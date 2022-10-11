Read full article on original website
CVS Announces Price Drops To Combat ‘Pink Tax’ in 12 States, Saving Women $1,300 Annually
The financial impact of gender-based pricing disparities is considerable over the course of a woman's life. Women not only pay exorbitant prices and taxes on feminine products, but shell out more for...
US Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) - The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state's high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. The...
The US economy is 'doing very well' and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets despite intense volatility, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says
The US economy is "doing very well" and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets, Janet Yellen said. Yellen pointed to the strong labor market, and added she believed inflation could come down without hammering jobs. "While there's some concern about liquidity in markets, I don't think we've see...
Oil could plunge to just $60 a barrel if there's a deep recession next year, RBC says
Oil could fall to $60 a barrel next year in the most bearish scenario, according to RBC. Sticky inflation and a Federal Reserve policy mistake could both slash crude prices, the bank said. Oil benchmarks are hovering around $90 a barrel after surging to $130 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil...
Business Insider
Josh Hawley says Republicans should ban congressional stock trading as their top priority in 2023 after Democratic efforts falter
Hawley says GOP leaders should make banning congressional stock trading their top priority. "This ought to be something we pledge to do," the GOP senator and likely 2024 presidential contender said. Congressional Democrats have floated various trading bans but haven't found a unifying fix. "Republicans need to get serious about...
US News and World Report
Social Security Beneficiaries to Get 8.7% Raise
It’s not every day that 20% of the U.S. population gets a big raise, but that is what happened Thursday when the Social Security Administration announced that recipients of its retirement benefits will get an 8.7% cost of living increase next January. The increase amounts to a raise of...
As inflation rages, more Americans are struggling to pay their bills
With painfully high inflation persisting for more than a year, a growing number of Americans are struggling to pay their bills as the price of everyday necessities remains near a four-decade high. That's according to a new LendingTree study, which found that 32% of Americans have paid a bill late...
On The Money — What to know on coming Social Security COLA hike
Need more information about tomorrow’s Social Security cost-of-living adjustment increase? You’ve come to the right place. We’ll also dive into those 16-year-high mortgage rates reached recently, the rebound wholesale inflation has made, and more. But before we get down to brass tacks, have you seen the world’s...
Biden battles California in Supreme Court fight over how to bring home the bacon
The Biden administration and the state of California will face off today in a case that will decide whether California is applying unconstitutional burden on other states.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Backs Republican in Pennsylvania Ballots Case
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them.
Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
Supreme Court throws out lower court ruling that allowed undated ballots to be counted in Pennsylvania judicial race
The Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out a lower court ruling that said undated mail-in ballots in a Pennsylvania judicial race had to be counted, a decision that could eventually impact the commonwealth's closely watched US Senate race.
Motley Fool
Social Security's 2023 COLA: What Retirees Must Know
The Social Security COLA for 2023 could reach 9%, but retirees should still budget cautiously. Retirees will receive a COLA notice in December detailing their updated Social Security benefit for next year. A big Social Security COLA in 2023 means more retirees will owe income tax on their benefits in...
US News and World Report
Ban on Guns With Serial Numbers Removed Is Unconstitutional -U.S. Judge
(Reuters) -A federal judge in West Virginia has ruled that a federal ban on possessing a gun with its serial number removed is unconstitutional, the first such ruling since the U.S. Supreme Court dramatically expanded gun rights in June. U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin in Charleston on Wednesday found that...
US News and World Report
U.S. Crude Stockpiles Surge on Reserve Releases; Distillates Draw Down - EIA
(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose by nearly 10 million barrels last week after another big release from government reserves, while distillate inventories fell sharply, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 7 to 439.1 million barrels, data...
getnews.info
IRS Now Requires Tax Returns & ITIN for Non-US Residents
Are you making over $600 from your online sales? You may owe money to the IRS!. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) took a controversial decision at the beginning of 2022, bringing a new regulation for online sellers. This regulation affects anyone who makes over $600 per year by selling goods and services through popular e-commerce platforms such as eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and Airbnb. Plus, they now must share their Social Security Number (SSN) with the e-commerce giants.
bloomberglaw.com
Union Strike Power Under Threat as Supreme Court Mulls Labor Law
An upcoming US Supreme Court case has the potential to chill unions’ use of strikes as a bargaining strategy and tilt the balance of power in labor-management relations more toward businesses. The justices last week agreed to consider the question of whether there’s an exception to federal labor law...
OPEC+ nations are falling way behind on production targets despite a small boost in output in September
OPEC+ nations are falling way behind on their production targets for crude oil, despite delivering a small boost in output in September. The cartel and its allies fell short 3.6 million barrels a day from their promised quota last month, S&P Global said. But last week, OPEC+ agreed to slash...
Social Security Administration expected to reveal substantial cost of living increase
The Social Security Administration is expected to announce a cost of living adjustment, or COLA, of at least 8% Thursday amid a rising inflation rate that has been punishing for Americans on fixed incomes. The annual adjustment is forecast to be the largest one-time increase since 1981, and the largest...
US News and World Report
Biden Approval Holds Near Lowest Level of His Presidency -Reuters/Ipsos
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's approval rating stayed close to the lowest level of his presidency this week, a dark sign for his Democratic Party's prospects in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday found. The two-day national poll found that 40% of...
