wlrn.org
Judges reject a protective order for Florida's health department in COVID data case
A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal on Wednesday rejected an attempt by the Florida Department of Health to prevent a deposition in a case about providing COVID-19 data. The Florida Center for Government Accountability and state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, filed the lawsuit in August...
Florida P-EBT Program Extended – Eligible Families to receive $391 per Student in Fall 2022
If you’re wondering if Florida families are getting P-EBT again in 2022, the answer is YES. A new round of Pandemic EBT Funding has been approved for Florida students to cover Summer 2022 through the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Program (Summer P-EBT). Although the program is for summer 2022, funds are just now being issued in October and November.
wlrn.org
Can Florida's troubled property insurance market survive Hurricane Ian?
Even before Hurricane Ian struck southwest Florida, killing dozens of people and leaving massive flooding and devastation in its wake, the state was already in the throes of a property insurance crisis. Since January 2020, a dozen insurance companies operating in Florida have gone out of business. So far this...
wlrn.org
Florida's Tourism agency launches Post-Ian ad campaign
Florida’s tourism-marketing agency has put together a promotional campaign, with an initial cost of about $2.7 million, to highlight parts of the state not ravaged by Hurricane Ian. The Visit Florida campaign, which will run on digital and social-media platforms through the end of October, shows recent footage from...
wlrn.org
Florida citrus growers head into ‘tough’ year
Florida citrus growers face the possibility of producing the smallest crop since the Great Depression, which might be overly optimistic for an industry ravaged by Hurricane Ian as the new season gets underway. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday released an initial forecast for the 2022-2023 growing season that...
wlrn.org
It's a record year for sea turtles in Northeast Florida
This was a good year for loggerhead sea turtles on the First Coast. Naval Station Mayport reported that for the sea turtle nesting season, which ran this year from April to early October, 53 nests and over 3,000 loggerhead hatchlings were successful, the highest total ever recorded at the base's beach.
Hurricane Lets Ron DeSantis Run Time Off The Game Clock, Hurting Challenger Charlie Crist
The Florida governor appeared headed toward a victory of just a few percentage points before the storm, but now could win with a double-digit margin.
Florida Gov. DeSantis changes voting rules for hardest-hit Hurricane Ian counties
The state made similar changes for eight counties in 2018 after Hurricane Michael.
Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian
TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
Fast Company
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
fox13news.com
Ashley Moody: 24 arrested, 1 wanted in Florida fentanyl drug bust
TAMPA, Fla. - A group of alleged drug dealers was busted with a massive amount of fentanyl seized, said Florida's State Attorney Ashley Moody. During a Wednesday morning press conference, Moody announced that 24 gang members, led by prison inmate Carlos Martinez, were charged with a variety of crimes. The list of charges includes conspiracy to commit racketeering and trafficking of a number of controlled substances.
After Hurricane Ian, USDA Announces Approval of D-SNAP for Florida Disaster Areas
USDA announces D-SNAP approval for Ian victimsFlorida Daily. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced that low-income Florida residents recovering from Hurricane Ian could be eligible for assistance from the USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).
wlrn.org
Florida bee colonies that were destroyed by Hurricane Ian are smashed, drowned and starving
Keith Councell raises bees for a living. His hives span a 50-mile stretch from the coastal areas near Fort Myers to rural areas in central Florida. He says Hurricane Ian took aim at all of them. "It literally followed the line of my farms. So from Pine Island, all the...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are well-known and also highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service.
WESH
Central Florida social security recipients react to biggest cost-of-living raise in over 40 years
Starting in January, retirees who get social security benefits will see a boost of 8.7%. It’ll be the biggest social security benefits increase in 40 years, but Americans are also facing the worst inflation since the 1980s. And all of this is happening during a critical affordable housing crisis in Central Florida.
Florida Mom Arrested For Child Neglect When Police Found Her Baby Gained Only 1 Pound Since Birth
A Florida mother has been arrested after investigators found her three-month-old baby had only gained one pound since birth. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Investigators were notified about a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings, such as extremely low weight and
Prosecutor fired by Ron DeSantis sues
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When Democratic Tampa-era prosecutor Andrew Warren declared he wouldn't carry out any prosecutions having to...
Opinion: The Florida dream is over
Skyline of Florida city with palmsDenys Kostuchenko/Unsplash. I don’t want to write this. I have many friends who have realized a dream of spending winters in a warm place near the ocean. Two of them saw their homes down there destroyed this week. Fortunately they weren’t there, but that also means they could not try to protect their property either.
How long until we change the clocks in Florida?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
