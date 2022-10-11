Tonight (Wednesday) is the Carroll Chamber of Commerce’s Candidate Forum featuring individuals appearing on the ballot for local positions during the upcoming midterm elections. The forum begins at 6:30 p.m. The 10-candidate slate includes seven races of local interest, three of which are contested. Republican incumbent Jason Schultz of Schleswig is running against Libertarian David Davis of Harlan for the new District 6 Senate seat. County Supervisor, Dean Schettler of Breda, a Democrat, is challenged by Republican Michael Andersen, also of Breda, for District 2 Supervisor. The final local contested race is for Carroll County Recorder. Democrat Susie Boles of Breda is challenging Republican incumbent Ashten Wittrock of Carroll for the position. Other local candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot who are in uncontested races include: Brian Best of Glidden for District 11 State Representative; Stephanie Hausman of Carroll for District 4 Carroll County Supervisor; Lisa Wagner of Carroll for Carroll County Treasurer; and John Werden of Carroll for Carroll County Attorney. Candidates will each have a few minutes to provide opening statements and will then answer questions on topics of interest for Carroll County voters. The forum begins at 6:30 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) at the Carroll High School Auditorium. It will also be broadcast live on 1380 AM/95.1 FM KCIM and video through Carroll Broadcasting’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO