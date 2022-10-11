Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Watch Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson physically remove a fan from the stage
Iron Maiden‘s Bruce Dickinson physically removed a fan from the stage during the band’s recent show in Anaheim, California. The long-running group are currently in North America as part of their ‘Legacy Of The Beast World Tour’, which will conclude on October 27 in Tampa, Florida.
Blink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
Blink-182 have delighted fans by announcing their biggest world tour yet and new music for 2023.The shows and new material will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker.In the UK and Ireland, the multi-platinum, award-winning group will play venues in London, Glasgow, Dublin, and Belfast, among other major cities.Mr Hoppus, Mr DeLonge, and Mr Barker have been in the studio together for the first time in a decade, after Mr DeLonge left the band in 2015 to spend more time with his family.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Blink-182 announce new world tour with suggestive innuendoKourtney Kardashian reveals that her therapist told her to date Travis BarkerBrendan Fraser in tears as The Whale receives standing ovation at London screening
‘Blink-182 is back baby’: Fans overjoyed with band’s new ‘Edging’ single
Blink-182 have dropped their new single “EDGING”, much to the delight of fans.The track marks the first time Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have been in the studio together for nearly 10 years.The song, produced by Barker, features fierce drumming and hooky punk-pop melodies that had fans in a nostalgic mood.“#Edging is so good. @blink182 is back baby. So hyped for the new album,” wrote one listener on social media after hearing the song. “I’m so happy now like I can’t stop laughing with excitement,” tweeted another.Some fans were excited about the tracks old-school feel: “Tom sounds...
NME
Famous fans react to return of Blink-182
Numerous musicians and other famous fans have shared their excitement at the news that Blink-182 are reuniting for a huge world tour and new music. The news, announced earlier today (October 11), was shared via a tongue-in-cheek video which confirmed that the band would be back with the classic line-up of DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker.
RELATED PEOPLE
Blink-182 Release ‘Edging,’ Their First Song With Tom DeLonge in 10 Years
Today (Oct. 14), the iconic trio of blink-182 have released their first song with Tom DeLonge in a decade, "Edging." The reunited band had promised the single earlier this week when they announced their comeback with the formerly estranged blink-182 guitarist and vocalist. Fans of the pop-punk act will be...
Iron Maiden Book 2023 Tour, Will Focus on ‘Senjutsu’ + ‘Somewhere in Time’ Albums + Other Hits
After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.
NME
Louis Tomlinson shares new track ‘Out Of My System’ and 2023 UK and European tour dates
Louis Tomlinson has shared a new track called ‘Out Of My System’ and announced a 2023 UK and European tour – listen to the track below and buy tickets for the tour here. ‘Out Of My System’ is the latest preview of the singer’s second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’, which follows his debut full-length effort, 2020’s ‘Walls’, and will be released on November 11. You can pre-order/pre-save the record here.
Watch Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe play Du Hast to fans on a street in Mexico City
Here's the Sehnsucht classic as you've never heard it before
Comments / 0