These Apple Watches Are More Than Half Off on Amazon Right Now
Apple is notorious for rarely going on sale, so it’s smart to pounce fast when you see a good deal online. Currently, there are more than a few Apple Watch models on huge sales on Amazon, but with dozens of competing sales and listing prices on different retailers it can be hard to keep track of the best deals. The best deal is on the Apple Watch Series 5, currently 56% off on Amazon, bringing down the price from $429 to $188. The sub-$200 price tag is unbeatable for the fairly new model, which was the first smart watch to debut an...
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Falls to Just $349 in Pre-Prime Day Sale
The Apple Watch Series 8 was only released last month but its price is already being marked down as low as $349. The $50 discount forms a part of Walmart's Rollbacks and More sale, which kicked off today ahead of Amazon's second Prime Day event, and is being matched at Amazon. It applies to all of the GPS-only Series 8 models in both 41mm and 45mm sizes and is the best Apple Watch Series 8 deal we've seen to date -- though you only have a limited time to snag one on sale.
Apple quietly made a small, unannounced change inside the iPhone 14 that makes it 'the most repairable iPhone in years' for DIY-ers
The iPhone 14 can be opened from the front and the back by unscrewing two screws, making the phone easier to repair, iFixit recently revealed.
ETOnline.com
The Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart: Save on Smartwatches, TVs, Laptops and More
Walmart's tech deals are some of the best of the season — thanks to its competing Prime Day sale happening right now. Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. Walmart offers big savings on highly sought-after tech items like Apple Watches and smart home appliances.
9to5Mac
Netflix ad-supported tier launching next month: $7 per month, 720p streaming
Netflix has officially announced its new ad-supported tier, which will launch on November 3. In the United States, this new “Basic with Ads” plan will cost $6.99 per month. You’ll see around four to five minutes of ads per hour and video quality will be limited to 720p…
You can control your Apple Watch from your iPhone and my mind is blown
The Apple Watch Ultra is the talk of the town, even if it’s not necessarily a new Apple wearable that appeals to you. But that’s not the only exciting thing happening on the Watch now that the watchOS 9 update is available to users. The Apple Watch supports a brand new Screen Mirroring feature that lets you control the wearable from the iPhone.
Is Your iPhone Showing an Orange Dot? Apple Says It's About 'Transparency and Control'—Here's What You Need To Know
Apple has been full of surprises lately—there are new features on the iPhone 14 Pro, exciting updates on the Apple Watch and AirPods Pro, and even the new ability to unsend iMessages! And one other thing that has had many people talking has to do with the mysterious appearance of an orange dot on iPhones.
The Verge
How to choose which Apple Watch to buy
It used to be easy to pick an Apple Watch. All you had to do was choose whether you wanted the larger model or the smaller one. Then, the Series 3 introduced cellular connectivity in 2017, which added another factor. And then, in 2020, Apple introduced the more affordable Apple Watch SE. In 2022, Apple premiered the rugged Apple Watch Ultra alongside the Series 8 and a second-generation SE. So, if you’re looking to buy an Apple Watch right now, what do you do?
PC Magazine
Best Buy 48-Hour Flash Sale: Save on Sony OLED TVs, Apple Watch, Roomba, More
Amazon isn’t the only merchant offering deep discounts these next two days. You may have heard that Amazon is holding another Prime Day event on Tuesday and Wednesday. Naturally, this means other retailers are holding their own sales so as to not miss out on any sweet, sweet revenue.
Apple TV+ gets closer to Hulu in the US while Amazon Prime Video lost subscribers
Back in September, JustWatch reported that Apple TV+ surpassed 6% global market share of the streaming market, while some of its competitors lost subscribers. Now JustWatch is back with a new report, this time with market share data from streaming platforms in the US. Apple TV+ continues to grow in...
9to5Mac
Friday’s best deals: Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID at $140, Beats Fit Pro $160, more
It is Friday once again and all of the weekend’s best deals are now pouring in. To start, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID hits $140 and is joined by the official leather MagSafe wallet at $30. Not to mention a chance to score all-time lows on the latest from Beats including the new Fit Pro earbuds at $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
The Verge
Smartwatches, not phones, are where the action is at this year
Phones have become boring. Each year brings an incremental, iterative update, but the general idea of what a phone is hasn’t changed in ages. Even folding phones, which were heralded as bringing excitement back to the scene, are settling into the same year-over-year processor and camera upgrade cadence that standard smartphones have been in for years.
9to5Mac
Apple execs Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak speaking at WSJ Tech Live event
Senior Apple execs Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak are among the speakers for the tech leadership conference WSJ Tech Live. Tickets for the exclusive event originally started at $4,000, but now only $5,500 tickets remain, and are only available to senior execs of organizations with $100M+ in revenue …. Even...
The Verge
The Apple Watch Series 8 is still available for $50 off for Prime Day
It’s almost time to ring the bell for the cows to come home on Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, but before that happens we want to note you can still get the Apple Watch Series 8 for $50 off. The best part? This one’s not just exclusive to Amazon or Prime members, as a couple of other major retailers are currently matching Amazon’s price and making it widely available.
9to5Mac
Old and dying AirPods: 7 options for replacing, selling, and recycling
AirPods launched back in 2016 with AirPods Pro arriving in 2019. If you have had first or second-gen AirPods or first-gen AirPods Pro for several years, the batteries are probably wearing out. Let’s look at a range of options for what to do with dying old AirPods including replacing, selling, and recycling.
9to5Mac
M2 MacBook Air lows highlight Wednesday’s best deals at $150 off, Apple Watch Series 8, more
Wednesday’s best deals are ushering in a fresh batch of price cuts for the second day of Amazon’s fall Prime Day event. Leading the way are a pair of all-time lows on M2 MacBook Airs from $1,049, which come joined by the original M1 counterpart at the best price of the year at just $799. Then go check out some of the first discounts live on Apple Watch Series 8 from $349. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Top Apple Deals for October 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $269, AirPods for $89, Apple Watch 8 for $379
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost here. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of Apple’s most popular...
itechpost.com
Brazil Fines Apple $19 Million for Not Including Chargers with iPhones
The Brazilian court fines Apple for leaving out chargers from boxes of iPhones sold in the country, warranting the company to pay $19 Million. According to Mac Rumors, Apple must now offer battery chargers with iPhone purchases as opposed to making customers buy them separately as mandated by the Sao Paulo state court.
9to5Mac
Shantaram TV show arrives on Apple TV+
The novel Shantaram is a modern classic of fiction. And now, a TV series adaptation of Shantaram premieres today on Apple TV+, starring Charlie Hunnam in the lead role …. Shantaram is set in the underworld of Bombay. Hunnam’s character is a man called Lin Ford, who escapes from prisoner hunting a fresh start in India. But his ties to crime quickly reel him back in. Ford must also confront a burgeoning romance with a mysterious woman called Karla.
Apple's new crash detection feature for the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch is calling 911 when people ride roller coasters
Apple's crash detection is supposed to detect severe car crashes and help users get in touch with emergency services in those situations.
