Uniswap protocol raises $165 M & unlocks rewards globally
A trading platform Uniswap announced that they had received funding of $165 million in series B to enhance transparency among more users. Its vision is to provide easy access to every user of web3. Hayden Adams, CEO at Uniswap Labs, brought security and simplicity to Uniswap Labs, for which it...
Zerion disrupts the crypto wallet landscape
Wintermute is the head of the Series B funding exercise in favor of Zerion, which happens to be a decentralized finance-oriented platform, and the total amount offered is to the tune of $12 million. The other investors who also have a fair stake are Placeholder, Alchemy, Coinbase Ventures, and last but not least, Mosaic. The prime intention and aim of Zerion are to effectively and thoroughly stir up the crypto wallet scenario as it stands at present, with the round of funding that it has duly received.
Crypto.com GEN 3.0 : one exchange-and-one wallet platform
Crypto.com currently has around 50 million users. It aims to touch the mark of 500 million users in future years. One way is to identify the clients’ future needs and deliver the tools today to achieve that goal. Crypto.com has done that by sharing pointers for its upcoming exchange platform – GEN 3.0 Crypto.com Exchange.
Algorand (ALGO) on its journey to breach the $0.4 mark!
The success of a cryptocurrency depends on the team of developers and marketers. Algorand has a strong team behind the network to run the project successfully for the long term. The founder of Algorand, Silvio Micali, was the faculty at Electrical and Computer Science, MIT. He knows cryptography and other...
Cleverminu promotes community benefits & fair monetization to create a crypto revolution in 2022
There were a few trending tokens called Inu and meme tokens, and those have made a new revolution in the whole crypto market from 2019 to 2022 and still striving on further. Still, unfortunately, more users have lost their assets instead of profits in this revolution. Hence, a new wonder token is planned to be launched in October 2022. It is mainly established and elected and with the community for the community.
AFKDAO’s new protocol lends autonomous interest rate
In its way and method, AFKDAO has a focussed and ambitious plan laid out in front of them in the form of creating the new age analytical and independently based protocol, which will contain within itself interest rate lending, something akin to the concept of Compound Finance. However, in this...
Binance Pool to aid BTC mining industry with $500m project
Binance Pool has formally announced its ambition to assist the cryptocurrency mining sector. In order to attain this goal and put it into full practice, they have devised a miner lending initiative with a value of $500 million. In addition, they are aggressively seeking all vendors in the cloud mining...
FINEXPO Presents Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023
FINEXPO is proud to bring Blockchain Fest 2023 to Marina Bay Sands Convention Center, Singapore, one of the biggest venues in Singapore. Singapore is the most crypto-friendly environment and a real hub of modern financial Asia, inviting companies from Europe and the world to join the event. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2023, from 10 AM Singapore time until 6 PM.
Cronos Play streamlines Web3 blockchain gaming
The ecosystem community of the Cronos blockchain, Cronos Labs, was thrilled to announce Cronos play, a compatible modular collection of software development kits(SDKs) and integrations, on the Unreal Engine Marketplace. Cronos Play demonstrates a path to merge games with Cronos EVM Chain, to bring Unity games into the Cronos ecosystem....
Aave price falls; Can it cross the $100 mark again?
AAVE is the most popular decentralized finance and lending protocol that allows users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies by paying interest rates. AAVE is the native coin of the AAVE protocol. Unlike many other crypto networks, investing in AAVE means buying shares of this AAVE technology company. It is a...
Big Eyes Coin enters stage 4 of presale; Ready to take over the market like Avalanche and Nexo
Cryptocurrency, often known as digital money, is a digital currency transacted on the internet using a decentralized digital ledger. Cryptocurrencies could potentially assist in maintaining economic stability due to their decentralization from regulating organizations such as governments. There are several advantages to using a cryptocurrency over a more traditional payment...
USM.World announces partnership with Port3 Network
USM.World, the parent organization of the 3D virtual world, the USM (United States of Mars), is pleased to announce its formal collaboration with the Port3 Network as a mutually beneficial alliance. As a direct result of this official merger, they will be able to open and establish their headquarters in...
Maker (MKR) and Curve DAO Token (CRV) – But There’s A New DeFi Token You Should Pay Attention To: Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW)
Maker (MKR) and Curve DAO Token (CRV) are two of the most popular tokens in the DeFi space. But there’s a new player that is starting to make some noise, and you should pay attention to it: Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW). It is a new DeFi token that has a lot of potential. Let’s take a closer look at what it has to offer.
