cathy Arlene Janiszyn
Cathy Arlene Janiszyn, 68, Wabash, died at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Dec. 26, 1953. She is survived by two children, Daniel (Stephanie) Hueston and Barbara (Sean) Garrett, both of Wabash; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, Thomas Eakright, LaFontaine.
Scott Sleighter — PENDING
Scott Sleighter, 97, Pierceton, died Saturday Oct. 8, 2022, at Mason Health Care, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel.
Aaliyah Nykole Hagerman
Aaliyah Nykole Hagerman, 1, Albion, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. She is survived by her parents, Henry and Kendra (Duesler) Hagerman, Albion; a brother, Brendon Hagerman, Albion; a sister, Paisley Hagerman, Albion; grandparents, Scott and Mindy Duesler, Cromwell and Ellen and Joe Hagerman, Ligonier; and great-grandparents, Georgia and Don Pierce, Ligonier, Gene and Lexi Duesler, Cromwell and Thomas and Joyce Wright, Wawaka.
James Anderson Bedwell
James Anderson Bedwell, 75, Columbia City, died at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Fort Wayne. He was born Sept. 24, 1947. On July 1, 1971, he married Connie S. Fisher; she survives in Columbia City. He is also survived by his son, Joel A. (Sandy) Bedwell,...
Sue Harman — PENDING
Sue Harman, 76, Warsaw, died Oct. 10, 2022, at Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah, Ga. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:47 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, South SR 15, south of South Rosewood Drive, Warsaw. Driver: Raul Quintana, 30, East Rochester Street, Akron. Quintana was traveling north on South SR 15 when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $2,500.
Nina Ruth Warman — PENDING
Nina Ruth Warman, 96, Churubusco, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at her home in Churubusco. Arrangements pending with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home.
Karen M. Madsen
Karen M. Madsen, 66, Ligonier, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at her residence in Ligonier. Karen was born April 20, 1956. Karen is survived by her brothers, Mike and Tim Madsen. Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Grants Support Organizations’ Work With Children
KENDALLVILLE, IN — The Dekko Foundation, a private family foundation located in Kendallville, with a mission of fostering economic freedom through education, awarded more than $1.7 million in grants to 14 youth-serving organizations during its most recent round of grant making. The foundation, started in 1981 by the late...
