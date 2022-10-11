ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Lompoc Record

California faces a housing/wildfire conundrum | Dan Walters

California must ramp up housing construction to reduce the ever-widening gap between supply and demand and ease the high shelter costs that drive families into poverty and contribute to the state’s homelessness crisis. However, given the seemingly nonstop series of uber-destructive wildfires California is experiencing, prudence dictates that we...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lompoc Record

State Dems in struggle to add house seats | Thomas Elias

Democrats like to say they will probably need to flip three or more current California Republican seats in the House of Representatives in order to hang onto their current slim majority. Prior to the June Supreme Court Dobbs v. Jackson decision eliminating any federal right to abortion, for any reason,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy