AFP

Broader coalition not needed for Russia oil price cap: US

The G7 is still working on setting a price cap on Russian oil but enrolling more nations to the scheme is not necessary for it to succeed, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday. Yellen said a broader coalition was not needed as the cap would be set by requiring Western financial services and insurance firms to abide by a maximum price in contracts for Russian oil shipments.
