Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
NJ.com

Eagles injury report: Updates on Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox, Jake Elliott, more

PHILADELPHIA – “Good! Good!”. That was the loud call that Eagles offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland made during Thursday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. Stoutland was vocalizing the jobs that left tackle Jordan Mailata and left guard Landon Dickerson were doing as the two drove their hands into the simulated defenders and pushed them downfield.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Micah Parsons Announces His Status For The Eagles Game

Dallas Cowboys fans received a slight scare when defensive superstar Micah Parsons missed practice. Parsons left last weekend's game against the Los Angeles Rams before eventually returning. However, there was some concern over whether or not he'd be able to play a pivotal divisional contest against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend after he missed practice today.
DALLAS, TX
Jay Glazer
FOX Sports

NFL Week 6: Schedule, analysis, key matchups and picks for every game

Wonders have not ceased early this season. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) remain the NFL's only undefeated team. The New York Giants are 4-1. The Dallas Cowboys have won four consecutive games without Dak Prescott. Three teams in the NFC West have losing records. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are in serious trouble.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 6: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Cowboys-Eagles and more

The Week 6 slate features some great matchups, including the Buccaneers-Steelers and 49ers-Falcons games on FOX. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 6 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is always to provide tidbits you didn’t know before reading.
NFL
#The Eagles#Seahawks#Brandon Graham#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles
NBC Sports

The Eagles have mastered the simplest play in football

Jason Kelce was animated last week explaining his belief in the QB sneak. Then the Eagles ran a ton of them on Sunday. “Shoot, yeah,” offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said. “If you listen to his podcast, it's all about the QB sneak. What did we run? Up to seven of them I believe, and we got six of them. Need one yard, QB sneak."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles Quarter-Season Review: Best Team in the NFC?

We are a quarter-way through the 2022 NFL season, so now feels like a great time to review the Eagles season up to this point. If you haven’t been paying attention, Philadelphia is currently the NFL’s only undefeated team at 5-0. The season hasn’t been without its lumps, but the Eagles have played winning football. Below, we’ll be reviewing the Eagles’ season thus far, the team MVP, and what to look forward to down the line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Eagles, Chiefs Rising

The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated, but the Buffalo Bills’ thumped the Pittsburgh Steelers and still hold down the top Super Bowl odds. Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook. 1. Buffalo Bills +450 (Last week: +450, #1) After the Buffalo Bills...
NFL

