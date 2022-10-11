Read full article on original website
Eagles fans have given Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy the ‘No. 1′ salute: Why they could be a factor Sunday
PHILADELPHIA – Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy visited Philadelphia several times, both at the old Veterans Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field dating back to his time with the Kansas City Chiefs when he was starting out as an assistant coach, all the way through last season as the leader of the Cowboys.
Eagles-Cowboys game dragged into John Fetterman-Dr. Oz. Senate race
This weekend will feature a showdown in Philadelphia when the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. And while the city prepares for what promises to be an exciting football game, the state is has been hosting a different sort of competition. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Jason Peters: Eagles fans are 'f–king idiots'
Former longtime Eagles star offensive lineman Jason Peters will be returning to Philadelphia as a visiting player with the Cowboys in Week 6, and he’s marking the reunion with tough love – Philly-style.
Sporting News
Jason Peters sounds off on Eagles-Cowboys rivalry, competing fan bases: 'Philly fans are the wildest fans out there'
Sunday night's clash between the Cowboys and Eagles represents more than just a battle for NFC East supremacy to Jason Peters. The 40-year old returns to his old stomping grounds, Lincoln Financial Field, this time playing for Dallas. Peters, who spent 11 years in seafoam green, is well-versed in the...
Newly Signed Sixers Guard Joins Team for Morning Shootaround
Skylar Mays is with the Sixers on Wednesday.
Eagles injury report: Updates on Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox, Jake Elliott, more
PHILADELPHIA – “Good! Good!”. That was the loud call that Eagles offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland made during Thursday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. Stoutland was vocalizing the jobs that left tackle Jordan Mailata and left guard Landon Dickerson were doing as the two drove their hands into the simulated defenders and pushed them downfield.
Micah Parsons Announces His Status For The Eagles Game
Dallas Cowboys fans received a slight scare when defensive superstar Micah Parsons missed practice. Parsons left last weekend's game against the Los Angeles Rams before eventually returning. However, there was some concern over whether or not he'd be able to play a pivotal divisional contest against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend after he missed practice today.
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick
Another potential Blue Coat signing joins the Sixers roster, according to a report.
The Athletic Isn't Confident in Cardinals Moving Forward
The Cardinals, sitting at 2-3, don't offer much hope down the stretch of the schedule according to The Athletic.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 6: Schedule, analysis, key matchups and picks for every game
Wonders have not ceased early this season. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) remain the NFL's only undefeated team. The New York Giants are 4-1. The Dallas Cowboys have won four consecutive games without Dak Prescott. Three teams in the NFC West have losing records. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are in serious trouble.
Just How Healthy is the Eagles' Offensive Line?
The Thursday injury report had four players limited due to pre-existing injuries, and having all five starters play would help make it harder for Cowboys pass rush to find mismatches
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Cowboys-Eagles and more
The Week 6 slate features some great matchups, including the Buccaneers-Steelers and 49ers-Falcons games on FOX. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 6 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is always to provide tidbits you didn’t know before reading.
NBC Sports
The Eagles have mastered the simplest play in football
Jason Kelce was animated last week explaining his belief in the QB sneak. Then the Eagles ran a ton of them on Sunday. “Shoot, yeah,” offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said. “If you listen to his podcast, it's all about the QB sneak. What did we run? Up to seven of them I believe, and we got six of them. Need one yard, QB sneak."
Yardbarker
Eagles Quarter-Season Review: Best Team in the NFC?
We are a quarter-way through the 2022 NFL season, so now feels like a great time to review the Eagles season up to this point. If you haven’t been paying attention, Philadelphia is currently the NFL’s only undefeated team at 5-0. The season hasn’t been without its lumps, but the Eagles have played winning football. Below, we’ll be reviewing the Eagles’ season thus far, the team MVP, and what to look forward to down the line.
NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Eagles, Chiefs Rising
The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated, but the Buffalo Bills’ thumped the Pittsburgh Steelers and still hold down the top Super Bowl odds. Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook. 1. Buffalo Bills +450 (Last week: +450, #1) After the Buffalo Bills...
Special Teams Could Loom Large for Eagles Against Cowboys
In an NFC East battle between the division's top two teams, the third phase of the game could make a difference, and the Eagles haven't been very good in that area so far
