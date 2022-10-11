ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free hot breakfast served at St. Mark’s every Saturday

The community is invited to enjoy a free hot breakfast at the newly renovated Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen each Saturday at 8 a.m. The meal, which is available to everyone at no charge, includes hot and cold, gluten-free, and vegan options. Kitchen Director Amy Derryberry explained that the "Valley...
