Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
The Game Claims Dr. Dre Never Produced Any Of His Songs - Not Even On 'The Documentary'
The Game has claimed Dr. Dre has never actually produced a song for him — not even on his debut album, The Documentary. During an appearance on Uproxx’s Fresh Pair series, the Compton rapper told co-hosts Just Blaze — who produced the album cuts “Church for Thugs” and “No More Fun & Games” — and sneaker customizer Katty Customs that Dre oversaw his 2005 LP, but never actually made any of the beats.
Jermaine Dupri Confirms So So Def And Bad Boy ‘Verzuz’ Battle
Jermaine Dupri has confirmed that a Verzuz battle between his So So Def Records and Diddy’s Bad Boy Records is still in the works. The producer appeared at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta over the weekend and gave fans an update on the pending showdown between the two historic labels. “I’m saying this to let y’all know, the So So Def and Bad Boy Verzuz is happening,” Dupri revealed on stage during the event, which took place on Saturday (Oct. 8) and Sunday (Oct. 9) at Centennial Olympic Park.More from VIBE.comDiddy Speaks On His Quest To Find Love After Losing Kim...
Grammy Awards’ Rap Race: Can Anyone Best Kendrick Lamar?
For the first time in … well, maybe ever, hip-hop fans applauded the Recording Academy in 2021 for “getting it right.” Nominees in the rap album category included unconventional releases that weren’t necessarily expected to get the nod: Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist’s critically acclaimed “Alfredo,” D Smoke’s “Black Habits,” Royce Da 5’9’s “The Allegory,” Jay Electronica’s long-awaited debut, “A Written Testimony,” and the winner, Nas’ “King’s Disease,” which netted the mighty 25-year vet his first Grammy. The following year’s noms followed suit, with mentions going to Tyler, the Creator’s “Call Me if You Get Lost,” Nas’ “King Disease II,” J....
International Business Times
Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Withdraws Bid From Grammy Awards 2023
Silk Sonic, a musical duo consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, has declined to submit their album "An Evening With Silk Sonic" for the 2023 Grammy Awards. "We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," Mars said in a statement sent to Rolling Stone. "We hope we can celebrate with everyone a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive."
RELATED PEOPLE
The Isley Brothers Explain How Hip-Hop Is The Key To Their Longevity
When The Isley Brothers released the titular lead single from their new album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, many predicted the LP would be leaning in favor of traditional R&B. However, with features from Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Quavo, and Takeoff, that wasn’t entirely the case, and they’ve revealed why. “It’s very important to work with the new generation,” Ronald Isley, 81, explained to Billboard. “That’s what keeps you up with the music and what’s going on and what they’re feeling, and you’re writing about feelings, people, and actual things that are happening. It keeps us young and...
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics
Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”
Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up
Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rihanna Returns To Social Media With A Savage Instagram Post
A video clip of a sexy, thicker, curvier Rihanna blessed IG timelines
NFL・
Jamie Foxx Arrived At Cardi B's Birthday Party And Something Shocking Happened
Jamie Foxx was turned away by security at rapper Cardi B’s birthday party this week ― and Hollywood is still regaining its breath. The Oscar-winning actor is generally considered a fine addition to any soiree, so video of him getting the no-go by bouncers at a Los Angeles restaurant Tuesday was still trending on Twitter early Thursday.
Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: ‘Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully’
Seems like Big Latto has had enough. The Atlanta rapper took to Twitter to slam Nicki Minaj for what she described as months of subtweets. I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm. You’re asking why I didn’t speak up in ur defense… it’s the same answer I gave u […] The post Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: ‘Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Inmate Claims He Is Tupac Reincarnated, Demands Access To Estate: Report
Tarnell Leon Jones says he is Tupac. Tupac Shakur may have died over two decades ago, but his presence still looms large over the hip hop industry. Tupac’s name is still treated with reverence, and his murder remains an endlessly beguiling tragedy. Of course, the attention and value tied...
GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React
GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Kicked Out of Grammy Rap Category, Will Compete in Pop (Exclusive)
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is spending its eighth week on top of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, but at the Grammys, the song will compete in the pop category. Minaj originally submitted the track — which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in August — to the rap categories at the Grammys, but the decision was overturned by the Recording Academy’s rap committee, according to a source. That group determined that Minaj’s playful and pop-sounding song sampling Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak” should compete for best pop solo performance instead of rap awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterGovernor...
Damon Wayans And Damon Wayans Jr. To Star In New Comedy Series
Damon Wayans and his son Damon Wayans Jr. are set to star together in a new comedy. According to Deadline, the series is headed to CBS and will explore the dynamics of a father-son relationship. Wayans Sr. co-wrote the series with executive producer Kevin Hench. The outlet describes the currently untitled television show as follows: More from VIBE.comMarlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland Star In 'The Curse of Bridge Hollow''The Harder They Fall' Wins Big At African American Film Critics Association AwardsDave Chappelle Backed By Netflix Amid Controversy Over Latest Special “The comedy revolves around legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Wayans),...
EW.com
Bruno Mars doesn't want any more Grammys right now, not submitting Silk Sonic album for consideration
Bruno Mars has won quite a few Grammy Awards over the years — 15, to be exact — and scored four of them earlier this year for one song alone: "Leave the Door Open," the debut single from Silk Sonic, his retro-soul collaboration with Anderson .Paak. But Mars...
Music Industry Moves: Muddy Waters Estate Signs Worldwide Admin Deal With Sony Music Publishing
The estate of Chicago blues pioneer Muddy Waters has signed a worldwide deal with Sony Music Publishing to administer his complete catalog of songs, including legendary hits such as “Mannish Boy,” “Rollin’ Stone,” “Champagne & Reefer,” “I Can’t Be Satisfied,” and more. Waters, real name McKinley Morganfield, is widely considered one of the most influential figures in blues and rock-and-roll in the U.S. and globally. His legacy has gone on to inspire artists across generations from Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page to Eric Clapton, Mick Jagger and countless others. “Muddy Waters was without a doubt one of the most impactful...
Comments / 0