When The Isley Brothers released the titular lead single from their new album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, many predicted the LP would be leaning in favor of traditional R&B. However, with features from Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Quavo, and Takeoff, that wasn’t entirely the case, and they’ve revealed why. “It’s very important to work with the new generation,” Ronald Isley, 81, explained to Billboard. “That’s what keeps you up with the music and what’s going on and what they’re feeling, and you’re writing about feelings, people, and actual things that are happening. It keeps us young and...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO