Wintermute is the head of the Series B funding exercise in favor of Zerion, which happens to be a decentralized finance-oriented platform, and the total amount offered is to the tune of $12 million. The other investors who also have a fair stake are Placeholder, Alchemy, Coinbase Ventures, and last but not least, Mosaic. The prime intention and aim of Zerion are to effectively and thoroughly stir up the crypto wallet scenario as it stands at present, with the round of funding that it has duly received.

