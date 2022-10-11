Read full article on original website
1380kcim.com
Arden Bluml of Halbur
Arden Bluml, age 77, of Halbur, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Halbur. The Celebrant will be Fr. Shinoj Jose. Con-Celebrants will be Fr. Terry Roder, Fr. Lynn Bruch, and Fr. Gary Snyder. Music will be by Kathy Halbur. Gift Bearers will be Abbey Bueltel, Makayla Bueltel, Wyatt Bluml and Lincoln Bluml. Casket Bearers will be Troy Bluml, Frank Bluml, Dave Bueltel, Tyler Bueltel, Mason Bluml, Miles Bluml, and Kurt Steinkamp. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
1380kcim.com
Tracy Hoogestraat of Carroll
Tracy Hoogestraat, age 48, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 peacefully surrounded by her family at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. A private family graveside service will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Maple River. The Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in...
1380kcim.com
Leslie “Les” Butler of Carroll
Leslie “Les” Allen Butler, age 91, of Carroll, IA, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 10, 2022. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll with Fr. Timothy Schott as Celebrant. Gift bearers will be Les’ grandchildren. Casket bearers will be Les’ family members.
1380kcim.com
Raymond Nepper of Ida Grove
Raymond William Nepper, age 78, of Ida Grove passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Nebraska Medicine Medical Center of Omaha, Nebraska. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 19 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Ida Grove. Father William McCarthy will officiate. Committal Services will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by the McNamara Moore Post No. 61 of the American Legion of Ida Grove. A Visitation will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday, October 18th with a Rosary at 6:45 pm and Vigil Service at 7pm at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Ida Grove. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.
1380kcim.com
DMACC In Carroll Is Hosting A Silent Auction With Proceeds Going To Kellan’s Kingdom
Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Carroll Campus is hosting a silent auction next week to help raise money for improvements at the Miracle League Park in Carroll. The auction is called Autumn Days and Winters Nights and is on Monday, October 17, starting at 8:00 a.m. and running till 6:00 p.m. DMACC will post the items on Facebook later this week for individuals to see what is available. Items will be displayed outside the Knott Commons Building, and bids will be placed by QR codes. Again, all the money raised will help Kellan’s Kingdom build the Miracle League park here in Carroll. A link to DMACC’s Facebook page can be found included with this story on our website.
Steven Lovell Obituary
Steven Albert Lovell, age 71, of Atlantic and formerly of Adair, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, IA. Arrangements are pending at this time with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Chamber Of Commerce Chamber Forum Set For Tonight At CHS Auditorium
Tonight (Wednesday) is the Carroll Chamber of Commerce’s Candidate Forum featuring individuals appearing on the ballot for local positions during the upcoming midterm elections. The forum begins at 6:30 p.m. The 10-candidate slate includes seven races of local interest, three of which are contested. Republican incumbent Jason Schultz of Schleswig is running against Libertarian David Davis of Harlan for the new District 6 Senate seat. County Supervisor, Dean Schettler of Breda, a Democrat, is challenged by Republican Michael Andersen, also of Breda, for District 2 Supervisor. The final local contested race is for Carroll County Recorder. Democrat Susie Boles of Breda is challenging Republican incumbent Ashten Wittrock of Carroll for the position. Other local candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot who are in uncontested races include: Brian Best of Glidden for District 11 State Representative; Stephanie Hausman of Carroll for District 4 Carroll County Supervisor; Lisa Wagner of Carroll for Carroll County Treasurer; and John Werden of Carroll for Carroll County Attorney. Candidates will each have a few minutes to provide opening statements and will then answer questions on topics of interest for Carroll County voters. The forum begins at 6:30 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) at the Carroll High School Auditorium. It will also be broadcast live on 1380 AM/95.1 FM KCIM and video through Carroll Broadcasting’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement performs incredible rescue after horse falls 50 feet down a creek
NEOLA, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office helped with an incredible animal rescue Sunday. Deputies saved a horse after it fell 50 feet down a creek near Neola, Iowa. The department said the horse became stuck in the mud and water for several hours. Two deputies, along with...
1380kcim.com
Three Injured In Single-Vehicle Rollover Accident Near Dedham
Three people were injured early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle rollover accident near Dedham. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on Prairie Road about two miles east of town. Authorities say 19-year-old Ryan David Wendl of Carroll was traveling northbound in a 2016 Chevrolet K2500 at a high rate of speed and lost control as he attempted to navigate a lefthand turn. The truck entered the north ditch and rolled several times, coming to rest on its driver’s side. Wendl was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by private vehicle for treatment of suspected serious injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old Jaxson Wayne Kuhlman of Carroll, was totally ejected from the truck during the crash but sustained only suspected minor injuries. A third passenger, 26-year-old Dalton Francis Anderson of Decorah, sustained suspected minor injuries. Damage to the truck is estimated at $50,000, and Wendl was cited for failure to maintain control. Authorities note Wendl refused to provide a sample for chemical testing.
1380kcim.com
Community Foundation Of Carroll County Opens Grant Applications For 2022-23 Grant Cycle
The Community Foundation of Carroll County announced Wednesday that the 2022-23 grant cycle application period is now open. Eligible applicants must be 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, governmental units, churches, or similar charitable entities with a mission of improving the quality of life for Carroll County residents. Applications can be submitted online at www.communityfoundationofcarrollcounty.org through Wednesday, Nov. 30. Selected recipients will be notified in January or February of 2023. Since its creation in 2006, the Community Foundation of Carroll County has awarded nearly $1.5 million to support local projects, initiatives, and organizations.
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Details Of Train/Tractor Collision Monday In Ralston
Authorities released more information about a train vs. tractor accident from earlier this week in Ralston. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred at approximately 1:36 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 on 1st Street. The initial report shows 80-year-old Florence Irene Free of Glidden was traveling eastbound in a 2007 AGCO RT155 tractor and pulling two loaded grain carts. Authorities say Free had partially stopped the tractor on the tracks when it was struck by a westbound Union-Pacific train engine, operated by 53-year-old Troy Holcomb of Erie, Ill. The train was estimated to be traveling around 40 mph at the time of the crash, and the force of the collision split the tractor’s front axle from the main body, which was thrown into a nearby signal bungalow. Holcomb told law enforcement the crossing bars did come down fully as the train approached, but the tractor was positioned left of the bars at the time of impact. Free was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected injuries. Damage to the tractor is estimated at $80,000, while the train engine sustained approximately $5,000 in damage. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Iowa DOT gives Siouxland companies funding for rail projects
Two Siouxland companies have received funding from the Iowa DOT for rail infrastructure and related rail development projects.
1380kcim.com
New Ordinance In Sac City Regarding A Not Turn On Red At An Intersection In Town
Sac City officials went over a second reading about a stop light change in town. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Sac City Council approved the second reading and waved the third about a no-turn on red at the Robbins and 16th Street intersection. City Administrator Jaime Lawrence says they were approached by community members about turning this stop light to a no-turn-on red.
1380kcim.com
Driver Transported For Treatment Following Two-Vehicle Crash Friday Morning On Hwy 30 In Carroll
At least one driver was transported for treatment following a two-vehicle collision this (Friday) morning on Highway 30 east in Carroll. Authorities were dispatched at approximately 9:25 a.m. this morning to the intersection of Highway 30 and Monterey Drive. A witness to the crash says an SUV traveling southbound on Monterey failed to yield to an eastbound pickup truck on the highway and collided with its driver’s side. The truck rolled after contact, coming to rest on its roof in the eastbound lanes. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information when official reports are released.
kscj.com
IOWA SUPREME COURT TO HEAR WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON
THE IOWA SUPREME COURT WILL HEAR ORAL ARGUMENTS REGARDING A WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON, IOWA ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25TH AT 7 P.M. THE COURT WILL HEAR ATTORNEYS ARGUE IN THE CASE:OF THE STATE OF IOWA VERSUS FETHE FESHAYE BARAKI FROM WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT. THE CASE INVOLVES THE DEFENDANT’S...
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Recorder Is One Of The Contested Races In The County On The November 8 Ballot
One of the contested mid-term election races in Carroll County is for County Recorder, which features Republican incumbent Ashten Wittrock and current Deputy Recorder Democrat Susie Boles. Wittrock was employed by the county for 11 years before being elected, and Boles had worked in the recorder’s office before Wittrock’s arrival. Both attended the Carroll Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum last night (Wednesday) at the Carroll High School Auditorium and answered questions about various topics. One of the questions was what skills are needed for the position, and how have you demonstrated them? Wittrock says she has spent her first term modernizing the office.
redoakexpress.com
Board learns of pipeline ordinance misinformation
The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors cleared up some misinformation and continued to discuss legal options regarding the proposed Summit Carbon pipeline at its Sept. 27 meeting. Grant Terry, a Summit Carbon Pipeline Solutions project manager had spoken at a recent meeting of the Montgomery County Planning and Zoning Commission,...
Iowa woman dies after car collides with semi-truck Sunday
One woman died Sunday afternoon after her car struck a semi-truck head-on in Exira.
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Cass County Sheriff’s Report
(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports seven arrests between September 29th and October 8th. Samuel Haag, 23, of Cumberland, was arrested October 8th for OWI 1st Offense. Haag was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
