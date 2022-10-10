ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theticketmi.com

MSU’s Bryce Baringer named the Ray Guy Punter of the Week

It was an afternoon/evening to forget for the Michigan State Spartans this past Saturday at home against the #3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes as they would fall by a decisive 49-20 final, but there was a little bit of good news that came from that game:. Baringer, the senior from Waterford,...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy