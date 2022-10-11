Terry Crews' hosting gig on America's Got Talent will continue. NBC has announced a brand new spinoff of the popular reality competition series, with executive producers Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel tapped for the judging panel. America's Got Talent: All-Stars production will begin Oct. 2022, TV Line reports. Per an official description, the show is "a new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America's Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world." The most popular and memorable contestants who are considered to be the best of the best "will return to the stage to showcase their talent in hopes of being crowned the first-ever winner of "AGT: All-Stars,"" a press release notes.

TV SHOWS ・ 5 DAYS AGO