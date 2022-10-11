Read full article on original website
Alabama Could See Possible Record-Breaking Low Temperatures Soon
This weekend has been on the warm side but get ready for the temperature roller coaster early this week. You should expect a cold snap early in the week with a warm-up late week. The high for today will reach 84 degrees and a cold front will come through Sunday...
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat
Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
West, Central Alabama Under Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Today
Important Information from the National Weather Service. BMX issues STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN TUSCALOOSA, NORTHWESTERN PERRY, GREENE, HALE AND NORTHERN SUMTER COUNTIES THROUGH 215 AM CDT for Greene, Hale, Perry, Sumter, Tuscaloosa [AL] till 2:15 AM CDT. West, Central Alabama Under Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Outlook.
I-20/59 Going Single-Lane in Tuscaloosa County for Monthlong Bridge Repair
The Alabama Department of Transporation will close a Tuscaloosa County Road and a small stretch of two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 for around a month to repair a bridge that was damaged last month. John McWilliams, a spokesperson for ALDOT, told local media about the upcoming work in a...
Thompson Trounces Tuscaloosa County
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Thompson Warriors (7-2, 6-0) trounced the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats (5-3, 3-3) 49-7. "They're getting a lot better, offensive line is getting better. Quarterback play, we got two really good quarterbacks...
West Blocton Hinders Hale County To Clinch Playoff Position
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The West Blocton Tigers (5-4, 4-2) went to Moundville and clinched its spot in the Class 4A playoffs by defeating the Hale County Wildcats (3-5, 2-4) 26-7. The Tigers trailed the Wildcats by 1-point at halftime but scored 20-unanswered points to ensure they would be in the playoffs for the ninth consecutive year.
Tennessee Tops Tide in Rocky Top
No. 6 Tennessee handed No. 3 Alabama its first loss of the season after the Volunteers defeated the Crimson Tide 52-49 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young returned from his AC shoulder sprain, going 35-of-52 for 455 yards and two touchdowns. Tennessee got on...
UA Chancellor Dispels Rumors About Taking Over Tuscaloosa’s DCH System
There are no current plans for the University of Alabama System to purchase or take over Tuscaloosa's DCH Health System, Chancellor Finis St. John said during a Wednesday afternoon meeting. The chancellor's comments came during a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama's Public Affairs Council led by...
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
Alabama Legend John Hannah Critiques Offensive Line
Former Alabama legend John Hannah joined The Game with Ryan Fowler on Thursday afternoon, where he spoke on many topics in regards to Alabama football. The former offensive lineman had lots to say when he was asked about the current Alabama offensive line. “Not very impressive, they’re average. I don’t...
13-Year-Old Killed, 3 Hospitalized in Greene County Collision Wednesday
A young teenager was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Greene County Wednesday afternoon, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said the victim was the passenger in a 2019 Honda Accord that was struck by a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe on U.S. Highway 43.
ACA Defeats Sipsey Valley, 28-3, Clinches Fifth Straight Region Title
Your Friday night high school coverage from is brought to you by UA Online, "Where Legends Log In." It was an electric night at Danny-Logan Field, both ACA and Sipsey Valley had much at stake. For ACA, they were looking to clinch their fifth consecutive region title while, on the...
Northport Planning for Separate Water Park, Adventure Park and Sports Complex
Northport City Council President Jeff Hogg is planning to build more than just a water park in the city -- he hopes to see an adventure park and a sports complex built on three separate sites simultaneously, he told the Thread Friday. Hogg has long been a proponent of brining...
51st Kentuck Festival of the Arts Kicks Off Saturday Morning
This year's Kentuck Festival of the Arts will kick off its 51st year on Saturday morning and continue through Sunday at Kentuck Park in Northport. The two-day festival will feature over 270 artists and will have spoken word and live music features, as well as activities for visitors of all ages.
First In-Person Moundville Native American Festival Since 2019 Set For This Week
The University of Alabama will host the first in-person Moundville Native American Festival since 2019 this week at its Moundville Archaeological Park. The festival will run from Wednesday through Saturday and is returning in-person for the first time since 2019. Several prominent Native American performers will be featured, including Lyndon Alec performing hoop dancing and the group Chikasha Hithla demonstrating Chickasaw stomp dancing.
4th Annual Strike Out Suicide Bowling Event Set for October 29
An annual fundraiser aimed at suicide prevention will return to Tuscaloosa later this month and benefit the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation, whose ultimate goal is to eliminate suicide among young people in West Alabama. This foundation hopes to reach its goal by promoting “suicide prevention awareness, empowerment-coaching, educational outreach, and...
University of Alabama Celebrates Record-Breaking Fundraising Year
The University of Alabama raised nearly $226 million dollars this fiscal year ending Sept. 30, setting a new record. The money raised came from a combination of charitable gifts and pledges from nearly 60,000 donors. This record-breaking achievement follows the one-year anniversary of the public launch of The Rising Tide...
West AlabamaWorks Brings Back “Worlds of Work” Event for High School Students
Ninth graders from the West Alabama area had opportunities to explore career opportunities in various fields with the return of the in-person Worlds of Work event on Thursday. The event, which is being hosted at Shelton State Community College Thursday and Friday, made its first in-person return since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is currently in its seventh year.
Tuscaloosa’s JamisonMoneyFarmer Promotes Employees
Tuscaloosa's own JamisonMoneyFarmer PC recently announced promotions for five of its employees. JMF serves privately-held businesses and their owners, government and not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in Alabama and throughout the southeast with a full range of accounting, tax, and consulting services. It is Alabama’s seventh-largest CPA firm. Two JMF...
Wreck with Potential Fuel Spill Causing Heavy Delays on I-20/59 Westbound
A wreck on Interstate 20/59 Westbound created a fuel spill that is causing heavy delays Friday afternoon. According to "Cap" Ray Allen, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter, the wreck occurred on I/20 Westbound near exit 71B, which beings the I-359 bypass to Northport. ALGO traffic maps show traffic on I-20/59...
