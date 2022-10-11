ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wlrn.org

Can Florida's troubled property insurance market survive Hurricane Ian?

Even before Hurricane Ian struck southwest Florida, killing dozens of people and leaving massive flooding and devastation in its wake, the state was already in the throes of a property insurance crisis. Since January 2020, a dozen insurance companies operating in Florida have gone out of business. So far this...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Florida's Tourism agency launches Post-Ian ad campaign

Florida’s tourism-marketing agency has put together a promotional campaign, with an initial cost of about $2.7 million, to highlight parts of the state not ravaged by Hurricane Ian. The Visit Florida campaign, which will run on digital and social-media platforms through the end of October, shows recent footage from...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Florida citrus growers head into ‘tough’ year

Florida citrus growers face the possibility of producing the smallest crop since the Great Depression, which might be overly optimistic for an industry ravaged by Hurricane Ian as the new season gets underway. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday released an initial forecast for the 2022-2023 growing season that...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

It's a record year for sea turtles in Northeast Florida

This was a good year for loggerhead sea turtles on the First Coast. Naval Station Mayport reported that for the sea turtle nesting season, which ran this year from April to early October, 53 nests and over 3,000 loggerhead hatchlings were successful, the highest total ever recorded at the base's beach.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian

TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Ashley Moody: 24 arrested, 1 wanted in Florida fentanyl drug bust

TAMPA, Fla. - A group of alleged drug dealers was busted with a massive amount of fentanyl seized, said Florida's State Attorney Ashley Moody. During a Wednesday morning press conference, Moody announced that 24 gang members, led by prison inmate Carlos Martinez, were charged with a variety of crimes. The list of charges includes conspiracy to commit racketeering and trafficking of a number of controlled substances.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are well-known and also highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Prosecutor fired by Ron DeSantis sues

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When Democratic Tampa-era prosecutor Andrew Warren declared he wouldn't carry out any prosecutions having to...
FLORIDA STATE
Martin Edic

Opinion: The Florida dream is over

Skyline of Florida city with palmsDenys Kostuchenko/Unsplash. I don’t want to write this. I have many friends who have realized a dream of spending winters in a warm place near the ocean. Two of them saw their homes down there destroyed this week. Fortunately they weren’t there, but that also means they could not try to protect their property either.
FLORIDA STATE

