US News and World Report
Zain Saudi Arabia Moves Ahead on Towers Sale to PIF-Led Group
DUBAI (Reuters) - Mobile telecommunications company Zain Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it had transferred ownership of its unit Zain Business Limited to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), paving the way for the sale of the company's towers infrastructure. PIF has changed the unit's name to the Golden Lattice Investment...
Wall Street Hires More Bankers Despite Economic Gloom
NEW YORK (Reuters) - When Jamie Dimon was asked by an analyst on Friday if his bank would wait to hire employees for lower pay as the economy slows, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co had a blunt answer: "No." The largest U.S. lender's workforce swelled 9% to...
Goldman Sachs Sees Deeper UK Recession After Tax U-Turn - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs analysts have downgraded Britain's economic outlook after Prime Minister Liz Truss removed Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and reversed a freeze in corporation tax, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. "Folding in weaker growth momentum, significantly tighter financial conditions, and the higher corporation tax from next April, we...
Ford Goes All-In on Van Life With the 2023 Transit Trail
Ford Pro recently announced that it is expanding the Ford Transit lineup for the 2023 model year. Next month, it will introduce the 2023 Transit Trail van, an off-road vehicle that will offer DIYers and motor home distributors a fresh canvas straight out of the factory. We don't know much...
