Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The West Blocton Tigers (5-4, 4-2) went to Moundville and clinched its spot in the Class 4A playoffs by defeating the Hale County Wildcats (3-5, 2-4) 26-7. The Tigers trailed the Wildcats by 1-point at halftime but scored 20-unanswered points to ensure they would be in the playoffs for the ninth consecutive year.

MOUNDVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO