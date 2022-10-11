We are a quarter-way through the 2022 NFL season, so now feels like a great time to review the Eagles season up to this point. If you haven’t been paying attention, Philadelphia is currently the NFL’s only undefeated team at 5-0. The season hasn’t been without its lumps, but the Eagles have played winning football. Below, we’ll be reviewing the Eagles’ season thus far, the team MVP, and what to look forward to down the line.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO