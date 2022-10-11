ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Tuscaloosa Thread

LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
Tuscaloosa Thread

West, Central Alabama Under Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Today

Important Information from the National Weather Service. BMX issues STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN TUSCALOOSA, NORTHWESTERN PERRY, GREENE, HALE AND NORTHERN SUMTER COUNTIES THROUGH 215 AM CDT for Greene, Hale, Perry, Sumter, Tuscaloosa [AL] till 2:15 AM CDT. West, Central Alabama Under Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Outlook.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Thompson Trounces Tuscaloosa County

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Thompson Warriors (7-2, 6-0) trounced the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats (5-3, 3-3) 49-7. "They're getting a lot better, offensive line is getting better. Quarterback play, we got two really good quarterbacks...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

West Blocton Hinders Hale County To Clinch Playoff Position

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The West Blocton Tigers (5-4, 4-2) went to Moundville and clinched its spot in the Class 4A playoffs by defeating the Hale County Wildcats (3-5, 2-4) 26-7. The Tigers trailed the Wildcats by 1-point at halftime but scored 20-unanswered points to ensure they would be in the playoffs for the ninth consecutive year.
MOUNDVILLE, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tennessee Tops Tide in Rocky Top

No. 6 Tennessee handed No. 3 Alabama its first loss of the season after the Volunteers defeated the Crimson Tide 52-49 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young returned from his AC shoulder sprain, going 35-of-52 for 455 yards and two touchdowns. Tennessee got on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Legend John Hannah Critiques Offensive Line

Former Alabama legend John Hannah joined The Game with Ryan Fowler on Thursday afternoon, where he spoke on many topics in regards to Alabama football. The former offensive lineman had lots to say when he was asked about the current Alabama offensive line. “Not very impressive, they’re average. I don’t...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

First In-Person Moundville Native American Festival Since 2019 Set For This Week

The University of Alabama will host the first in-person Moundville Native American Festival since 2019 this week at its Moundville Archaeological Park. The festival will run from Wednesday through Saturday and is returning in-person for the first time since 2019. Several prominent Native American performers will be featured, including Lyndon Alec performing hoop dancing and the group Chikasha Hithla demonstrating Chickasaw stomp dancing.
MOUNDVILLE, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

4th Annual Strike Out Suicide Bowling Event Set for October 29

An annual fundraiser aimed at suicide prevention will return to Tuscaloosa later this month and benefit the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation, whose ultimate goal is to eliminate suicide among young people in West Alabama. This foundation hopes to reach its goal by promoting “suicide prevention awareness, empowerment-coaching, educational outreach, and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

West AlabamaWorks Brings Back “Worlds of Work” Event for High School Students

Ninth graders from the West Alabama area had opportunities to explore career opportunities in various fields with the return of the in-person Worlds of Work event on Thursday. The event, which is being hosted at Shelton State Community College Thursday and Friday, made its first in-person return since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is currently in its seventh year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa’s JamisonMoneyFarmer Promotes Employees

Tuscaloosa's own JamisonMoneyFarmer PC recently announced promotions for five of its employees. JMF serves privately-held businesses and their owners, government and not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in Alabama and throughout the southeast with a full range of accounting, tax, and consulting services. It is Alabama’s seventh-largest CPA firm. Two JMF...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
