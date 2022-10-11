Read full article on original website
David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts
Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About What Happened After Getting Called Out For Ruining Abbott Elementary’s Big Emmys Moment ‘In A Way’ He ’Didn’t Imagine
Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
Meghan McCain Expecting Baby #2
Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech are going to be parents again!. McCain confirmed to DailyMail.com that she’s pregnant and having another girl. Meghan and Ben are already the mom and dad of daughter Liberty, who turns 2 this month. The 37-year-old shared, "Ben and I feel so blessed...
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
The Talk’s Natalie Morales competes against her ex Today show co-hosts as she announces new on-air gig
NATALIE Morales has announced a new hosting role in direct competition with her ex-Today Show castmates. The journalist will move forward as a correspondent for CBS News alongside her position at The Talk. Natalie, 50, has pursued a new role at the network including the duty of hosting the true...
David Letterman 'loves' Howard Stern but admits, 'I just think arm's length may be the way to go'
David Letterman returned to late-night television on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The former host of The Late Show discussed a range of topics, most notably his ongoing friendship with radio host Howard Stern. The two worked in the same building and became friends. But their relationship deteriorated when Stern, seemingly unprovoked, started insulting Letterman and his wife, Regina Lasko.
Alec Baldwin and Kids Hit the Zoo on Heels of 'Rust' Settlement
Alec Baldwin's gotta be breathing sighs of relief over settling the "Rust" wrongful death lawsuit, and his first stop after the announcement is the Bronx Zoo ... with most of his kids. Alec's pulling major dad duty Wednesday ... getting in some QT at the world-famous zoo with 4 of...
‘The View’ Fans Slam Sunny Hostin For Being Insensitive During An Episode Of The Show
The View co-host Sunny Hostin is known for expressing her opinion in any way possible when it comes to debating issues on the show. Recently, she became the subject of interest when she contended with other hosts in a discussion about what significant accomplishments people must attain in life by a certain age.
Kelly Ripa Dishes On Who She Would Host ‘Live’ With If Ryan Seacrest Didn’t Get The Job
Kelly Ripa stopped by the Clubhouse to dish to Andy Cohen about her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. During Thursday night’s (Sept. 29) episode of Watch What Happens Live, Ripa opened up about who she would pick to co-host Live if Ryan Seacrest hadn’t gotten the job five years ago.
Mila Kunis praised for her handling of booing from Jimmy Kimmel Live audience
Mila Kunis has been praised for her response to being booed multiple times during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.Last week, New York-native Jimmy Kimmel returned to his hometown to host a series of shows at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House, where Kunis promoted her new Netflix film, Luckiest Girl Alive. After Kunis spoke about a wardrobe malfunction that happened right before the show, Kimmel told the Black Swan actor: “You seem like you could be a New Yorker, but you’re not a New Yorker.”“No, I’m not,” she confirmed, followed by a subtle boo...
Chris Rock, George Clooney read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Chris Rock, George Clooney and other celebrities read new "Mean Tweets" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Rock, Clooney, Brian Cox, Andrew Garfield, Salma Hayek, Halle Berry and a number of other stars read insulting tweets from social media users during Thursday's episode of the ABC late-night talk show.
In Case You Missed It: Loni Love Stops By ‘Sherri’, Talks About Weight Loss
Today on “SHERRI,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor and best-selling author SHERRI SHEPHERDchatted with her good friend, Loni Love. The Emmy winning host talked about her weight loss and explained where she is in her health journey. See the video clip inside…. Loni Love said...
'America's Got Talent' Spinoff With Host Terry Crews Coming to NBC
Terry Crews' hosting gig on America's Got Talent will continue. NBC has announced a brand new spinoff of the popular reality competition series, with executive producers Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel tapped for the judging panel. America's Got Talent: All-Stars production will begin Oct. 2022, TV Line reports. Per an official description, the show is "a new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America's Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world." The most popular and memorable contestants who are considered to be the best of the best "will return to the stage to showcase their talent in hopes of being crowned the first-ever winner of "AGT: All-Stars,"" a press release notes.
Rob Schneider Talks 'Daddy Daughter Trip,' Apologizes For 'SNL' Criticism
Actor Rob Schneider joins Trending to discuss working alongside family on his new film, 'Daddy Daughter Trip.' Schneider serves as the movie's star and director, and his co-lead is his real-life daughter, Miranda Scarlett Schneider. The comedian also issues an apology for his recent criticism of 'Saturday Night Live,' and shares his thoughts on Lorne Michael's plans for the show's 50th anniversary.
Comedian Chad Daniels Joins Me in Studio
With close to a billion streams of his six albums to date, and averaging a million more every week, Chad Daniels is one of the most listened to comedians of all time. He has made six late night appearances to date and is one of only 13 comics to be featured on The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien. His previous album Footprints on the Moon was the most streamed comedy album of 2017.
In Case You Missed It: Adrienne-Bailon Houghton And Her Husband, Israel Houghton On ‘Sherri’
Today on “SHERRI,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor and best-selling author SHERRI SHEPHERD chatted with “The Real” host Adrienne-Bailon Houghton and her husband, Israel Houghton. For the first time on daytime TV, the two discussed their decision on keeping their surrogate pregnancy a secret. See what they had to say inside…
'Bupkis' photos: Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci star in Peacock comedy
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series Bupkis. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the comedy series Friday featuring Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci. Bupkis presents a heightened, fictionalized version of the life of Davidson, an actor and comedian who came to fame...
14 Hysterical Things Parents Noticed On Their Kids' Toys That Made Them Laugh So Hard They Had To Sit Down
These parents were not expecting these "surprises."
Watch This Comedian Handle a Beer-Throwing Heckler Like a Boss
Comedians are experts at handling hecklers. If you come at one, you best not miss, because guaranteed you will be on the receiving end of some hilariously scathing defense. One prime example is how comedian Ariel Elias recently dog-walked a rude Trump supporting heckler at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. It all started when Elias got to a pre-planned question-and-answer portion of her set. That's when a woman yelled at her asking, “Did you vote for Trump?” The exchange that followed obviously went in Elias' favor, as she used her quick and sharp wit to make the heckler look a fool.
