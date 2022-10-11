ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

dronedj.com

Eve Mobility and Skyway partner in UATM vertiport solution deal

Aircraft manufacturer Embraer’s aerial mobility company, Eve, has announced a partnership to equip vertiport operational services provider Skyway with its software solution for urban air traffic management (UATM) systems. Eve said the letter of intent signed by the two companies calls for providing Skyway with UATM tech required to...
ECONOMY
dronedj.com

EHang’s air taxi demos aid UAM U-Space development in the EU

EHang, the China-based developer of next-generation aircraft for use in urban air mobility (UAM) services, has taken another step in its efforts to usher in the launch of air taxis around the globe by successfully completing demonstration flights of its EH216 in a European Union-sanctioned event. EHang said its EH216...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dronedj.com

Volatus, Synergy pair for drone inspections of oil and gas infrastructure

Canada’s diversified drone services company Volatus has announced it is acquiring a majority stake in Alberta-based Synergy Aviation, which specializes in UAV deployment in the inspection of vast expanses of oil and gas infrastructure. Volatus said the deal to bring Synergy aboard will provide it immediate access to Western...
TECHNOLOGY
dronedj.com

Over 80,000 DJI drone IDs exposed in data leak: Report

A cybersecurity news website says its research team has discovered a 54.5GB unprotected database of DJI drone logs. The leaky data contains over 80,000 unique drone IDs, aircraft model and serial numbers, the position of the drone’s pilot, and more. The open database, Cybernews says, collates information from 66...
ELECTRONICS

