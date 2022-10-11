ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BBC

Princess Amalia: Security fears force Dutch princess from student home

The King and Queen of the Netherlands have revealed their 18-year-old daughter can no longer move around freely outside due to the possibility of an attack or kidnapping. Princess Amalia has moved out of her student accommodation in Amsterdam and has returned home to The Hague. Her parents gave details...
EUROPE
#Cancer Treatment#Oxfordshire#Bbc South#Tokyo Paralympics#European
BBC

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot: Ineos Grenadiers sign first female rider

Ineos Grenadiers have signed French multiple world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot for 2023. The 30-year-old is the first female rider to be signed by the team, who are diversifying from their roots in road cycling. Ferrand-Prevot has won eight mountain bike world titles as well as road, cyclocross and gravel world...
CYCLING
ESPN

Boston set to host 2025 figure skating world championships

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Figure skating's world championships are set to return to Boston for the last edition before the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The International Skating Union said Wednesday its ruling council provisionally allocated the 2025 worlds to Boston from March 24-30. The venue was not confirmed for the...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

William praises power of sport while demonstrating boxing prowess

The Prince of Wales has praised the power of sport to provide “hope, connection and opportunity” as he showed off his boxing skills.William donned gloves and was put through his paces hitting a bag and sparring as he celebrated the 10th anniversary of the charity Coach Core, established by his Royal Foundation.Kate joined her husband at the former London 2012 venue, the Copper Box Arena at east London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, to try wheelchair bowls while her husband could not resist a penalty shoutout challenge.In a speech to mark the 10-year milestone of Coach Core, now an independent charity,...
COMBAT SPORTS

