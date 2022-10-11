ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn offers 4-star TE Walter Matthews

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
After years of not using the tight end position, it has become an emphasis under Bryan Harsin.

This change can be seen in Auburn’s recruiting efforts, with the Tigers going after some of the top tight ends in the country. On Monday they extended an offer to Walter Matthews, the No. 4 tight end in the 2024 recruiting class.

Matthews is from Hiram, Georgia, and is ranked as the No. 116 overall player and No. 19 player from Georgia in the 247Sports Composite ranking.

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound Matthews has great size and despite being just a junior already has over 20 Power Five scholarship offers and more are surely on the way.

Auburn currently has two commits in their 2024 recruiting class, four-star quarterback Adrian Posse and four-star cornerback A’Mon Lane.

