theclintoncourier.net
Duke named to ICC Athletic Hall of Fame
Itawamba Community College (ICC) recently honored its 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees at the Fulton Campus. David Duke of Clinton was named to the Athletic Hall of Fame. The individuals were honored at the college’s Homecoming activities. Duke, who attended ICC for two years beginning in 1983, was...
‘Belle Collective’ Star Lateshia Pearson Serves Black Women Entrepreneurs Financial Literacy Over Brunches
Lateshia Pearson of OWN Network’s Belle Collective is an entrepreneur and certified life coach building an empire with sisterhood in mind. A Pelahatchie Belle at heart, Pearson is uniting Black women all around her home state of Mississippi to fill the need most Black entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners don’t have access to: support.
mageenews.com
New Leland Speed Scholarship Provides Full Tuition for All Mississippi Students at MC
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. A new scholarship at Mississippi College, named in honor of the longest-serving board member in the school’s history, will provide full tuition for all admitted students from the state of Mississippi.
Madison County Journal
Madison receives national honor
Madison the City received top honors for the prestigious 2022 America in Bloom National Awards Program announced earlier this month. The city received special recognition for its Celebrating Heritage from its Advisors. Steve Zwiep and Douglas Airhart, AIB Advisors, spent two days in the summer touring the community, meeting municipal officials, residents, and volunteers.
Vicksburg Post
Jackson Street MB Church hosts food distribution with Mississippi Food Network
A group of Vicksburg residents had the opportunity Tuesday to stock up on needed groceries as Jackson Street Missionary Baptist Church held a special food distribution. The line of cars waiting to pick up food resembled a large horseshoe as it stretched from Grove Street to First North Street and down Jackson Street to the front of the church, where church members handed out gallon jugs of milk, bags of apples and other food as people arrived.
Mississippi Link
Jackson trash – time and pressure
In the 1994 drama The Shawshank Redemption, Morgan Freeman’s character, Red, delivered some amazing and memorable lines; one that I think of often is “Geology is the study of pressure and time. That’s all it takes really, pressure and time.” And it’s just that way with our City of Jackson trash collection fiasco.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Flora native flies antique plane over MSU game
Flora native Karl Holcomb said getting to fly an antique AT6 Texan World War II trainer plane over Mississippi State University’s Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday was fun, challenging and patriotic. Holcomb flew his plane alongside three other pilots, Eric Hollingsworth of Brandon, Frank Kimmel of Greenwood, and Daniel...
WLBT
CPR training kits to be provided to all Mississippi high schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The American Heart Association and the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance came together to train high school teachers how to teach and perform CPR at the Jackson Fire Academy on Wednesday. “We have worked with the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance to provide CPR kits to every high school across...
Deion Sanders motivates Jackson officials to push for new stadium
A sense of urgency to keep Deion Sanders has pushed the Jackson City Council to roll out a plan for new stadium. The post Deion Sanders motivates Jackson officials to push for new stadium appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
thehornettribuneonline.com
Has Deion Sanders become the voice of SWAC
In the span of two years, Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders has won a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship, landed the No. 1 recruit in the nation in Travis Hunter, and put Jackson State under the national microscope. The future is bright in Jackson, Mississippi, but with all these accomplishments it begs the question: Has he become the voice of the SWAC?
Vicksburg Post
Fisher adds boys basketball to coaching duties at Porter’s Chapel
Porter’s Chapel Academy’s boys’ basketball team will try to build on a breakthrough season with a new leader. Casey Fisher, who has coached the school’s girls’ team for the past two seasons, will also take over the boys’ program this year. He’ll replace Walter Hallberg, who stepped down last week.
Three-star OT Jordan Hall commits to Jackson State
Columbus (Ohio) KIPP Columbus offensive tackle Jordan Hall gave a commitment to Jackson State on Wednesday. He gives the Tigers a 6-foot-8, 320-pound three-star with an 86.5 wingspan, great upside and potential. He chooses JSU over offers from Ball State, Marshall, Penn State, Tennessee State, Toledo and more. "I committed...
Texas Tech men’s basketball game time against Jackson State announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Coaches vs. Racism announced tip-off times for its second annual HBCU Roundball Classic on Wednesday. Texas Tech will face Jackson State at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 at the James M. Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston. “We’re really looking forward to the opportunity to play Jackson State and support a great cause. […]
WAPT
Mississippi River drops to startlingly low levels
JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marked one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
Waste Management expected to take over Jackson’s garbage collection
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has agreed to pay Richard’s Disposal $4.8 million for the work they have completed since April 1, 2022. The city council has also agreed to allow Waste Management to take over garbage collection on or before January 1, 2023. City Council Attorney Deshun Martin believes that this […]
Jackson mayor, council feud over garbage contract decision
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council’s decision to move forward with Waste Management to take over garbage collection has created more friction between the city council and mayor. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba condemned the move, saying that the city council doesn’t have the authority to make such a decision. According to Jackson City […]
WAPT
Residents concerned about trash, abandoned houses along Jackson street
JACKSON, Miss. — Residents are concerned about trash piling up along Glen Erin Street. Two Jackson residents have lived near the area for more than five years and reached out to 16 WAPT News about their concerns. There is a large pothole, old household items, abandoned buildings and ultimately,...
WLOX
Soybean farmer describes how the low Mississippi River levels are impacting harvest season
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side is breaking down how the low Mississippi River is causing a hit to the pocketbook for different industries. We met with one farmer who has been forced to re-evaluate his usual harvest timeline. The Mississippi River is getting so low that the...
Low Mississippi River levels a concern for boaters
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities in Warren County are warning of potential boating dangers on the Mississippi River. Parts of the Mississippi River are below average water levels. Officials with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson said the low water levels are due to a lack of rain between the Missouri to Mississippi River […]
theclintoncourier.net
Cruzin’ Clinton Car Show showcases wheeled wonders
Main Street Clinton and City of Clinton recently held the 2022 Cruzin’ Clinton Car Show, an annual event on the brick streets of Olde Towne. Best in Show was Richard Morris, with his 1955 orange Chevrolet pickup. Other special winners (as identified by Main Street Clinton) included Terry Hughes,...
