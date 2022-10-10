ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Lions Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss

The Detroit Lions have cut a USFL star who recently made an NFL comeback. On Monday, the Lions waived wide receiver Maurice Alexander Jr. The 31-year-old returned to the NFL to play two games at a new position. Drafted as a defensive back in 2014, Alexander recorded 113 tackles over...
VikingsTerritory

Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings

While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 2022 Defense by the Numbers: After Week 5

The Minnesota Vikings have five games in the books in 2022, with a 4-1 record heading into Week 6. Rookie coach Kevin O’Connell won for a fourth time, thanks to a game-winning drive by Kirk Cousins and a defensive yank-away from Cameron Dantzler. Next up, the Vikings head to Florida for a date with the Miami Dolphins.
A Plan For Detroit Lions’ Success That’s 100% Foolproof

Ryan Griffin: Detroit Lions, there’s a way out, and there is a way that this rebuild can be different than the ones in years past. And there’s honestly some hope for Detroit Lions fans. So my plan, my strategy, my road roadmap to success, whatever you want to call it, begins this year, and now all these things have to happen. And if they don’t happen now, this is not gonna work. bottom out this year, you feel like you’re probably going there at some point anyway.
