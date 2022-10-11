ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Comments / 0

Related
theevreport.com

Arcimoto Deliverator Named Overall Electric Vehicle of the Year in 2022 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards

EUGENE, Ore. – Arcimoto, Inc., makers of rightsized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient electric vehicles, announced the Deliverator has been named 2022 Overall Electric Vehicle of the Year in the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. The awards program recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets.
CARS
theevreport.com

Volta Media Network Enables 3D Ad Campaigns Across Its Network of Digital Screens

NEW YORK – Volta Inc., an industry-leading electric vehicle charging and media company, announced the support of three-dimensional (“3D”) creative campaigns across the Volta Media Network. This capability furthers Volta’s commitment to providing advertisers and consumers with an innovative and impactful digital media experience. In addition...
TECHNOLOGY
theevreport.com

Ohme is new smart charging choice for Volkswagen Group

Award-winning smart charging company Ohme is the new official charging partner for the Volkswagen Group brands Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, ŠKODA, CUPRA and SEAT. The agreement will see five Volkswagen Group brands recommend Ohme chargers for all of its electrified vehicle sales with an Ohme Home Pro charger in...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State

Comments / 0

Community Policy