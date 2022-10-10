Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
WILX-TV
Oxford boy arrested after reportedly posting threats on social media
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly posting threats on social media. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the boy posted photos of three handguns online and claimed he would kill people of Jewish descent. Authorities said the Sheriff’s Office was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County inspector found guilty of ‘pleasuring himself’ with Elmo doll in family’s nursery
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County home inspector has been found guilty of “pleasuring himself” with an Elmo doll in an Oxford Township family’s nursery. The incident happened March 12, 2021. Jaida Dodson and she and her husband were having the home inspected before putting it up for sale.
Crumbleys appeal to judge: Prosecutor won't stop bad-mouthing us
James and Jennifer Crumbley have sought legal intervention from the judge hearing their case, arguing the prosecutor is causing them grief on a number of fronts as she seeks to hold them responsible for last year's deadly Oxford school shooting. Not only won't the prosecutor stop bad-mouthing them, the Crumbleys maintain, but the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crumbleys’ legal team asks court to stop prosecutor from sending email updates to Oxford parents
OXFORD, Mich. – Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley have filed a motion in an effort to stop Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald from sending email updates on their case to Oxford High School parents. The attorneys say McDonald is making unfair statements about their clients, and that only...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford Leader
Guard resigns after accidental discharge of gun
A security guard for the Oxford Community Schools district first placed on leave after his gun was discharged last Monday morning, Oct. 3, has since resigned. No one was hurt because of the incident at Oxford Middle School (OMS), 1420 Lakeville Road. At the end of a special board of...
fox2detroit.com
James, Jennifer Crumbley, parents of accused Oxford shooter, want out of jail
James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of accused Oxford high School shooter Ethan Crumbley, want to be released from jail while their cases continue. They also want the number of victims in the cases limited to families of the four students who were killed.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County veterinarian caught on camera choking, slamming down dog
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation is underway after a video posted to YouTube allegedly showed a veterinarian from Ray Township abusing a dog. "Some citizen had seen it. They recognized who this was, where it was, and called authorities," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said. "We got inundated with calls, people wanting to know what we are going to do. We just want to let people know that we have handled it."
fox2detroit.com
James and Jennifer Crumbley request release from jail as Oxford High School shooting cases progress
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The lawyers for James and Jennifer Crumbley asked the Michigan Supreme Court to release the couple as their Oxford High School shooting cases progress. This request was made in documents filed Tuesday. The couple also wants the circuit court to limit the number of victims...
RELATED PEOPLE
Middle school in Clinton Twp. placed on brief lockdown after student air drops inappropriate meme to teacher
A Macomb County middle school was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student sent an inappropriate meme involving “Toy Story” to a teacher.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Baseless and reckless’: Suspended Novi car dealership fires back at Michigan Secretary of State
NOVI, Mich. – A Novi car dealership that had its license suspended last week by the Michigan Secretary of State fired back at the allegations, calling them “baseless and reckless.”. Michigan officials said they suspended the license of the Carvana dealership on Adell Center Drive in Novi after...
Does Michigan Have an Official State Dog?
There was an article this week that we shared that talked about how the American Robin has been Michigan's state bird for nearly a century but that could be changing soon. The topic got me wondering whether or not Michigan had an official state dog. You would think every state...
Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County, Mich.
The declaration will make state resources available to help fight the fire at Resolute Forest Products.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
What caused Macomb County crash that killed Corvette driver, caused transformer to fall on box truck
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police revealed details about what led to a Macomb County crash that killed a 34-year-old Corvette driver and caused a transformer from a utility pole to smash through the windshield of a box truck. Deputies were called around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to the...
WILX-TV
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have to be 21 to buy beer, 18 to vote, and 16 to get a driver’s license – but in Michigan, kids as young as 14 can get married to adults. There have been attempts over the years to ban child marriage in Michigan but they’ve never gained enough traction.
WILX-TV
Michiganders can now get digital license plates
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can now get a digital license plate. Michigan is the third state to get on board, along with California and Arizona. Michigan does not sell or profit from digital license plates, they must be purchased directly through Reviver. In addition to customizability options, the digital...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.
Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
Most Popular Michigan Baby Names by Year From 1980-2021
Check out the top male and female baby names from 1980-2021 in Michigan. Deciding on a name for a baby can be a tough choice for parents. Typically, parents want that name to either be a unique name or a name that somehow honors the family. In Michigan, unique names are not a strong point.
Group rallies against Prop 3 at Michigan Capitol
Members of Democrats for Life of America and Michigan gathered at the state capitol to promote rejecting Prop 3.
Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future
Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
Comments / 0