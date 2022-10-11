The Prince of Wales has praised the power of sport to provide “hope, connection and opportunity” as he showed off his boxing skills.William donned gloves and was put through his paces hitting a bag and sparring as he celebrated the 10th anniversary of the charity Coach Core, established by his Royal Foundation.Kate joined her husband at the former London 2012 venue, the Copper Box Arena at east London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, to try wheelchair bowls while her husband could not resist a penalty shoutout challenge.In a speech to mark the 10-year milestone of Coach Core, now an independent charity,...

