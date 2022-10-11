Read full article on original website
BBC
Helen Ward: It breaks my heart that I might have to give up, but no decision yet
Veteran Wales striker Helen Ward says she has yet to decide on her international future, but admits it will be a "challenge" to continue. Ward was as an extra-time substitute as Wales' World Cup dreams were ended in an agonising defeat by Switzerland. The 36-year-old will talk to her family...
NBC Sports
UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League live! How to watch, updates, schedule
The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are in full flow as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action. In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonia.
UEFA・
BBC
New crisis looms for Ukrainians in the UK
Almost 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have been in the UK for almost six months, analysis by BBC News shows. It means nearly a third of the total arrivals under the Homes for Ukraine scheme are facing the end of their initial hosting arrangements. So what happens to them now?. Clare, Olena...
U.K.・
BBC
Somerset football clubs say they are being hit by fuel costs
Grassroots football clubs say they are struggling to make ends meet amid the cost-of-living crisis. Hire charges for pitches and travel costs to away matches are on the rise, say some teams in Somerset. But clubs say they are reluctant to put up their charges for players and are instead...
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 10
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 10! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after last weekend’s games and with the last international break before the World Cup already in the books.
BBC
Premier League title push 'doesn't seem viable' for Liverpool
Diogo Jota says a genuine Premier League title challenge "doesn't seem viable" currently but reiterated the season is "still in the beginning" and there remains plenty for Liverpool to play for. Sunday's loss to Arsenal left the Reds in 10th and 14 points adrift of the Gunners. When...
BBC
Rangers v Liverpool: Commentator's notes
Any Champions League wriggle room has gone for Rangers as they stare up at the rest of Group A, faced with an almighty task to even finish third in the section. The hammering in Amsterdam on matchday one means they will likely need at least a point from their next two games before Ajax's visit to Glasgow, while hoping the Dutch champions lose theirs.
BBC
Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored
A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
U.K.・
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely to hit even 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come...
Sir Jim Ratcliffe Speaks About Manchester United Takeover Links
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has officially spoken out about a potential takeover of Manchester United this evening.
Mo Salah scores fastest ever hattrick in Champions League history as Liverpool thrashes Rangers
Mo Salah completed a remarkable hattrick in just six minutes and 12 seconds -- the fastest ever in Champions League history -- as Liverpool routed Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on Wednesday.
BBC
Princess Amalia: Security fears force Dutch princess from student home
The King and Queen of the Netherlands have revealed their 18-year-old daughter can no longer move around freely outside due to the possibility of an attack or kidnapping. Princess Amalia has moved out of her student accommodation in Amsterdam and has returned home to The Hague. Her parents gave details...
Joao Cancelo Named In FIFA 23 Team Of The Week
After Manchester City's 4-0 victory against Southampton, only one player made it in FIFA 23's team of the weel.
This New Development on Australia’s Gold Coast Is Set to Offer the Area’s Most Luxurious Condos
It’s safe to say that Australia hasn’t seen a luxury development like this in quite some time—at least on Queensland’s sunny Gold Coast. While it’s not Sydney or Melbourne, the Gold Coast is known for its world-class surfing, stunning beaches, laid-back neighborhoods and theme parks. Many consider it Australia’s Miami, and it’s been the go-to vacation destination for Australians for decades. folks near and far can call a piece of Queensland home thanks to Masthead Ocean Club. This $280 million development is a partnership between Banda, a development and design studio founded by Edo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice’s husband, and Australian...
National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine announces UK tour
The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine (NSOU) has announced its first UK tour in more than 20 years, and the biggest in its history, to reflect venues and audiences’ newfound interest in Ukrainian culture since the Russian invasion. During the three-week tour the orchestra will play works by Ukrainian...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
Guardiola says Liverpool still City’s main rivals: weekend football countdown – as it happened
Team news, latest news and pre-match press conferences ahead of the latest round of matches. Join John Brewin and Will Magee
