Lompoc Record
California faces a housing/wildfire conundrum | Dan Walters
California must ramp up housing construction to reduce the ever-widening gap between supply and demand and ease the high shelter costs that drive families into poverty and contribute to the state’s homelessness crisis. However, given the seemingly nonstop series of uber-destructive wildfires California is experiencing, prudence dictates that we...
Ted Gaines: Unemployment fraud climbs to $32B with no accountability in sight | Guest Commentary
If giving unemployment benefits to criminals sitting behind bars or fraudsters in foreign countries wasn’t enough to make your stomach turn, recently, we learned that California’s unemployment fraud initial estimate of $20 billion is closer to $32 billion and counting. During the pandemic, millions of Californians sought unemployment...
State Dems in struggle to add house seats | Thomas Elias
Democrats like to say they will probably need to flip three or more current California Republican seats in the House of Representatives in order to hang onto their current slim majority. Prior to the June Supreme Court Dobbs v. Jackson decision eliminating any federal right to abortion, for any reason,...
Who’s to blame for California’s high gas prices? | Dan Walters
As the inimitable Yogi Berra once said, it’s déjà vu all over again. As gasoline prices spiked last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom denounced oil companies and called a special legislative session to impose a new tax on their profits. “Crude oil prices are down but oil and...
