The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Fletcher, Atkinson, Tortorella, Bedard & More
The regular season is finally here. The Philadelphia Flyers will drop the puck on 2022-23 against the New Jersey Devils at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Expectations within the fan base are as low as they’ve ever been after two consecutive disastrous seasons and a very underwhelming summer. New head coach John Tortorella will set out to reverse the organization’s downfall by setting a new standard for winning for a struggling franchise that has lost its way.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Sabres, Flames, Bruins, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs are both trying to avoid making a trade and looking to sign one of their players to a long-term extension. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres have signed Mattias Samuelsson to a surprising new contract. Why are they taking such a risk after only 54 career NHL games?
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames Bring Back Michael Stone… Again
Michael Stone is back. The Calgary Flames recently announced the re-signing of the 32-year-old defenseman to his fourth consecutive one-year, league-minimum contract. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Winnipeg has spent the last five seasons with the Flames, registering 38 points in 180 games. The team originally acquired him in a 2017 trade with the Arizona Coyotes for a third and fifth-round draft pick.
The Hockey Writers
Former Devil Cam Janssen: Where is He Now?
Over the summer, I had the opportunity to speak with former New Jersey Devils forward Cam Janssen, who played 171 games with the team over five seasons. During that time, he logged 304 penalty minutes, entertaining fans by going up against some of the toughest opponents in the league, like Michael Rupp and Brian McGrattan.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Edvinsson: The New Darnell Nurse?
What do the Detroit Red Wings and the Edmonton Oilers have in common? They both were rebuilding franchises that drafted a 6-foot-4 defenseman who can carry pucks out of the zone and punish guys who come into their own end. Who are these defensemen drafted eight years apart? Darnell Nurse and Simon Edvinsson. Let’s look at their games from a similar point in their career — their draft-plus-two year.
The Hockey Writers
Capitals Enter Final Season as Stanley Cup Contenders
It’s now or never for the Washington Capitals. They are running out of time to win a second Stanley Cup in the Alex Ovechkin era, with the season ahead providing the franchise with its last shot at silverware for a while. The Capitals reconvene after a relatively quiet summer....
The Hockey Writers
Bunting’s Next Deal Will Have Roster Ripple Effect for Maple Leafs
According to TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun, the Toronto Maples are interested in talking to Michael Bunting about a long-term extension. While the two sides haven’t engaged in talks just yet, the pending UFA is due for a healthy raise next season and the organization is hoping to keep him around without having to offer an insane number for a player who is likely to hit his third 20-plus goal season and could up his production from the 63 points he posted in 2021-22.
The Hockey Writers
New Jersey Devils 2022-23 Season Preview
We are just one day away from the start of the New Jersey Devils’ 2022-23 regular season. It was another long offseason for the organization after missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year, but a slew of notable upgrades should have them more competitive this season. Among their...
The Hockey Writers
Anaheim Ducks Game Day: 10/12/22 vs Seattle Kraken
The 2022-23 season is finally here. For the second straight campaign, the Anaheim Ducks open their season at home to take on the Seattle Kraken. Home openers have been rare in Ducks’ franchise history, as this will only be their eighth in nearly 30 years. For as rare as...
The Hockey Writers
Ducks Seek Stability With New 4th Line of Jones, Grant & Regenda
The Anaheim Ducks churned out a successful preseason, challenging players both old and young to step up and fill the holes that were deemed question marks heading into training camp. Of the more pressing issues facing head coach Dallas Eakins was putting together a fourth line capable of playing reliable minutes. Luckily for him, the solution may have stumbled upon him this past week with the emergence of the Max Jones, Derek Grant and Pavol Regenda line.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Make Right Call Naming Lowry an Alternate Captain
Adam Lowry has brought his “A-Game” to the Winnipeg Jets for a long time, and well-deserves the new A he’s been awarded. When Rick Bowness made the gutsy decision to strip Blake Wheeler of the captaincy last month, he put everyone on notice that the changing of the guard is on and that new leaders need to step up.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers – 10/12/22
Don’t look now Vancouver Canucks fans, but the 2022-23 regular season is about to begin! The journey to the playoffs kicks off at Rogers Place later tonight as Elias Pettersson and company will take on Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers for the second straight year. Last time, the campaign started on Oct. 13 and saw Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Quinn Hughes score goals to tie the game 2-2, only to see Kyle Turris seal it in a shootout for an Oilers 3-2 win.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Ink Barzal to Maybe the Most Crucial Deal in Team History
On Monday, Mathew Barzal signed an 8-year, $73.2 million contract extension with the New York Islanders. On the surface, it looks like a standard piece of business – sign a franchise player to a market-value contract. For the Islanders, it is way more important than that. For years, they have played little brother to just about everyone in the league. Whether it was John Tavares, Johnny Gaudreau, or Artemi Panarin, the Islanders were a second or third choice, even for a player they drafted. Mathew Barzal has now changed that.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Need Brannstrom to Prove He’s a Long-Term Piece
When the Ottawa Senators re-signed Erik Brannstrom to a one-year, $900,000 contract in early September, the message was clear – this was his last season to prove that he deserved to be in the lineup. Since his arrival in 2019, he’s played just 116 games, continually bouncing between the NHL and American Hockey League (AHL), never playing more than 53 games with the Senators in a single season. For a player expected to be a key part of the team’s defence, the Senators certainly hoped to see more from him by now.
The Hockey Writers
Do You Know Your Calgary Flames Trivia?
Since 1980, the Calgary Flames have been thrilling fans in southern Alberta, providing many with memories that last a lifetime. Whether you’ve been following the team since the beginning or are new to the club, there will be something fascinating for all fans in the facts listed below. Use some of these questions to win Wing Night trivia or expand your knowledge of the Flames, a franchise that officially turns 50 years old this season.
The Hockey Writers
Get to Know the Winnipeg Jets’ Opening Night Rookies
With the Winnipeg Jets announcing their starting lineup for the franchise’s first game of the 2021-22 season, there are four rookies who will hit the ice on Friday night. David Gustafsson, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Cole Perfetti and Dylan Samberg will wear the Jets crest for the first game of the season. Let’s get to know each of the players.
The Hockey Writers
Ian Cole’s Suspension Leaves Big Gap on Lightning Blue Line
During the offseason, the Tampa Bay Lightning needed to make some acquisitions to offset losing key players due to salary cap constraints. Reliable veterans such as Ryan McDonagh and Jan Rutta could not be retained, which required the team to search for reliable replacements. Veteran Ian Cole was one of the players that was brought in to help fill the gap with these departures. However, he was recently suspended due to alleged inappropriate conduct, leaving a gap on the blue line heading into the regular season.
The Hockey Writers
Keefe Pumped: Murray & Samsonov in Maple Leafs Goal [Video]
According to Sheldon Keefe, Matt Murray has earned the start tonight in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ net. In Murray’s case, he’s the guy with more experience and it’s just natural for the coaching staff to make that choice. Considerations in Making the Choice Between Goalies. At...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Prospects Preview: Holtz, Nemec, Bahl, Zetterlund & More
In the last edition of the New Jersey Devils Prospects Preview, I’ll be focusing on the prospects who secured NHL roster spots and ones who will play in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Utica Comets. Holtz Fitting in on Top Line. Alexander Holtz finally cracked the Devils’...
The Hockey Writers
Devils 2022-23 Season Opener Preview: Philadelphia Flyers
Tonight is Game 1 of 82 for the New Jersey Devils. Yesterday, the team practiced at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House before hitting the road and traveling down I-95 to face the Philadelphia Flyers. Coach Lindy Ruff’s team had a successful preseason finishing with a record of 5-2-0. The Devils...
