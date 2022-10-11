Elon Musk Says Kanye West Took His Concerns 'To Heart' — And Twitter Has Thoughts

Elon Musk said Monday that he had spoken to Kanye West about the rapper’s tweet threatening to go “death con 3” on Jews ― and his take on the conversation angered many on Twitter.

“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart,” Musk wrote on the platform after welcoming his “friend” back to Twitter earlier.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has been on a run of controversial antics, but his hateful missive caught the most attention.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote in the now-removed tweet. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Musk’s fatherly reaction to the severe nature of Ye’s words didn’t endear the “world’s richest man” to the platform he is poised to own. People sarcastically called him out.

“Talked to Hitler today & expressed my concerns about his recent Kristallnacht, which I think he took to heart,” one Twitter user snarked.

