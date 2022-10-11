On Monday, Mathew Barzal signed an 8-year, $73.2 million contract extension with the New York Islanders. On the surface, it looks like a standard piece of business – sign a franchise player to a market-value contract. For the Islanders, it is way more important than that. For years, they have played little brother to just about everyone in the league. Whether it was John Tavares, Johnny Gaudreau, or Artemi Panarin, the Islanders were a second or third choice, even for a player they drafted. Mathew Barzal has now changed that.

ELMONT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO