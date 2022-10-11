ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Braves reliever Tyler Matzek done for the season

The Atlanta Braves will be without one of its top relief pitchers for the rest of the postseason. Tyler Matzek was left off the National League Division Series roster as he dealt with elbow discomfort. On Wednesday, the Braves announced Matzek will undergo Tommy John surgery. “I hate it for...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit

Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?. The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed. Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

MLB insider: The only scenario where the Mets can steal Aaron Judge

One scenario remains where the Mets could sign Yankees looming free agent Aaron Judge, but it’s not necessarily a good one. Aaron Judge is fresh off a 62-home run season and an AL East crown for a Yankees team still in the middle of a pennant race. Judge’s focus is solely on the task at hand, which makes him a perfect Yankee, when you think about it.
QUEENS, NY
Q 105.7

10 Questions Staring Down The New York Mets Plus Answers!

Obviously, the New York Mets wanted and expected to go further in the playoffs than they did, especially after a 101 win regular season. However, the baseball gods don't often cooperate with Amazin's best laid plans. Hence, on Sunday night, instead of strategizing to beat the Los Angelas Dodgers, general manager Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter began the process of figuring out how to get this team to play a few weeks deeper into October. In other words, how do they make a run at the 2023 World Series? That's what owner Steve Cohen expects in the next two years. What questions are Eppler and Showalter facing?
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees prospect and N.J. native files for free agency

Mike Ford is a traveling man. According to the transactions log on MiLB.com, the first baseman filed for free agency last week. That move came after the Los Angeles Angels designated Ford for assignment last month. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. Any player who is not on his team’s 40-man roster...
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News for October 12, 2022

Mike Puma looks at the biggest questions facing the Mets this offseason, while also writing that retaining Edwin Diaz is the biggest offseason priority. Tim Britton ponders what the team should focus on this winter while Tim Healey looks at some of the players from the team who are set to hit free agency.
