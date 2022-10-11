ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entergalactic Updated Cast List Features Kid Cudi, Timothée Chalamet And Jaden Smith

By Riley Utley
As a companion piece to his new album of the same name Kid Cudi, also known as Scott Mescudi dropped an animated movie called Entergalactic . It’s animated in a Spider-verse-esque style and uses Kid Cudi’s new tracks to supplement the story being told.

The special is a unique addition to the 2022 movie schedule and stars a fun ensemble cast of musicians, actors and even Kid Cudi’s family. Big names like Timothée Chalamet are also involved.

Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi

Scott Mescudi (also known as Kid Cudi) plays Jabari, a graffiti and comic book artist who is trying to make a name for himself. While Kid Cudi is best known for his music -- like his album Man On the Moon: The End of Day, and being featured on tracks by Kanye West and Travis Scott -- he’s also acted in a few movies. He’s recently shown up in Ti West’s X, which just got a prequel , and last year’s Don’t Look Up .

Jessica Williams

Jessica Williams plays Jabari’s love interest and neighbor Meadow. She’s a photographer who is working to put up her first exhibit. The actress has shown up in multiple comedies like The Incredible Jessica James and Booksmart . In 2021 she starred opposite William Jackson Harper in Love Life . She also plays Eulalie Hicks in the Fantastic Beasts movies.

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier plays Jabari’s ex, Carmen. Let’s just say she makes things complicated. The actress is best known for her work as Liz, Peter Parker’s crush, in Spider-Man: Homecoming and was in Spike Lee’s movie BlaKkKlansman.

Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign is one-third of Jabari’s friend trio, his name is Ky. As a rapper, Ty Dolla $ign has worked on tons of movie soundtracks, including F9: The Fast Saga, Suicide Squad and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse . He’s also done a few cameos, including two episodes of Insecure .

Timothée Chalamet

Jimmy is the other third of Jabari’s friend trio, and he is played by Timothée Chalamet. Likely the most well-known actor on this list, Chalamet is known for his work in Call Me By Your Name , Little Women and Dune . He will soon be back as Paul Atreides along with the rest of the Dune 2 cast . He also recently dropped the trailer for Bones and All , and will star in the upcoming movie Wonka .

Vanessa Hudgens

Meadow’s best friend Karina is played by Vanessa Hudgens. She is pregnant and she provides advice to Meadow and Jabari during their relationship. Hudgens recently appeared in Tick, Tick…Boom!, and she is a holiday staple with Netflix’s The Princess Switch movies. Back in the day, she made a name for herself by playing Gabriella in the Disney Channel classic High School Musical.

Christopher Abbott

Christopher Abbott plays Reed, an art dealer working with Meadow. The actor played Yossarian in the mini-series adaptation of Catch-22 . He’s also appeared in Whiskey Tango Foxtrot and the show Girls .

Keith David

Mr. Rager is Jabari’s smooth-talking character he is working to turn into the star of a comic book series. He’s played by Keith David, whose iconic voice has also appeared in Disney’s The Princess and the Frog , where he played Dr. Facilier. He’s also known for his roles in The Thing and Armageddon .

Arturo Castro

Arturo Castro plays Len, Jabari’s co-worker at Cosmic Comics. While Castro hasn’t appeared in much, he’s known for his role on Broad City, and he will be playing Pablo Escobar in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story . He’s also had small roles on American Dad! and Terminal List .

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith plays Jordan, a BMX superstar, who talks with Jabari and Jimmy about their relationships. The actor-turned-musician is the son of Will Smith. Jaden is known as an actor for his work with his dad in the Pursuit of Happyness. He’s also a musician who has his own music and has been featured on tracks with Young Thug, Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky.

070 Shake

070 Shake plays Nadia, an artist who is showing an exhibit in the same museum as Meadow. 070 Shake is know for her music, Entergalactic her first foray into acting. She has appeared on various movie soundtracks though, including the HBO series Industry and the movies Scream and Black Is King .

Macaulay Culkin

Downtown Pat is a stoner man who the boys run into at the skate park. Voiced by Macaulay Culkin he tells the boys a story of a girl he met at the club. Though it’s just a cameo, Culkin is one of the better-known actors in this cast. Obviously, he’s best known for the Home Alone movies and My Girl which he starred in at a very young age. Recently he’s appeared on shows like American Horror Story and The Righteous Gemstones .

Maisha Mescudi

Maisha Mescudi plays Ellie, Jabari’s older sister. Maisha is Kid Cudi’s older sister in real life too. Entergalactic is the only movie she’s appeared in and she’s not in the music business.

Francesca Reale

Francesca Reale plays Sydnie, an artist and friend of Reed’s. The actress has appeared in supporting roles on a lot of Netflix’s popular projects. She played Heather Holloway in Season 3 of Stranger Things and recently had a supporting role in the movie Do Revenge.

Kenya Barris

Kenya Burris makes a small appearance as a moderator. Burris also worked closely with Kid Cudi to create the Netflix special, as a writer and executive producer on Entergalactic . He mentioned that he learned a lot making it, and liked working on a “musically-driven project.” Along with this special, he created the hit TV shows Black-ish and Grown-ish and wrote the 2022 version of Cheaper by the Dozen .

Luis Guzmán

In a quick cameo, Luis Guzmán shows up as a huge mover who helps Jabari move into his new apartment. Guzmán is best known for his roles in movies like Boogie Nights and Punch-Drunk Love . He’s also been on quite a few shows, he was a recurring character on Narcos, and he can soon be seen as Gomez Addams on Wednesday .

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor makes a cameo as a boxing instructor in the movie. She is known for her work in Coming 2 America and Kanya West: Fade . She’s best known as a musician and has quite a few albums including K.T.S.E. and The Album .

There are lots of recognizable names and voices throughout Entergalactic . Barris has spoken about the possibility of continuing the story of these characters, which would be super fun, especially with such a great cast from the music and film industries. For now, though, you can check out Kid Cudi’s animated feature with a Netflix subscription .

'Friend' Of RHOBH Star Erika Jayne's Ex Tom Girardi Relinquished More Expensive Items He Gifted Her

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been through the ringer in recent months. Her marriage to Tom Girardi fell apart after he was disbarred and charged over embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars from a slew of clients over the years. She filed for divorce and later shared her feelings, but in the time subsequent she’s had to face charges she might have been complicit. In addition, has had to return jewelry she’d been given by her ex and more. She’s not the only one either, as a “friend” of Tom Girardi’s is also relinquishing expensive items he gifted her.
