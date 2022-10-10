Read full article on original website
Lions Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss
The Detroit Lions have cut a USFL star who recently made an NFL comeback. On Monday, the Lions waived wide receiver Maurice Alexander Jr. The 31-year-old returned to the NFL to play two games at a new position. Drafted as a defensive back in 2014, Alexander recorded 113 tackles over...
Detroit Lions: The Athletic suggests trade to help save season
What trade does The Athletic suggest the Detroit Lions make?Should the Detroit Lions trade for Brian Flores?. Things have not gone as planned for the 2022 Detroit Lions as they are off to a 1-4 start as they head into their bye week. Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell said he...
Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
The Vikings 2022 Defense by the Numbers: After Week 5
The Minnesota Vikings have five games in the books in 2022, with a 4-1 record heading into Week 6. Rookie coach Kevin O’Connell won for a fourth time, thanks to a game-winning drive by Kirk Cousins and a defensive yank-away from Cameron Dantzler. Next up, the Vikings head to Florida for a date with the Miami Dolphins.
Dan Campbell did not see Detroit Lions 1-4 start coming
What did Dan Campbell say about the 1-4 start?Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions are not going to lay down. On Sunday afternoon, Dan Campbell and his Detroit Lions had an opportunity to get within a game of the .500 mark as they headed into their bye week but the New England Patriots had other plans.
What the Detroit Lions rebuild can learn from New York’s success
What can the Detroit Lions rebuild learn from the New York teams? The New York Giants: How to Build EvenlyThe New York Jets Rebuild: What Could’ve BeenThe Detroit Lions: What Lessons can be Learned from New York. We are five weeks into the NFL season, and there seems to...
Could have been Detroit Lions K Matthew Wright sets record on MNF [Video]
Matthew Wright could be the Detroit Lions kicker right now, but he’s not. During training camp prior to the 2021 season, the Lions announced they were waiving Wright and signing Zane Gonzalez to take his place on the roster. If you are a fan of the Lions, you are...
A Plan For Detroit Lions’ Success That’s 100% Foolproof
Ryan Griffin: Detroit Lions, there’s a way out, and there is a way that this rebuild can be different than the ones in years past. And there’s honestly some hope for Detroit Lions fans. So my plan, my strategy, my road roadmap to success, whatever you want to call it, begins this year, and now all these things have to happen. And if they don’t happen now, this is not gonna work. bottom out this year, you feel like you’re probably going there at some point anyway.
WCVB
Patriots owner Robert Kraft praises QB Zappe, defense after Sunday's shutout victory over Lions
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft seems quite pleased with the adjustments his team is making after a bumpy start to the season. Speaking with NewsCenter 5 on Tuesday at Gillette Stadium, Kraft was still excited about Sunday's 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions. "I love...
